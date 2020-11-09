Log in
AMERESCO, INC.

(AMRC)
Ameresco : to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

11/09/2020 | 09:32am EST

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

  • On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference at 4:20 PM ET. Ameresco’s management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.
  • On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Ameresco’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, George Sakellaris, as well as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will participate in the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference virtually. The format of the conference is one-on-one meetings only.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.


© Business Wire 2020
