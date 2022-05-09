Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

On May 11, 2022, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi’s 2022 Global Energy, Utilities and Climate Technology Conference at 1:45am ET. Ameresco’s management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

On May 26, 2022, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Investor Conference at 1:00pm PT. Ameresco’s management will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005643/en/