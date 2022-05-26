Log in
AMERESCO, INC.

05/26
57.75 USD   +6.04%
Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

05/26/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

  • On June 1, 2022, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will participate in the 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference being held virtually. Ameresco’s management will host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.
  • On June 7, 2022, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at 1.15 pm ET at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA. Ameresco’s management will host investor meetings throughout the day.
  • On June 8, 2022, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at 3.20 pm CT at the William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Ameresco’s management will host investor meetings throughout the day.
  • On June 14, 2022, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at 4.00 pm ET at the Evercore Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit 2022 in New York, NY. Ameresco’s management will host investor meetings throughout the day.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.


