Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

On May 29, 2024, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will host investor meetings at the Craig-Hallum 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference. This event will take place at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

On June 4, 2024, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference at 1:20pm CT. This event will take place at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, IL. Ameresco’s management team, including Mr. Hole and Lou Maltezos, Executive Vice President, Central Region and Canada, will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

On June 5, 2024, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Treasury, Joshua Baribeau, and Executive Vice President, Energy Assets, Michael Bakas, will host a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference at 1:50pm ET. This event will take place at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA. Ameresco’s management team will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

On June 6, 2024, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, and Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Treasury, Joshua Baribeau, will host a fireside chat at the Baird 2024 Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at 12:15pm ET. This event will take place at the InterContinental New York Barlcay in New York, NY. Ameresco’s management team will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

On June 18, 2024, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, and Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Treasury, Joshua Baribeau, will host a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference at 3:30pm ET. This event will take place at the InterContinental New York Barlcay in New York, NY. Ameresco’s management team will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

On June 26, 2024, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, and Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications, Leila Dillon, will host investor meetings at the ROTH 10th Annual London Conference. The event will take place at the Four Seasons Park Lane in London, U.K.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers reduce costs, decarbonize to net zero, and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, utilities, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

