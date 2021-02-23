Log in
AMERESCO, INC.

AMERESCO, INC.

(AMRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ameresco : to Participate at Upcoming February Conference

02/23/2021 | 03:23pm EST
Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conference:

  • On February 24, 2021, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will host a fireside chat at the Baird's 2021 Sustainability Conference at 8.50am ET.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 984 M - -
Net income 2020 45,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 67,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 973 M 2 973 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,02x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 127
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart AMERESCO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameresco, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERESCO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 59,17 $
Last Close Price 62,12 $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Peter Sakellaris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Doran Hole Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph P. DeManche Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Joseph W. Sutton Lead Independent Director
Douglas I. Foy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERESCO, INC.18.91%2 973
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-14.52%40 383
TONGWEI CO., LTD.30.59%34 856
SIEMENS ENERGY AG3.86%27 192
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-2.78%26 552
PLUG POWER INC.43.32%25 732
