Official AMERESCO, INC. press release

Hannah Solar Government Services- and Ameresco Secure Contract through Joint Venture to bolster Military Ocean Terminal Concord’s emergency preparedness and support mission critical activities.

HSGS-Ameresco, LLC, a joint venture certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business by the Small Business Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs, today announced it has been awarded a contract for the construction of a 6.25MW backup power generation plant and underground transmission lines at Military Ocean Terminal Concord (MOTCO) in Concord, California.

The MOTCO generation plant will consist of an array of three generators designed to provide approximately 6.25 MW of capacity. The array will also include a 2 MW load bank, 1200-amp switchgear and 72,000 gallon capacity fuel storage tanks, which is designed to sustain a 14-day supply of fuel. In addition to the generation plant, the project will see the installation of approximately 12,000 linear feet of underground duct bank with 500 kcmil power distribution conductors.

This underground infrastructure will be constructed, involving trenching and direct-burying of PVC conduit, installing electrical lines and manholes, and affixing duct bank conduit and conductors underneath an existing vehicle bridge. The project will culminate in an integration with the existing electrical infrastructure on the installation, which features a break-before-make interconnection to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company utility grid.

"We're thrilled to be selected to construct and enhance the reliability of MOTCO's energy infrastructure," said Dave McNeil, President and CEO of HSGS-Ameresco. "We take great pride in providing the right and needed measures to supply energy resilience for this important military facility."

The initiative is made possible through funding from the Department of Defense's Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program (ERCIP), which is funds projects that improve energy resilience, contribute to mission assurance, save energy and reduce DoD's energy costs.

"This project is a testament to HSGS-Ameresco’s commitment to enhancing energy resilience for critical facilities," said Nicole Bulgarino, Ameresco EVP and General Manager of Federal Solutions. "The construction of this generation plant helps ensure non-interrupted mission critical activities and ensures energy resilience for the military personnel on the base.”

Launched in August 2021 between Hannah Solar Government Services and Ameresco, the HSGS-Ameresco joint venture was facilitated as part of the SBA Mentor Protégé Program, which helps eligible small businesses, known as protégés, gain exposure and win government contracts through partnerships with more experienced companies, referred to as mentors. By establishing a joint venture, HSGS has had the continued opportunity to grow as an energy provider by learning from the Ameresco team, which is composed of an experienced group of government contractors.

Construction is to begin in January 2024 and is expected to reach completion in early 2026.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers decarbonize to net zero and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About HSGS-Ameresco

HSGS-Ameresco, LLC, a joint venture certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) by the Small Business Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), delivers energy generation, smart controls, and building efficiency solutions to the VA and other Federal agencies nationwide. The HSGS-Ameresco team has extensive Federal contracting expertise, specializing in design-build services, energy savings performance contracts (ESPC), and Energy Supply Agreements (ESAs)/Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). The company helps Federal agencies reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint, assure their missions, improve their energy security and resiliency postures, and meet and exceed statutory requirements regarding energy management and the sustainability of Federal facilities.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. Ameresco’s portion of this project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of September 30, 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129443115/en/