  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ameresco, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMRC   US02361E1082

AMERESCO, INC.

(AMRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:26 2022-07-28 pm EDT
54.14 USD   +9.68%
02:06pSolar Power World Names Ameresco a Top Solar Contractor of 2022
BU
07/26Ameresco to Lead Energy-Saving Project in Memphis
MT
07/26City of Memphis Selects Ameresco to Lead Comprehensive LED Streetlighting, Controls and Networking Project
BU
Solar Power World Names Ameresco a Top Solar Contractor of 2022

07/28/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
Ameresco also ranked as a top solar and storage installer, a top commercial solar contractor, and a top solar contractor in several states including MA, NY, NJ, DC, IL, AZ, CA, RI and HI

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that Solar Power World has named it to its national list of 2022 Top Solar Contractors. Ameresco is also ranked as a top solar and storage installer, a top commercial solar contractor, and a top solar contractor in the District of Columbia and across several states, including Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Arizona, California, Rhode Island and Hawaii.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005879/en/

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by industry magazine Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by the number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets and states.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by one of our industry’s leading news outlets as a top solar contractor,” said George Sakellaris, CEO of Ameresco. “Solar solutions have played a key role in the energy transition thus far and will continue to make an even larger impact when paired with additional technologies such as battery energy storage systems (BESS). We are eager to continue our work in partnership with our customers to drive sustainability and resiliency in all of our energy projects.”

In addition to being ranked at the district and state level, as well as 59th overall on Solar Power World’s list of 411 leading solar companies, Ameresco was also named to the top commercial solar contractor list and the top solar and storage installers list.

“The utility-scale solar market, of course, puts up huge installation numbers each year, but the majority of workers in the industry are constructing projects in the commercial and residential markets, which continue to break records,” said Kelly Pickerel, editor-in-chief of Solar Power World. “Over 85% of the companies on the 2022 Top Solar Contractors List primarily work in the residential and commercial sectors, and they all reported closing out the last year in a positive light.”

To learn more about the company’s range of solar energy and solar thermal energy solutions, visit https://www.ameresco.com/solution/solar-power/.

About Ameresco, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Solar Power World
Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 855 M
Net income 2022 98,4 M
Net Debt 2022 -
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 557 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 272
Free-Float 58,2%
