Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMHG   US02362J1060

AMERGENT HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.

(AMHG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:15 2022-08-23 am EDT
0.1995 USD   +7.84%
11:03aAmergent Hospitality Announces Opening of Jaybee's Chicken Palace
GL
08/15AMERGENT HOSPITALITY GROUP INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/15Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amergent Hospitality Announces Opening of Jaybee's Chicken Palace

08/23/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCQB:AMHG) ("Amergent” or the "Company"), owner, operator and franchisor of multiple nationally-recognized restaurants, today announced the launch of Jaybee’s Chicken Palace in Portland Oregon.

Hatched from the former Waddle’s landmark location on Jantzen Beach, Jaybee’s Chicken Palace offers the local area with a dine in or take out concept offering gaming, cocktails and hand-breaded chicken sandwiches.

Amergent Hospitality Group's President, Fred Glick, stated, "We’re pleased to announce the grand opening of our new Jaybee’s Chicken Palace and offer our version of hand-breaded, crispy, spicy, tasty and fried chicken sandwiches and sides. The Jantzen Beach community has been good to us over the years, we expect this location is ideally suited for this concept.”

Amergent’s operations include 42 stores, consisting of 29 company owned and 13 franchised locations. The Company's brands include Little Big Burger, Burgers Grilled Right, American Burger Company, PizzaRev, Jaybee’s Chicken Palace and the Nest gaming location.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Amergent Hospitality Group owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, and Hooters gaming venue. For more information, please visit: www.amergenthg.com

About Little Big Burger

Little Big Burger (“LBB”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. Founded in Portland, OR in 2010, LBB is a counter service, fast-casual restaurant concept offering fresh, high quality cooked-to-order burgers, truffle fries and root beer floats. LBB has developed a cult-like following in the Pacific Northwest by offering a simple menu focused on delicious quality, served in a hip atmosphere. Parties interested in franchise opportunities should visit www.littlebigburger.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the closing of the merger and Sonnet’s operations following the closing of the merger. All statements pertaining to Amergent Hospitality Group's expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, potential for our tests and services and future revenues or growth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates") should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties discussed in the Amergent Hospitality Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Amergent Hospitality Group disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Amergent Hospitality Group Investor Contact:

Jason Assad
678-570-6791
IR@amergenthg.com

 


All news about AMERGENT HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.
11:03aAmergent Hospitality Announces Opening of Jaybee's Chicken Palace
GL
08/15AMERGENT HOSPITALITY GROUP INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/15Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
06/21Amergent Hospitality's Little Big Burger Brand Launches National Franchising Campaign
GL
06/21Amergent Hospitality's Little Big Burger Brand Launches National Franchising Campaign
AQ
05/23AMERGENT HOSPITALITY GROUP INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
05/23Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/15AMERGENT HOSPITALITY GROUP INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
04/15Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
04/15Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,38 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,91 M 2,91 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 348
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart AMERGENT HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Pruitt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frederick L. Glick President & Director
Stephen J. Hoelscher Chief Financial Officer
Neil G. Kiefer Independent Director
Keith J. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERGENT HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.-53.74%3
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-1.91%193 457
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-6.22%45 518
YUM BRANDS-17.37%32 648
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-3.57%20 165
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.36%17 950