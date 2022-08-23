Amergent Hospitality Announces Opening of Jaybee's Chicken Palace

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCQB:AMHG) ("Amergent” or the "Company"), owner, operator and franchisor of multiple nationally-recognized restaurants, today announced the launch of Jaybee’s Chicken Palace in Portland Oregon.



Hatched from the former Waddle’s landmark location on Jantzen Beach, Jaybee’s Chicken Palace offers the local area with a dine in or take out concept offering gaming, cocktails and hand-breaded chicken sandwiches.

Amergent Hospitality Group's President, Fred Glick, stated, "We’re pleased to announce the grand opening of our new Jaybee’s Chicken Palace and offer our version of hand-breaded, crispy, spicy, tasty and fried chicken sandwiches and sides. The Jantzen Beach community has been good to us over the years, we expect this location is ideally suited for this concept.”

Amergent’s operations include 42 stores, consisting of 29 company owned and 13 franchised locations. The Company's brands include Little Big Burger, Burgers Grilled Right, American Burger Company, PizzaRev, Jaybee’s Chicken Palace and the Nest gaming location.

About Amergent Hospitality Group



Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Amergent Hospitality Group owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, and Hooters gaming venue. For more information, please visit: www.amergenthg.com

About Little Big Burger

Little Big Burger (“LBB”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. Founded in Portland, OR in 2010, LBB is a counter service, fast-casual restaurant concept offering fresh, high quality cooked-to-order burgers, truffle fries and root beer floats. LBB has developed a cult-like following in the Pacific Northwest by offering a simple menu focused on delicious quality, served in a hip atmosphere. Parties interested in franchise opportunities should visit www.littlebigburger.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the closing of the merger and Sonnet’s operations following the closing of the merger. All statements pertaining to Amergent Hospitality Group's expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, potential for our tests and services and future revenues or growth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates") should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties discussed in the Amergent Hospitality Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Amergent Hospitality Group disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Amergent Hospitality Group Investor Contact:



Jason Assad

678-570-6791

IR@amergenthg.com



