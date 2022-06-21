Amergent Hospitality's Little Big Burger Brand Launches National Franchising Campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCQB:AMHG) ("Amergent” or the "Company"), owner, operator and franchisor of multiple nationally-recognized restaurant, today announced the launch of its Little Big Burger national franchising campaign, led by recently appointed Mark Whittle, EVP of Franchise and Development.

“The Little Big Burger brand is time tested and continues to deliver strong financial performance. Its highly scalable fast casual business model is ideally suited for franchising with its efficient and flexible design, simplified menu, compelling unit level economics, broad demographic appeal and superior franchise support structure. We have a strong foundation to leverage, which will enable me to do what I have done my entire career, grow the franchise side of our business with a goal of reaching greater scale, relevance, and profitability.”

Founded in Portland, Oregon, Little Big Burger is a fast-casual restaurant concept offering fresh, high quality cooked-to-order burgers, truffle fries and root beer floats. After opening its first location in the Pearl District in 2010, LBB has developed a cult-like following by offering a tasty menu focused on quality, local ingredients, served up in a fun and hip atmosphere.

Little Big Burger now has locations in Portland, Lake Oswego, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Eugene, on campus at the University of Oregon, Seattle, and Charlotte and is planning for future expansion in multiple markets across the US and targeted International markets.

Amergent Hospitality Group's President, Fred Glick, stated, "We recruited Mark because of his 34-year track record of successfully developing thousands of new restaurant locations globally, where he acted in management capacity for 28 of these years. He was responsible for directing the activities of numerous franchise sales, business consultants, asset management and design/construction professionals and providing superior leadership for the growth of various national and international brands. I look forward to working with him to execute on his aggressive franchising road map for Little Big Burger.”

Amergent’s operations include 42 stores, consisting of 29 company owned and 13 franchised locations. The Company's brands include Little Big Burger, Burgers Grilled Right, American Burger Company, PizzaRev, Jaybees Chicken, the Nest and the Roost, along with gaming in Jantzen Beach, OR.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Amergent Hospitality Group owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, and Jaybees Chicken, the Nest and the Roost gaming venue. For more information, please visit: www.amergenthg.com

Little Big Burger (“LBB”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. Founded in Portland, OR in 2010, LBB is a counter service, fast-casual restaurant concept offering fresh, high quality cooked-to-order burgers, truffle fries and root beer floats. LBB has developed a cult-like following in the Pacific Northwest by offering a simple menu focused on delicious quality, served in a hip atmosphere. Parties interested in franchise opportunities should visit www.littlebigburger.com, or email franchising@littlebigburger.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the closing of the merger and Sonnet’s operations following the closing of the merger. All statements pertaining to Amergent Hospitality Group's expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, potential for our tests and services and future revenues or growth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates") should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties discussed in the Amergent Hospitality Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Amergent Hospitality Group disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of one of these states, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Franchise offerings are made by Franchise Disclosure Document only.