Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATAX   US02364V1070

AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, L.P.

(ATAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (Form 8-K)

07/20/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AmericaFirst MultifamilyInvestors, L.P. Schedules Second Quarter

2021 Earnings Conference Callfor Thursday, August 5, 2021 at

4:30 p.m.Eastern Time

Omaha, Nebraska -July 20, 2021 - America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the 'Partnership') announced today that it will host a conference call for investors on Wednesday, August 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Partnership's Second Quarter 2021 results.

Participants can access the Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference call in one of two ways:

Participants can register for access to the live broadcast in listen-only mode using the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aoe2ehhjfor registration on Wednesday, August 5, 2021, approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the earnings call, or

Participants wanting to ask questions may dial toll free (800) 773-2954, (International Participants may dial (847) 413-3731), using Conference ID# 50201366. To ensure a timely connection, please place your call at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the earnings call. At the conclusion of management's presentation, the operator will open the lines for questions.

Following completion of the earnings call, a recorded replay will be available on the Partnership's Investor Relations website at www.ataxfund.com.

About America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was formed on April 2, 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, student housing and commercial properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by the Partnership's Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated September 15, 2015, taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the

securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. press releases are available at www.ataxfund.com.


SafeHarbor Statement

Information contained in this press release contains 'forward-looking statements,' which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks involving current maturities of our financing arrangements and our ability to renew or refinance such maturities, fluctuations in short-term interest rates, collateral valuations, mortgage revenue bond investment valuations and overall economic and credit market conditions. For a further list and description of such risks, see the reports and other filings made by the Partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

America First Multifamily Investors LP published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 21:30:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, L.P.
05:32pAMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : 30 p.m. Eastern Time (Form 8-K)
PU
04:33pAMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04:15pAMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : 30 p.m. Eastern Time
AQ
06/17AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS : Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend 22% to $0...
MT
06/17AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS : Announces 22 Percent Increase to Quarterl..
PU
06/17AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
06/17America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces 22 Percent Increase to Qu..
GL
06/17America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Declares Quarterly Cash Distributio..
CI
06/14AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS : Secures $40 Million Credit Line
MT
06/14AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS : Obtains New $40 Million Line of Credit (F..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26,1 M - -
Net income 2020 7,24 M - -
Net Debt 2020 665 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 60,7x
Yield 2020 7,18%
Capitalization 404 M 404 M -
EV / Sales 2019 26,7x
EV / Sales 2020 35,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenneth C. Rogozinski Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Jesse A. Coury Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Rosenberg Chairman
Walter Kimball Griffith Independent Director
Steven C. Lilly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, L.P.56.47%422
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION47.01%73 465
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-3.91%61 069
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES28.93%37 296
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.19%21 220
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED6.97%13 677