Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 25, 2023

America Great Health

Item 1.01. Entry into a material definitive agreement

On July 23, 2023, America Great Health (the "Company"), SHOWA International Pty Ltd. ("SHOWA"), and Jeffery Tu & Eric Hsu, entered into a Cooperation Agreement (the "Agreement"), in which three parties shall establish a strategic partnership in Japan to produce and promoting Bio-active Protein Peptide in Japan.

Upon execution of the Agreement, the Company shall supply to SHOWA all of its current and future Bio-active Protein Peptide supplements and Peptide medicinal, including the patented oral insulin products and raw materials. Dr. David Tsai and his R&D team will provide required technical and research support, as well as training and consultation as needed by SHOWA. As consideration, the Company shall issue 50,000,000 common shares to SHOWA, in addition, the Company shall transfer 5% of total common shares of GOF Biotechnologies, Inc. to SHOWA.

SHOWA, as a Japanese based company, shall use its best effort in promoting the Company's Bio-active Protein Peptide and related products in Japan, and shall be in charge of the overall marketing strategy, day-to-day business operations, products design, public relations, etc. As the Company's exclusive strategic partner in Japan, SHOWA shall be responsible for marketing and promoting all of the Company's Bio-active Protein Peptide and related products within the territory of Japan and other mutually agreed regions. In addition, SHOWA shall achieve the following milestones in sales during the next four years period of time: 150,000 bottles during year one, 300,000 bottles during year two, 600,000 during year three, 1,000,000 bottles during year four.

