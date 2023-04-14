America Móvil B de C : América Móvil informs about shareholders' resolutions

"América Móvil informs about shareholders' resolutions"

Mexico City, April 14, 2023. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX]

[NYSE: AMX], announces that its shareholders meetings approved, among others, the following matters:

Buyback Program

Allocate an amount equal to MXP$20,000,000,000 as AMX's buyback program fund, for the April 2023 - April 2024 period, such amounts includes the balance of the buyback program fund as of today.

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

To cancel AMX's treasury shares acquired by AMX as part of its buyback program, and to amend article sixth of its bylaws reducing the capital stock in proportion to the cancelled shares.

Board of Directors

The appointment including ratifications, of the following members of AMX's Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Audit and Corporate Practices Committee: