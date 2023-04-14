America Móvil B de C : América Móvil informs about shareholders' resolutions
04/14/2023 | 09:47pm EDT
Mexico City, April 14, 2023. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX]
[NYSE: AMX], announces that its shareholders meetings approved, among others, the following matters:
Buyback Program
Allocate an amount equal to MXP$20,000,000,000 as AMX's buyback program fund, for the April 2023 - April 2024 period, such amounts includes the balance of the buyback program fund as of today.
Cancellation of Treasury Shares
To cancel AMX's treasury shares acquired by AMX as part of its buyback program, and to amend article sixth of its bylaws reducing the capital stock in proportion to the cancelled shares.
Board of Directors
The appointment including ratifications, of the following members of AMX's Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Audit and Corporate Practices Committee:
Board of Directors
Carlos Slim Domit (Chairman)
Claudia Jañez Sánchez
Patrick Slim Domit (Cochairman)
Rafael Moisés Kalach Mizrahi
Antonio Cosío Pando
Francisco Medina Chávez
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo
Gisselle Morán Jiménez
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri
Vanessa Hajj Slim
Ernesto Vega Velasco
David Ibarra Muñoz
Oscar Von Hauske Solís
Alejandro Cantú Jiménez (Corporate Secretary)
Rafael Robles Miaja (Corporate Pro-Secretary)
Executive Committee
Carlos Slim Domit (Chairman)
Patrick Slim Domit
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad
Audit and Corporate Practices Committee
Ernesto Vega Velasco (Chairman)
Rafael Moisés Kalach Mizrahi
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo
