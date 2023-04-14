Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMX B   MX01AM050019

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-13
19.41 MXN   -0.46%
04/14America Móvil B De C : América Móvil informs about shareholders' resolutions
PU
03/31America Móvil B De C : Summary for AMX Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/31America Móvil B De C : Summary for AMX Annual General Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

America Móvil B de C : América Móvil informs about shareholders' resolutions

04/14/2023 | 09:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"América Móvil informs about shareholders' resolutions"

Mexico City, April 14, 2023. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX]

[NYSE: AMX], announces that its shareholders meetings approved, among others, the following matters:

Buyback Program

Allocate an amount equal to MXP$20,000,000,000 as AMX's buyback program fund, for the April 2023 - April 2024 period, such amounts includes the balance of the buyback program fund as of today.

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

To cancel AMX's treasury shares acquired by AMX as part of its buyback program, and to amend article sixth of its bylaws reducing the capital stock in proportion to the cancelled shares.

Board of Directors

The appointment including ratifications, of the following members of AMX's Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Audit and Corporate Practices Committee:

Board of Directors

Carlos Slim Domit (Chairman)

Claudia Jañez Sánchez

Patrick Slim Domit (Cochairman)

Rafael Moisés Kalach Mizrahi

Antonio Cosío Pando

Francisco Medina Chávez

Pablo Roberto González Guajardo

Gisselle Morán Jiménez

Daniel Hajj Aboumrad

Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri

Vanessa Hajj Slim

Ernesto Vega Velasco

David Ibarra Muñoz

Oscar Von Hauske Solís

Alejandro Cantú Jiménez (Corporate Secretary)

Rafael Robles Miaja (Corporate Pro-Secretary)

Executive Committee

Carlos Slim Domit (Chairman)

Patrick Slim Domit

Daniel Hajj Aboumrad

Audit and Corporate Practices Committee

Ernesto Vega Velasco (Chairman)

Rafael Moisés Kalach Mizrahi

Pablo Roberto González Guajardo

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this press release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

América Móvil SAB de CV published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2023 01:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 856 B 47 325 M 47 325 M
Net income 2022 85 832 M 4 748 M 4 748 M
Net Debt 2022 498 B 27 550 M 27 550 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 1 227 B 67 879 M 67 879 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 178 399
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 19,41 MXN
Average target price 21,25 MXN
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.79%68 376
T-MOBILE US6.79%181 196
AT&T INC.8.42%142 784
KDDI CORPORATION1.63%65 929
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-9.14%56 653
VODAFONE GROUP PLC8.99%31 042
