América Móvil's second quarter of 2023 financial and operating report July 11th, 2023 / 2Q23 Mexico City - América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("América Móvil") [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX, AMOV], announced today its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023. • We added 2.2 million wireless subscribers in the second quarter including 1.5 million postpaids. Brazil contributed 632 thousand, Austria 267 thousand and Colombia 171 thousand. • Prepaid net subscriber additions stood at 787 thousand, with Brazil and Mexico adding almost 200 thousand each and Colombia 185 thousand. • On the fixed-line segment we obtained 331 thousand broadband accesses including 140 thousand in Mexico, 78 thousand in Argentina and 45 thousand in Brazil. • Second quarter revenue was down 4.6% year-on-year to 203 billion pesos in Mexican peso terms, but correcting for foreign exchange effects, service revenue increased 5.0%, expanding 6.7% in mobile services and 2.3% on fixed-line ones. Mexico, Brazil and Austria saw continued progress on their fixed-line revenue growth. • EBITDA was down 3.8% in Mexican peso terms to 78.7 billion pesos in the quarter, resulting in a 38.9% EBITDA margin. At constant exchange rates it expanded 5.6% in the period on greater operating leverage. • Operating profit of 40.3 billion pesos was down 2.8% year-on-year whereas our net profit nearly doubled from the year-earlier quarter to 25.9 billion pesos, mostly on account of greater foreign exchange gains. • In the first six months of the year capital expenditures totaled 64.4 billlion pesos and distributions to shareholders 5.0 billion pesos, including share buybacks in the amount of 3.1 billion pesos and dividends of 2.0 billion. • In cash flow terms we reduced our net debt by 3.8 billion pesos in the period. Our net debt excluding leases totaled 358 billion pesos at the end of June, having come down by 23.9 billion pesos from the end-of-December figure on the back of the appreciation of the Mexican peso vis-à-vis other currencies, particularly the U.S. dollar. It was equivalent to 1.43 times LTM EBITDA.

América Móvil Fundamentals 2Q23 2Q22 Earnings per Share (Mex$) (1) 0.41 0.21 Earning per ADR (US$) (2) 0.46 0.21 EBITDA per Share (Mex$) (3) 1.25 1.28 EBITDA per ADR (US$) 1.41 1.27 Net Income (millions of Mex$) 25,875 13,683 Average Shares Outstanding (billion) 63.2 64.0 Shares Outstanding End of Period (billion) 63.2 63.9 (1) Net Income / Average Shares Outstanding (2) 20 shares per ADR (3) EBITDA / Average Shares Outstanding América Móvil's Subsidiaries as of June 2023 Country Brand Main Activity Equity Mexico Telcel wireless 100.0% Telmex wireline 98.8% Argentina Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Brazil Claro wireless/wireline 99.6% Colombia Claro wireless/wireline 99.4% Costa Rica Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Dominicana Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Ecuador Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% El Salvador Claro wireless/wireline 95.8% Guatemala Claro wireless/wireline 99.3% Honduras Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Nicaragua Claro wireless/wireline 99.6% Paraguay Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Peru Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Puerto Rico Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Uruguay Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Netherlands KPN wireless/wireline 16.1% Austria A1 wireless/wireline 51.0%

Note Upon its sale in July 2022 Claro Panama became a discontinued operation. Claro Chile did so as well upon the establishment of the joint venture with Liberty Latin America in October 2022. The financial statements presented in this report account for those operations as discontinued operations. The reported figures for Argentina corresponding to the second quarter of 2023 are presented in accordance with IAS29 reflecting the effects of inflationary accounting as the Argentinean economy is deemed to be hyperinflationary. All comparisons at constant exchange rates for America Movil's consolidated figures will exclude Argentina to ensure consistency. Relevant Events Ordinary dividend of MXP$0.46 per share In April our shareholders approved a buyback program fund in the amount of MXP 20 billion and the payment of an ordinary dividend of MXP$0.46 per share to be paid out in July and in November. They also agreed on the cancelation of treasury shares acquired as part of our buyback program, and to amend article sixth of its bylaws reducing the capital stock in proportion to the cancelled shares. One billion-euro financing for Euro Tele Sites On June 9th we closed a 500 million-euro, five-year bullet loan for the new Euro Tele Sites, a tower company to be spun-off from Telekom Austria. The loan was provided by a group of six international banks. A few weeks later, on July 6th, the same entity launched a 5.25%, 500 million-euro five-year bond. Euro Tele Sites will thus be fully funded at the time of the spin-off. América Móvil's Global Peso Notes program On June 26th we launched the inaugural issue of our new Global Peso Notes program, under which we expect to issue an amount of up to 130 billion pesos over five years. In our inaugural offering, registered both with the SEC in the U.S. and with the CNBV in Mexico, we placed a long seven-year, 17 billion-peso, 9.5% sustainable bond-approximately one billion U.S. dollars equivalent-maturing in January 2031. Nearly half of the bonds were distributed amongst international investors.

Access Lines 2.2M wireless net adds, 1.5M were postpaid clients We added 2.2 million wireless subscribers in the second quarter of which 1.5 million were postpaid clients. Brazil contributed 632 thousand new contract clients, while 267 thousand came from Austria and 171 thousand from Colombia. On our prepaid platform we had net additions of 787 thousand clients in the period, with Brazil and Mexico gaining almost 200 thousand each and Colombia 185 thousand. 331k new broadband accesses On the fixed-line segment we obtained 331 thousand broadband accesses including 140 thousand in Mexico, 78 thousand in Argentina and 45 thousand in Brazil. Voice lines and PayTV units fell by 253 thousand and 47 thousand, respectively, in the quarter. Postpaid base +3.7% YoY and fixed-broadband accesses +3.0% YoY Our subscriber base comprised 303 million wireless subscribers at the end of June, of which 117 million were postpaid clients. In addition, we had 73 million fixed-line RGUs, including 31 million broadband accesses, 13 million Pay TV clients and 29 million land-lines. Our postpaid base increased 3.7% year-on-year, with prepaid expanding 0.7%, fixed-broadband 3.0% and PayTV practically flat. Wireless subscribers as of June 2023





Total(1)(Thousands) Country Jun '23 Mar '23 Var.% Jun '22 Var.% Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay 27,462 27,178 1.0% 26,638 3.1% Austria 9,511 9,250 2.8% 8,306 14.5% Brazil 83,671 82,844 1.0% 85,735 -2.4% Central America 16,834 16,845 -0.1% 16,189 4.0% Caribbean 7,469 7,410 0.8% 7,222 3.4% Colombia 38,424 38,068 0.9% 36,322 5.8% Eastern Europe 14,975 14,867 0.7% 14,969 0.0% Ecuador 9,290 9,163 1.4% 8,802 5.5% Mexico 83,243 82,982 0.3% 81,364 2.3% Peru 12,323 12,347 -0.2% 12,202 1.0% Total Wireless Lines 303,202 300,952 0.7% 297,749 1.8% (1) Includes total subscribers of all companies in which América Móvil holds an economic interest; does not consider the date in which the companies started being consolidated.

Fixed-Line and Other Accesses (RGUs) as of June 2023





Total(1)(Thousands) Country Jun '23 Mar '23 Var.% Jun '22 Var.% Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay 3,250 3,055 6.4% 2,417 34.4% Austria 2,892 2,917 -0.9% 2,995 -3.4% Brazil(2) 23,452 23,889 -1.8% 24,699 -5.0% Central America 4,763 4,700 1.3% 4,514 5.5% Caribbean 2,750 2,734 0.6% 2,673 2.9% Colombia 9,334 9,263 0.8% 9,075 2.9% Eastern Europe 3,357 3,304 1.6% 3,140 6.9% Ecuador 615 623 -1.4% 582 5.6% Mexico 21,074 20,944 0.6% 21,256 -0.9% Peru 1,957 1,985 -1.4% 1,962 -0.2% Total RGUs 73,444 73,413 0.0% 73,311 0.2% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television (Cable & DTH). (2) The number of Pay TV units has been adjusted to the criteria by which we report to the local regulator.

América Móvil Consolidated Results During the second quarter U.S. dollar interest rates remained as volatile as they had been in the first quarter. With inflationary pressures stronger than anticipated earlier in the year, the reductions of interest rates by the Fed originally expected to take place in the latter part of 2023 appeared increasingly improbable, giving rise to an upward trend in medium and long-term rates throughout the latter half of the quarter that has continued in July. Second quarter revenue was down 4.6% year-on-year to 203 billion pesos in Mexican peso terms, with service revenue falling 4.2%. As in the prior quarter, this reflected the appreciation of the Mexican peso vs. our other operating currencies in the period. Correcting for foreign exchange effects, service revenue increased 5.0%, a slightly slower pace than that observed the prior quarter. Service revenue growth continued to advance on the fixed-line platform, moving up to 2.3% at constant exchange rates from 1.8% the prior quarter. On the mobile platform it slowed down to 6.7% from 9.3% the prior quarter. The improvement of fixed-line service revenue growth was observed in three of our four principal markets: Mexico, Brazil and Austria. In Mexico it was driven by both corporate networks services and fixed-broadband services; in Brazil and Austria by the latter. Importantly, the downward trend of PayTV revenue appears to be coming to an end: in the quarter they were down 1.3%, the lowest decline in several quarters. The deceleration of mobile service revenue growth stems principally from the normalization of mobile revenue in Brazil exactly a year after the integration of revenue from former Oi mobile clients acquired by Claro. The uplift in terms of revenue growth provided by former Oi clients has come down to 0.8% from 6.4% a year ago. In addition to the above, we also had somewhat slower growth in Mexico and Colombia. EBITDA was down 3.8% in Mexican peso terms to 78.7 billion pesos in the quarter, representing a 38.9% EBITDA margin. At constant exchange rates it expanded 5.6% in the period, reflecting the greater operating leverage of the company. The reduction in inflation rates we have seen in most countries, as well as the appreciation of most Latam currencies and the euro vis-à-vis U.S. dollar, have recently contributed to this through their impact on costs. We turned an operating profit of 40.3 billion pesos in the quarter, down 2.8% year-on-year, which helped bring about a 25.9 billion pesos net profit in the quarter, almost doubling that of the year-earlier quarter mostly on account of foreign exchange gains increasing from 4.4 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter to 14.0 billion pesos. Our net profit was equivalent to 41 peso cents per share or 46 dollar cents per ADR. In the first six months of the year capital expenditures totaled 64.4 billlion pesos and distributions to shareholders 5.0 billion pesos, including share buybacks in the amount of 3.1 billion pesos and dividends of 2.0 billion. These were partly funded by 2.4 billion pesos in dividends received from KPN and Verizon. Our net debt excluding leases totaled 358 billion pesos at the end of June-equivalent to 1.43 times LTM EBITDA-having come down by 23.9 billion pesos from the end-of-December figure on the back of the appreciation of the Mexican peso vis-à-vis other currencies, particularly the U.S. dollar. In cash flow terms we reduced our net debt by 3.8 billion pesos in the period.

América Móvil's Income Statement Proform(1)Millions of Mexican pesos





2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Var.% Service Revenue 169,206 176,569 -4.2% 338,259 349,418 -3.2% Equipment Revenue 31,103 33,614 -7.5% 62,336 64,198 -2.9% Total Revenue(2) 202,532 212,254 -4.6% 411,458 417,747 -1.5% Cost of Service 51,330 53,673 -4.4% 103,155 107,760 -4.3% Cost of Equipment 27,269 29,079 -6.2% 54,916 55,441 -0.9% Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 43,896 46,435 -5.5% 87,853 90,651 -3.1% Others 1,337 1,292 3.5% 4,127 1,994 106.9% Total Costs and Expenses 123,833 130,479 -5.1% 250,050 255,846 -2.3% EBITDA(3) 78,699 81,775 -3.8% 161,407 161,901 -0.3% % of Total Revenue 38.9% 38.5% 39.2% 38.8% Depreciation & Amortization 38,391 40,319 -4.8% 76,975 80,230 -4.1% EBIT 40,308 41,456 -2.8% 84,433 81,671 3.4% % of Total Revenue 19.9% 19.5% 20.5% 19.6% Net Interest Expenses 8,117 9,803 -17.2% 16,839 18,661 -9.8% Other Financial Expenses 8,034 12,228 -34.3% 12,639 18,466 -31.6% Foreign Exchange Loss -14,047 -4,417 -218.0% -27,749 -26,877 -3.2% Comprehensive Financing Cost (Income) 2,104 17,614 -88.1% 1,730 10,250 -83.1% Income & Deferred Taxes 10,085 8,519 18.4% 22,762 24,129 -5.7% Net Income before Minority Interest and Equity Participation in Results of Affiliates 28,119 15,323 83.5% 59,941 47,291 26.7% Equity Participation in Results of Affiliates -1,030 11 n.m. -1,613 -4 n.m. Minority Interest -1,215 -1,399 13.1% -2,308 -2,571 10.2% Net Income from Continued Operations 25,875 13,936 85.7% 56,020 44,716 25.3% Net Income from Discontinued Operations 0 -252 100.0% 0 -235 100.0% Net Income 25,875 13,683 89.1% 56,020 44,481 25.9% (1) Adjusted to reflect the sale of Panama and the deconsolidation of Claro Chile on account of the new joint venture. (2) Total Revenue include Other Revenue. (3) EBITDA figures reflect the sale of towers in Peru and the Dominican Republic. Adjusting for these extraordinary items, the EBITDA for the January-June period decreased -3.1%. n.m. Not meaningful.

Balance Sheet - América Móvil Consolidated(1)Millions of Mexican Pesos





Jun '23 Dec '22 Var.% Jun '23 Dec '22 Var.% Current Assets Current Liabilities Cash, Marketable Securities & Other Short Term Investments 120,238 122,129 -1.5% Short Term Debt(2) 170,960 102,024 67.6% Accounts Receivable 205,124 202,027 1.5% Lease-Related Debt 28,553 32,902 -13.2% Other Current Assets 20,871 12,853 62.4% Accounts Payable 141,812 165,342 -14.2% Inventories 21,895 23,995 -8.8% Other Current Liabilities 217,146 188,608 15.1% 368,128 361,004 2.0% 558,471 488,877 14.2% Non Current Assets Non Current Liabilities Plant & Equipment, gross 1,238,017 1,317,191 -6.0% Long Term Debt 318,350 408,565 -22.1% -Depreciation 616,873 659,965 -6.5% Lease-Related Debt 99,715 101,247 -1.5% Plant & Equipment, net 621,144 657,226 -5.5% Other Liabilities 180,275 181,581 -0.7% Rights of Use 117,147 121,874 -3.9% 598,341 691,393 -13.5% Investments in Affiliates and Other Investments 34,438 30,957 11.2% Deferred Assets Goodwill (Net) 137,183 141,121 -2.8% Intangible Assets 119,615 128,893 -7.2% Shareholder's Equity 416,277 437,829 -4.9% Deferred Assets 175,433 177,024 -0.9% Total Assets 1,573,088 1,618,099 -2.8% Total Liabilities and Equity 1,573,088 1,618,099 -2.8% (1) The spin-off of Sitios Latinoamérica gave rise to 37.0 billion pesos in new lease-related debt and a similar amount in rights of use of tower assets. (2) Includes current portion of Long Term Debt.

Mexico 262k wireless adds and 140k new broadband accesses We gained 262 thousand wireless subscribers in Mexico in the second quarter, most of them prepaid clients, 199 thousand, ending June with 83.2 million subscribers. As for the fixed-line segment, we added 130 thousand RGUs, of which 140 thousand were broadband accesses, marking the best performance-together with the one seen the prior quarter-in six years. At the end of June we had 21.1 million access lines, including 10.3 million broadband accesses. Fixed-line service revenue +5.6% YoY Our revenue increased 3.6% year-on-year to 79.6 billion pesos as service revenue rose 6.1%. Mobile service revenue slowed down to 6.4% with both prepaid and postpaid revenue expanding at similar rates. On the fixed-line platform service revenue growth continued to improve, accelerating to 5.6%-its best performance in years, helped along by broadband services and corporate networks, up 7.5% and 13.6%, respectively. EBITDA +5.1% YoY with the EBITDA margin at 40.9% EBITDA totaled 32.6 billion pesos, a 5.1% increase from the year-earlier quarter, with the margin increasing slightly to 40.9% from 40.3% a year before. INCOME STATEMENT - MexicoMillions of MxP





2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 79,617 76,844 3.6% 158,066 149,203 5.9% Total Service Revenue 62,084 58,490 6.1% 123,239 115,758 6.5% Total Equipment Revenue 15,911 16,934 -6.0% 31,653 30,740 3.0% Wireless Revenue 58,366 56,835 2.7% 115,967 109,357 6.0% Service Revenue 42,550 39,990 6.4% 84,513 78,823 7.2% Equipment Revenue 15,816 16,845 -6.1% 31,454 30,534 3.0% Fixed Line Revenue 19,629 18,589 5.6% 38,925 37,141 4.8% Service Revenue 19,534 18,500 5.6% 38,727 36,935 4.9% Equipment Revenue 95 89 7.2% 199 206 -3.7% EBITDA 32,563 30,978 5.1% 64,662 61,283 5.5% % total revenue 40.9% 40.3% 40.9% 41.1% EBIT 24,028 22,986 4.5% 47,732 45,378 5.2% % total revenue 30.2% 29.9% 30.2% 30.4% (1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income. Mexico Operating Data





2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 83,243 81,364 2.3% Postpaid 14,797 14,541 1.8% Prepaid 68,447 66,824 2.4% ARPU (MxP) 172 166 3.7% Churn (%) 3.1% 3.3% (0.2) Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 21,074 21,256 -0.9% Fixed Lines 10,770 11,135 -3.3% Broadband 10,304 10,120 1.8% (1) Fixed Line and Broadband.

Brazil 632k postpaid net adds and 45k new broadband accesses In the second quarter we obtained 827 thousand new wireless subscribers-of which 632 thousand were postpaid-to finish the quarter with 83.7 million subscribers. On the fixed-line platform we added 45 thousand broadband accesses while we continued to disconnect PayTV units, 156 thousand. We had 23.5 million RGUs at the end of June. Service revenue +6.1% YoY Our second quarter revenue reached 11.3 billion reais and was 7.6% higher than that of the year-earlier quarter, with service revenue expanding 6.1%, down from 9.8% the prior quarter, as mobile revenue growth stabilized following the acquisition of Oi mobile clients a year before. Mobile revenue growth stood at 12.6% in the second quarter, with the revenue uplift attributable to Oi being 0.8%, down from 6.4% in the year-earlier quarter. Fixed-line service revenue -0.8% YoY Fixed-line service revenue was nearly flat, -0.8%, its best performance in six years, buoyed by broadband service revenue that expanded 7.5%, also its best showing in several quarters. The long-standing PayTV revenue decline has been tapering off, to -5.1% in the second quarter as compared to -11.2% a year before, which also supported the improved fixed-line revenue-growth figures. The latter reflects progress on both subscriber additions and pricing. Partly offsetting this, corporate networks revenue fell 1.1% in the period. EBITDA +9.0% YoY Second quarter EBITDA, 4.6 billion reais, rose 9.0% from a year before as the EBITDA margin reached 41.1% of revenues. 5G coverage in 107 cities We finished the quarter with 107 cities with 5G coverage, 30 more than in March and continued to lead the market in subscriber growth in the segment. We launched fiber-to-the-home services in 29 new cities during the period to reach 423 cities where we offer ultra-high speed broadband and last generation solutions. INCOME STATEMENT - Brazil Millions of BrL 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 11,306 10,509 7.6% 22,441 20,540 9.3% Total Service Revenue 10,802 10,179 6.1% 21,456 19,884 7.9% Wireless Revenue 6,396 5,560 15.0% 12,607 10,596 19.0% Service Revenue 5,913 5,253 12.6% 11,662 9,983 16.8% Equipment Revenue 483 307 57.2% 944 613 54.0% Fixed Line Revenue 4,889 4,926 -0.8% 9,794 9,901 -1.1% EBITDA 4,646 4,261 9.0% 9,216 8,280 11.3% % total revenue 41.1% 40.5% 41.1% 40.3% EBIT 1,573 1,473 6.7% 3,100 2,807 10.4% % total revenue 13.9% 14.0% 13.8% 13.7% (1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income.

Brazil Operating Data





2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 83,671 85,735 -2.4% Postpaid 48,530 47,979 1.1% Prepaid 35,141 37,756 -6.9% ARPU (BrL) 24 22 6.5% Churn (%) 2.5% 3.0% (0.5) Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 23,452 24,699 -5.0% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. The number of Pay TV units has been adjusted to the criteria by which we report to the local regulator.

Colombia 356k wireless net adds We added 356 thousand mobile subscribers-almost half of them postpaid clients-to finish June with 38.4 million wireless subscribers. We also gained 71 thousand fixed-line RGUs including 25 thousand PayTV units and ten thousand broadband accesses, to end the quarter with 9.3 million RGUs, 2.9% more than a year before. Service revenue +1.2% YoY Revenue for the second quarter was up 2.8% over the year to reach 3.8 trillion Colombian pesos, with service revenue increasing 1.2% and equipment revenues expanding 6.9%. Mobile service revenue rose 0.6% in the face of weak consumer trends and strong competition. A 3.5% revenue increase from contract clients allowed us to fully offset a 5.3% revenue drop in the prepaid segment resulting from aggressive commercial promotions. Fixed-line service revenue +2.2% YoY led by corporate networks On the fixed-line platform service revenue increased 2.2% over the year led by corporate networks services, up 19.6% year-on-year. We continued to face pressure in the broadband segment. EBITDA +1.3% YoY EBITDA for the period, 1.6 trillion Colombian pesos, was 1.3% higher than a year before as the EBITDA margin declined marginally to 41.4% of revenue. The EBITDA expansion is a testament to strong discipline in the face of major inflationary pressures affecting the cost base. INCOME STATEMENT - ColombiaBillions of COP 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 3,792 3,687 2.8% 7,531 7,425 1.4% Total Service Revenue 2,870 2,836 1.2% 5,786 5,666 2.1% Wireless Revenue 2,564 2,497 2.7% 5,063 5,039 0.5% Service Revenue 1,709 1,699 0.6% 3,434 3,387 1.4% Equipment Revenue 856 797 7.3% 1,629 1,653 -1.4% Fixed Line Revenue 1,185 1,162 2.0% 2,397 2,332 2.8% EBITDA 1,569 1,549 1.3% 3,115 3,155 -1.3% % total revenue 41.4% 42.0% 41.4% 42.5% EBIT 800 895 -10.6% 1,597 1,865 -14.4% % total revenue 21.1% 24.3% 21.2% 25.1% (1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income. Colombia Operating Data 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands)(1) 38,424 36,322 5.8% Postpaid 10,030 9,320 7.6% Prepaid 28,394 27,002 5.2% ARPU (COP) 14,973 15,850 -5.5% Churn (%) 3.4% 3.5% (0.1) Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(2) 9,334 9,075 2.9% (1) Due to differences in the policy for accounting active subscribers, the figures in this report are different from those published by the Ministry of Communications of Colombia (MinTIC). (2) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Peru 78k postpaid net adds We registered postpaid net additions of 78 thousand in the quarter but disconnected 102 thousand prepaids for a total of 24 thousand net disconnections, ending June with 12.3 million subscribers. On the fixed-line platform we lost 28 thousand RGUs, almost all land-lines, to end the quarter just shy of two million fixed-line RGUs. Service revenue +4.7% YoY with mobile service revenue +5.5% YoY Although revenue for the quarter, 1.6 billion soles, was slightly lower than that of a year before because of a drop in equipment revenue, service revenue rose 4.7%. Mobile services increased 5.5% annually as postpaid revenue climbed 6.9% on the back of subscriber gains. Prepaid revenue rose marginally, 0.6%, after several consecutive quarters of declines. Fixed-line service revenue +2.3% YoY Fixed-line service revenue grew 2.3% with revenue from corporate networks accelerating its pace to 10.6% on the back of cloud and data centers; broadband revenue was up 4.3%. We continued to make inroads in the corporate segment and secured some relevant IT projects in the quarter. EBITDA +9.6% YoY supported by higher equipment margins EBITDA for the period, 564 million soles, was 9.6% higher than that of a year before supported by higher equipment margins and a reduction in bad debt. The EBITDA margin stood at 35.6% of revenue having climbed 3.4 percentage points over the twelve-month period. INCOME STATEMENT - PeruMillons of Soles 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 1,584 1,599 -0.9% 3,999 3,195 25.1% Total Service Revenue 1,210 1,156 4.7% 2,410 2,294 5.0% Wireless Revenue 1,280 1,299 -1.5% 2,572 2,601 -1.1% Service Revenue 911 864 5.5% 1,815 1,714 5.9% Equipment Revenue 369 435 -15.3% 757 887 -14.7% Fixed Line Revenue 299 292 2.3% 595 580 2.6% EBITDA(2) 564 514 9.6% 1,750 1,026 70.5% % total revenue 35.6% 32.2% 43.8% 32.1% EBIT 246 219 12.4% 1,094 432 153.2% % total revenue 15.5% 13.7% 27.4% 13.5% (1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income. (2) EBITDA figures reflect the sale of towers. Adjusting for these extraordinary items, the EBITDA for the January-June period increased 11.3%. Peru Operating Data 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 12,323 12,202 1.0% Postpaid 5,842 5,366 8.9% Prepaid 6,480 6,836 -5.2% ARPU (Sol) 25 24 3.8% Churn (%) 4.5% 4.3% 0.2 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 1,957 1,962 -0.2% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Ecuador 128k wireless net adds Net subscriber gains came in at 128 thousand-22 thousand were postpaids-bringing the mobile base up to 9.3 million. Fixed-line RGUs declined by eight thousand in the period, most of them voice lines, to 615 thousand. Mobile service revenue +1.6% YoY on the back of postpaid Second quarter revenue totaled 261 million dollars, 1.9% more than in year-earlier quarter. Service revenue increased 1.4% compared to 3.1% in the prior quarter. The figures reflect the impact from severe rain and floods during the period in parts of the country and certain mobility restrictions in the main cities that resulted from government measures aimed at reducing insecurity. Mobile service revenue grew 1.6% with proceeds from postpaids rising 4.2% on the back of strong subscriber gains. Fixed-line service revenue fell 0.4% in the period. EBITDA +8.6% YoY Strong cost controls helped EBITDA growth accelerate to 8.6% from 6.6% in the prior quarter, resulting in 127 million dollars and an EBITDA margin of 48.6%, three percentage points higher than that of a year before. INCOME STATEMENT - Ecuador Millions of Dollars 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 261 256 1.9% 520 505 2.8% Total Service Revenue 228 225 1.4% 455 445 2.2% Wireless Revenue 234 228 2.4% 466 450 3.5% Service Revenue 202 198 1.6% 402 392 2.5% Equipment Revenue 32 30 7.7% 64 58 10.5% Fixed Line Revenue 27 27 -1.1% 53 55 -2.3% EBITDA 127 117 8.6% 250 233 7.6% % total revenue 48.6% 45.6% 48.2% 46.1% EBIT 71 71 -0.1% 140 141 -0.6% % total revenue 27.2% 27.7% 26.9% 27.9% (1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income. Ecuador Operating Data 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 9,290 8,802 5.5% Postpaid 2,252 2,135 5.5% Prepaid 7,039 6,668 5.6% ARPU (US$) 7 8 -3.3% Churn (%) 3.0% 3.3% (0.2) Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 615 582 5.6% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Argentina For comparison purposes all comments in this section related to annual variations of the presented period for Argentina refer to figures in constant peso terms, that is, adjusted for inflation in accordance to NIC 29. Information for Uruguay and Paraguay is not presented in the table. 273k wireless net adds and 193k fixed-line new RGUs Net additions of 273 thousand subscribers in the quarter-70 thousand of them postpaid clients-allowed us to end June with 24.4 million subscribers. We also booked 193 thousand new fixed-line RGUs, almost half of them broadband accesses. Argentina contributed the largest number of broadband net additions outside our home market in the quarter. At the end of June we had 3.0 million RGUs, 39.3% more than a year before. Service revenue trends have improved Second quarter revenue totaled 112 billion Argentinean pesos and was down 6.2% annually in real terms (after inflation). Service revenue trends have improved as we posted a 4.5% decline in real terms that compares to -12.0% in the prior quarter and -15.7% in the fourth quarter of last year. Fixed-line service revenue +15.2% YoY Mobile service revenue declined 7.8% with sequential improvements in postpaid revenue growth more than compensating steeper declines in prepaid revenue. Although from a smaller base, fixed-line service revenue expanded 15.2% over the prior year as Claro's fiber roll-out has greatly enhanced customer experience with the introduction of high speed connectivity in a number of cities and towns. EBITDA was down 8.3% YoY EBITDA for the period, 44.6 billion Argentinean pesos, was down 8.3% over the year-earlier quarter. The EBITDA margin came in at 39.8%, down 0.9 percentage points from a year before. INCOME STATEMENT - ArgentinaMillions of Constant ARS as of June 2023 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 111,881 119,327 -6.2% 227,181 245,595 -7.5% Total Service Revenue 90,394 94,703 -4.5% 181,202 198,305 -8.6% Wireless Revenue 96,350 105,616 -8.8% 196,813 216,866 -9.2% Service Revenue 74,987 81,326 -7.8% 151,167 170,155 -11.2% Equipment Revenue 21,363 24,290 -12.1% 45,645 46,711 -2.3% Fixed Line Revenue 15,407 13,377 15.2% 30,035 28,150 6.7% EBITDA 44,570 48,586 -8.3% 90,338 99,469 -9.2% % total revenue 39.8% 40.7% 39.8% 40.5% EBIT 37,403 39,434 -5.1% 74,990 80,288 -6.6% % total revenue 33.4% 33.0% 33.0% 32.7% (1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income.

Argentina Operating Data 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 24,400 23,669 3.1% Postpaid 9,291 8,998 3.3% Prepaid 15,109 14,672 3.0% ARPU (ARS) 972 507 91.6% Churn (%) 1.3% 1.6% (0.3) Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 2,927 2,101 39.3% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Central America 49k postpaid net adds and 24k new broadband accesses Altogether we added 49 thousand postpaid subscribers and registered 60 thousand prepaid disconnections, for a total of 16.8 million subscribers at the end of June. On the fixed-line platform we gained 63 thousand RGUs including 24 thousand of both broadband accesses and PayTV units, to finish quarter with 4.8 million RGUs, 5.5% more than a year before. Service revenue +7.2% YoY Combined revenue totaled 618 million dollars in the period, up 5.9% annually. Service revenue growth accelerated to 7.2% in the second quarter from 5.3% in the prior one and 3.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 reflecting improving trends in both the fixed and mobile platforms. Mobile service revenue +8.8% YoY Mobile service revenue rose 8.8% with prepaid growing somewhat faster than postpaid. On the fixed-line platform we posted service revenue growth of 4.4% which shows a very significant improvement from the prior quarters, as PayTV revenue expanded 10.1% and those coming from broadband and corporate networks increased 4.4% and 3.5%, respectively. EBITDA +2.2% YoY With revenue growth and operational efficiency more than compensating for subscriber acquisition costs, EBITDA rose 2.2% from the year-earlier quarter, to 258 million dollars. The EBITDA margin for the period stood at 41.9% of revenue. INCOME STATEMENT(1) - Central AmericaMillions of Dollars 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Var.% Total Revenue(2) 618 583 5.9% 1,221 1,151 6.0% Total Service Revenue 535 499 7.2% 1,056 994 6.3% Wireless Revenue 424 396 7.2% 835 774 7.9% Service Revenue 352 323 8.8% 691 640 8.0% Equipment Revenue 73 72 0.3% 143 133 7.4% Fixed Line Revenue 190 183 3.7% 378 368 2.7% EBITDA 258 253 2.2% 508 506 0.5% % total revenue 41.9% 43.4% 41.6% 43.9% EBIT 118 140 -15.2% 239 274 -12.9% % total revenue 19.2% 23.9% 19.5% 23.8% (1) The table reflects the sale of Panama. (2) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income. Central America Operating Data(1) 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 16,834 16,189 4.0% Postpaid 2,488 2,282 9.0% Prepaid 14,346 13,908 3.2% ARPU (US$) 7 7 2.6% Churn(%) 5.8% 5.9% (0.0) Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(2) 4,763 4,514 5.5% (1) The table reflects the sale of Panama. (2) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Caribbean 47k wireless net adds in the Dominican Republic Net additions in the mobile segment came in at 47 thousand for the Dominican Republic and 11 thousand for Puerto Rico, whereas on the fixed-line platform the former added just over one thousand RGUs and the latter 15 thousand. Service revenue +3.1% YoY in the Dominican Republic Total revenue in the islands came in at 487 million dollars in the second quarter, flat relative to the prior year, with service revenue rising 1.6% in the period. In the Dominican Republic we posted 3.1% service revenue growth as that from mobile increased 3.9% and that from the fixed-line platform 1.9%. Mobile postpaid and fixed-broadband led the expansion, rising 7.4% and 9.8%, respectively. In Puerto Rico service revenue dropped 1.3% with mobile falling 0.6% dragged down by postpaid, and fixed-line revenue declining 2.4% as the growth in broadband and corporate networks revenue failed to compensate for the declines observed in the voice and PayTV segments. EBITDA +2.5% YoY EBITDA of 186 million dollars in the quarter was up 2.5% year-on-year and the combined margin was equivalent to 38.1% of revenue. The Dominican Republic posted a 2.1% EBITDA increase in its local currency, while that of Puerto Rico was up 1.8%. INCOME STATEMENT - Caribbean Millions of Dollars 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 487 487 0.0% 1,100 960 14.6% Total Service Revenue 435 428 1.6% 862 844 2.1% Wireless Revenue 309 312 -0.7% 619 618 0.1% Service Revenue 258 252 2.3% 513 502 2.3% Equipment Revenue 52 59 -13.3% 106 116 -9.0% Fixed Line Revenue 180 178 1.3% 355 346 2.5% EBITDA(2) 186 181 2.5% 459 360 27.5% % total revenue 38.1% 37.2% 41.7% 37.5% EBIT 89 95 -5.5% 268 187 43.4% % total revenue 18.4% 19.4% 24.3% 19.4% (1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income. (2) EBITDA figures reflect the sale of towers. Adjusting for these extraordinary items, the EBITDA for the January-June period increased 3.0%. Caribbean Operating Data 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 7,469 7,222 3.4% Postpaid 2,211 2,157 2.5% Prepaid 5,258 5,065 3.8% ARPU (US$) 12 12 -2.0% Churn (%) 3.1% 3.0% 0.1 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 2,750 2,673 2.9% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Austria 261k wireless net adds Mobile subscriber gains of 261 thousand allowed us to end the quarter with 9.5 million subscribers. This figure comprises 423 thousand mobile WiFi routers. Fixed-line RGUs came down by 25 thousand, of which 14 thousand were land-lines and seven thousand were broadband accesses, and finished June with 2.9 million RGUs. Service revenue +2.8% YoY with mobile revenue +4.7% YoY Revenue rose 3.9% year-on-year to reach 702 million euros in the quarter. Service revenue grew 2.8%, somewhat faster than the 1.1% observed the prior quarter partly on account of price adjustments effected during the period. Mobile service revenue increased 4.7% with postpaid revenue rising 5.4% on the back of higher subscriber gains and continued adoption of mobile WiFi routers. In the fixed-line segment, service revenue was 1.5% higher than a year before as the recovery of PayTV and broadband revenue-up 5.9% and 5.0% respectively- which resulted from price reconfiguration and from speeding up the fiber roll-out more than offset the losses of voice revenue. EBITDA +4.3% YoY EBITDA was up 4.3% year-on-year to 270 million euros, following top-line growth. The EBITDA margin stood at 38.4% of revenue, 20 basis points higher than a year before. INCOME STATEMENT - Austria Millions of Euros 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 702 676 3.9% 1,379 1,340 2.9% Total Service Revenue 620 603 2.8% 1,214 1,191 2.0% Wireless Revenue 318 302 5.2% 632 604 4.7% Service Revenue 267 255 4.7% 524 504 3.8% Equipment Revenue 51 47 8.2% 108 99 9.1% Fixed Line Revenue 372 362 2.8% 723 709 2.0% EBITDA 270 258 4.3% 501 503 -0.3% % total revenue 38.4% 38.2% 36.3% 37.5% Adjusted EBITDA(2) 286 279 2.8% 539 544 -0.9% % total revenue 40.8% 41.2% 39.1% 40.6% EBIT 132 123 7.6% 227 229 -1.0% % total revenue 18.8% 18.2% 16.5% 17.1% For further detail please visit www.al.group/en/investor-relations (1) Total revenue include other income. (2)Before restructuring charges in Austria and one-off effects. Austria Operating Data 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands)(1) 9,511 8,306 14.5% Postpaid 8,443 7,239 16.6% Prepaid 1,068 1,066 0.2% ARPU (Euros) 10 11 -8.1% Churn (%) 0.7% 0.7% 0.1 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(2) 2,892 2,995 -3.4% (1) Includes Al Digital subscribers. (2) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Other European 41k postpaid net adds Altogether we added 108 thousand mobile subscribers in our Eastern European operations, of which 41 thousand were postpaid. Fixed-line RGUs increased by 53 thousand units in the quarter-almost half were broadband accesses-to reach 3.4 million fixed-line RGUs, up 6.9% year-on-year. Fixed-line service revenue +17.7% YoY Revenue for the quarter, 604 million euros, was up 11.0% annually; this was the fastest-growing block amongst our operations. Service revenue growth slowed down to 8.4% from 11.0% the prior quarter as the mobile service revenue growth declined to 5.2% from 9.2%. Revenue on the fixed-line platform jumped 28.3% buoyed by corporate networks revenue that soared 49.9% and that of broadband and PayTV, up 15.0% and 9.0%, respectively. Bulgaria posted the highest growth both reflecting the acquisition of STEMO in the summer of 2022 which contributed 14 million euros to our revenue base. Belarus, Croatia and Slovenia showed double digit growth of total revenue, in local currency terms. EBITDA +9.1% YoY With solid top line growth, EBITDA for the period increased 9.1% to 230 million euros. The margin for the period stood at 38.0% of revenue. We booked double digit growth in Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia and Serbia in the second quarter. INCOME STATEMENT - Other European Millions of Euros 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 604 544 11.0% 1,191 1,052 13.2% Total Service Revenue 468 432 8.4% 917 837 9.6% Wireless Revenue 444 417 6.5% 884 806 9.7% Service Revenue 339 322 5.2% 666 621 7.1% Equipment Revenue 106 95 11.0% 219 185 18.5% Fixed Line Revenue 148 115 28.3% 281 226 24.3% EBITDA 230 211 9.1% 448 409 9.4% % total revenue 38.0% 38.7% 37.6% 38.9% EBIT 123 110 12.5% 238 211 12.9% % total revenue 20.4% 20.2% 20.0% 20.0% For further detail please visit www.al.group/en/investor-relations (1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income. Other European Operating Data 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 14,975 14,969 0.0% Postpaid 12,236 12,113 1.0% Prepaid 2,739 2,856 -4.1% ARPU (Euros) 8 7 7.5% Churn (%) 1.5% 1.5% 0.0 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 3,357 3,140 6.9% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Exchange Rates Local Currency Units per MxP 2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Var.% Euro End of Period 0.0639 0.0477 33.9% 0.0639 0.0477 33.9% Average 0.0614 0.0468 31.1% 0.0593 0.0451 31.7% USD End of Period 0.0586 0.0500 17.1% 0.0586 0.0500 17.1% Average 0.0564 0.0499 13.1% 0.0549 0.0493 11.4% Brazilean Real End of Period 0.2823 0.2621 7.7% 0.2823 0.2621 7.7% Average 0.2796 0.2453 14.0% 0.2787 0.2503 11.3% Argentinean Peso End of Period 15.0363 6.2663 140.0% 15.0363 6.2663 140.0% Average 13.0796 5.8822 122.4% 11.6434 5.5335 110.4% Colombian Peso End of Period 245.5061 206.5315 18.9% 245.5061 206.5315 18.9% Average 250.0440 195.2361 28.1% 252.4797 192.9216 30.9% Guatemalan Quetzal End of Period 0.4596 0.3881 18.4% 0.4596 0.3881 18.4% Average 0.4411 0.3837 14.9% 0.4295 0.3794 13.2% Peruvian Sol End of Period 0.2128 0.1916 11.0% 0.2128 0.1916 11.0% Average 0.2090 0.1872 11.7% 0.2066 0.1864 10.8% Dominican Republic Peso End of Period 3.2562 2.7541 18.2% 3.2562 2.7541 18.2% Average 3.0981 2.7555 12.4% 3.0445 2.7585 10.4%

Exchange Rates Local Currency Units per USD





2Q23 2Q22 Var.% Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Var.% Euro End of Period 1.0909 0.9538 14.4% 1.0909 0.9538 14.4% Average 1.0886 0.9388 16.0% 1.0807 0.9140 18.2% Mexican Peso End of Period 17.0720 19.9847 -14.6% 17.0720 19.9847 -14.6% Average 17.7203 20.0400 -11.6% 18.2124 20.2800 -10.2% Brazilean Real End of Period 4.8192 5.2380 -8.0% 4.8192 5.2380 -8.0% Average 4.9544 4.9166 0.8% 5.0752 5.0756 0.0% Argentinean Peso End of Period 256.7000 125.2300 105.0% 256.7000 125.2300 105.0% Average 231.7741 117.8793 96.6% 212.0552 112.2200 89.0% Colombian Peso End of Period 4,191.2800 4,127.4700 1.5% 4,191.2800 4,127.4700 1.5% Average 4,430.8637 3,912.5390 13.2% 4,598.2633 3,912.4429 17.5% Guatemalan Quetzal End of Period 7.8458 7.7561 1.2% 7.8458 7.7561 1.2% Average 7.8156 7.6893 1.6% 7.8221 7.6939 1.7% Peruvian Sol End of Period 3.6330 3.8300 -5.1% 3.6330 3.8300 -5.1% Average 3.7042 3.7513 -1.3% 3.7620 3.7807 -0.5% Dominican Republic Peso End of Period 55.5900 55.0400 1.0% 55.5900 55.0400 1.0% Average 54.9000 55.2209 -0.6% 55.4476 55.9416 -0.9%

Appendix Financial Debt of América Móvil(1)Millions Jun -23 Dec -22 Peso - denominated debt (MxP) 106,785 97,134 Bonds(2) 66,205 53,554 Banks and others 40,580 43,580 U.S. Dollar - denominated debt (USD) 8,496 8,521 Bonds 8,496 8,496 Banks and others 0 25 Euro - denominated Debt (EUR) 7,709 7,045 Bonds 6,023 6,099 Commercial Paper 767 125 Banks and others 919 821 Sterling - denominated Debt (GBP) 2,200 2,200 Bonds 2,200 2,200 Reais - denominated Debt(BRL) 8,050 10,691 Bonds 8,050 9,050 Banks and others 0 1,641 Debt denominated in other currencies (MxP)(3) 17,685 10,220 Bonds 5,381 5,889 Banks and others 12,304 4,331 Total Debt (MxP) 489,310 510,589 Cash, Marketable Securities and Short Term Financial Investments (MxP)(4) 131,719 129,110 Net Debt (MxP) 357,591 381,479 (1) This table does not include the effect of forwards and derivatives used to hedge our foreign exchange exposure. It includes financial debt of Telekom Austria. (2) Includes the effect of inflation-linked debt. (3) Includes Peruvian soles. (4) Includes fixed income securities. Summary Cash FlowMillions of Mexican pesos Jan-Jun 23 Jan-Jun 22 Funds from Operations 64,896 67,136 Capital Expenditures 64,448 65,578 Free Cash Flow(1) 448 294 Dividends and Share Buybacks 2,596 13,144 Sale of Ownership Interest (6,369) 19,590 Net Debt Amortizations 3,752 (44,057) Amortization of Labor Obligations 468 11,617 (1) There are approximately one billion pesos directed to the provisioning to the early retirement plans in Austria that has been substracted from the Free Cash Flow in 2022.

Glossary of Terms ARPU Average Revenue per User. The ratio of service revenue in a given period to the average number of wireless subscribers in the same period. Capex Capital Expenditure. Accrued capital expenditures related to the expansion of the telecommunications infrastructure. Churn Disconnection Rate. The ratio of wireless subscribers disconnected during a given period to the number of wireless subscribers at the beginning of that period. EBIT Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, also known as Operating Profit. EBIT margin The ratio of EBIT to total operating revenue. EBITDA Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. EBlTDAaL Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. Adjusted after lease payments. EBITDA margin The ratio of EBITDA to total operating revenue. EPS (Mexican pesos) Earnings per share. Total earnings in Mexican pesos divided by total shares. Earnings per ADR (US$) Total earnings in U.S. dollars divided by total ADRs equivalent. Cross additions Total number of subscribers acquired during the period. Licensed pops Licensed population. Population covered by the licenses that each of the companies manage.