Mexico City - América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("América Móvil") [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX, AMOV], announced today its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023.

We added 2.2 million wireless subscribers in the second quarter including 1.5 million postpaids. Brazil contributed 632 thousand, Austria 267 thousand and Colombia 171 thousand.

Prepaid net subscriber additions stood at 787 thousand, with Brazil and Mexico adding almost 200 thousand each and Colombia 185 thousand.

On the fixed-line segment we obtained 331 thousand broadband accesses including 140 thousand in Mexico, 78 thousand in Argentina and 45 thousand in Brazil.

Second quarter revenue was down 4.6% year-on-year to 203 billion pesos in Mexican peso terms, but correcting for foreign exchange effects, service revenue increased 5.0%, expanding 6.7% in mobile services and 2.3% on fixed-line ones. Mexico, Brazil and Austria saw continued progress on their fixed-line revenue growth.

EBITDA was down 3.8% in Mexican peso terms to 78.7 billion pesos in the quarter, resulting in a 38.9% EBITDA margin. At constant exchange rates it expanded 5.6% in the period on greater operating leverage.

Operating profit of 40.3 billion pesos was down 2.8% year-on-year whereas our net profit nearly doubled from the year-earlier quarter to 25.9 billion pesos, mostly on account of greater foreign exchange gains.

In the first six months of the year capital expenditures totaled 64.4 billlion pesos and distributions to shareholders 5.0 billion pesos, including share buybacks in the amount of 3.1 billion pesos and dividends of 2.0 billion.

In cash flow terms we reduced our net debt by 3.8 billion pesos in the period. Our net debt excluding leases totaled 358 billion pesos at the end of June, having come down by 23.9 billion pesos from the end-of-December figure on the back of the appreciation of the Mexican peso vis-à-vis other currencies, particularly the U.S. dollar. It was equivalent to 1.43 times LTM EBITDA.

América Móvil Fundamentals

2Q23

2Q22

Earnings per Share (Mex$) (1)

0.41 0.21

Earning per ADR (US$) (2)

0.46 0.21

EBITDA per Share (Mex$) (3)

1.25 1.28

EBITDA per ADR (US$)

1.41 1.27

Net Income (millions of Mex$)

25,875 13,683

Average Shares Outstanding (billion)

63.2 64.0

Shares Outstanding End of Period (billion)

63.2 63.9

(1) Net Income / Average Shares Outstanding

(2) 20 shares per ADR

(3) EBITDA / Average Shares Outstanding

América Móvil's Subsidiaries as of June 2023

Country

BrandMain Activity

Equity

Mexico

Telcel wireless

100.0%

Telmex wireline

98.8%

Argentina

Claro wireless/wireline

100.0%

Brazil

Claro wireless/wireline

99.6%

Colombia

Claro wireless/wireline

99.4%

Costa Rica

Claro wireless/wireline

100.0%

Dominicana

Claro wireless/wireline

100.0%

Ecuador

Claro wireless/wireline

100.0%

El Salvador

Claro wireless/wireline

95.8%

Guatemala

Claro wireless/wireline

99.3%

Honduras

Claro wireless/wireline

100.0%

Nicaragua

Claro wireless/wireline

99.6%

Paraguay

Claro wireless/wireline

100.0%

Peru

Claro wireless/wireline

100.0%

Puerto Rico

Claro wireless/wireline

100.0%

Uruguay

Claro wireless/wireline

100.0%

Netherlands

KPN wireless/wireline

16.1%

Austria

A1 wireless/wireline

51.0%

Note

Upon its sale in July 2022 Claro Panama became a discontinued operation. Claro Chile did so as well upon the establishment of the joint venture with Liberty Latin America in October 2022. The financial statements presented in this report account for those operations as discontinued operations.

The reported figures for Argentina corresponding to the second quarter of 2023 are presented in accordance with IAS29 reflecting the effects of inflationary accounting as the Argentinean economy is deemed to be hyperinflationary. All comparisons at constant exchange rates for America Movil's consolidated figures will exclude Argentina to ensure consistency.

Relevant Events

Ordinary dividend of MXP$0.46 per share

In April our shareholders approved a buyback program fund in the amount of MXP 20 billion and the payment of an ordinary dividend of MXP$0.46 per share to be paid out in July and in November. They also agreed on the cancelation of treasury shares acquired as part of our buyback program, and to amend article sixth of its bylaws reducing the capital stock in proportion to the cancelled shares.

One billion-euro financing for Euro Tele Sites

On June 9th we closed a 500 million-euro, five-year bullet loan for the new Euro Tele Sites, a tower company to be spun-off from Telekom Austria. The loan was provided by a group of six international banks. A few weeks later, on July 6th, the same entity launched a 5.25%, 500 million-euro five-year bond. Euro Tele Sites will thus be fully funded at the time of the spin-off.

América Móvil's Global Peso Notes program

On June 26th we launched the inaugural issue of our new Global Peso Notes program, under which we expect to issue an amount of up to 130 billion pesos over five years. In our inaugural offering, registered both with the SEC in the U.S. and with the CNBV in Mexico, we placed a long seven-year, 17 billion-peso, 9.5% sustainable bond-approximately one billion U.S. dollars equivalent-maturing in January 2031. Nearly half of the bonds were distributed amongst international investors.

Access Lines

2.2M wireless net adds, 1.5M were postpaid clients

We added 2.2 million wireless subscribers in the second quarter of which 1.5 million were postpaid clients. Brazil contributed 632 thousand new contract clients, while 267 thousand came from Austria and 171 thousand from Colombia. On our prepaid platform we had net additions of 787 thousand clients in the period, with Brazil and Mexico gaining almost 200 thousand each and Colombia 185 thousand.

331k new broadband accesses

On the fixed-line segment we obtained 331 thousand broadband accesses including 140 thousand in Mexico, 78 thousand in Argentina and 45 thousand in Brazil. Voice lines and PayTV units fell by 253 thousand and 47 thousand, respectively, in the quarter.

Postpaid base +3.7% YoY and fixed-broadband accesses +3.0% YoY

Our subscriber base comprised 303 million wireless subscribers at the end of June, of which 117 million were postpaid clients. In addition, we had 73 million fixed-line RGUs, including 31 million broadband accesses, 13 million Pay TV clients and 29 million land-lines. Our postpaid base increased 3.7% year-on-year, with prepaid expanding 0.7%, fixed-broadband 3.0% and PayTV practically flat.

Wireless subscribers as of June 2023




Total(1)(Thousands)

CountryJun '23Mar '23Var.%Jun '22

Var.%

Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay

27,462 27,178 1.0% 26,638 3.1%

Austria

9,511 9,250 2.8% 8,306 14.5%

Brazil

83,671 82,844 1.0% 85,735 -2.4%

Central America

16,834 16,845 -0.1% 16,189 4.0%

Caribbean

7,469 7,410 0.8% 7,222 3.4%

Colombia

38,424 38,068 0.9% 36,322 5.8%

Eastern Europe

14,975 14,867 0.7% 14,969 0.0%

Ecuador

9,290 9,163 1.4% 8,802 5.5%

Mexico

83,243 82,982 0.3% 81,364 2.3%

Peru

12,323 12,347 -0.2% 12,202 1.0%

Total Wireless Lines

 303,202 300,952 0.7% 297,749 1.8%

(1) Includes total subscribers of all companies in which América Móvil holds an economic interest; does not consider the date in which the companies started being consolidated.

Fixed-Line and Other Accesses (RGUs) as of June 2023




Total(1)(Thousands)

CountryJun '23Mar '23Var.%Jun '22

Var.%

Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay

3,250 3,055 6.4% 2,417 34.4%

Austria

2,892 2,917 -0.9% 2,995 -3.4%

Brazil(2)

 23,452 23,889 -1.8% 24,699 -5.0%

Central America

4,763 4,700 1.3% 4,514 5.5%

Caribbean

2,750 2,734 0.6% 2,673 2.9%

Colombia

9,334 9,263 0.8% 9,075 2.9%

Eastern Europe

3,357 3,304 1.6% 3,140 6.9%

Ecuador

615 623 -1.4% 582 5.6%

Mexico

21,074 20,944 0.6% 21,256 -0.9%

Peru

1,957 1,985 -1.4% 1,962 -0.2%

Total RGUs

 73,444 73,413 0.0% 73,311 0.2%

(1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television (Cable & DTH).

(2) The number of Pay TV units has been adjusted to the criteria by which we report to the local regulator.

América Móvil Consolidated Results

During the second quarter U.S. dollar interest rates remained as volatile as they had been in the first quarter. With inflationary pressures stronger than anticipated earlier in the year, the reductions of interest rates by the Fed originally expected to take place in the latter part of 2023 appeared increasingly improbable, giving rise to an upward trend in medium and long-term rates throughout the latter half of the quarter that has continued in July.

Second quarter revenue was down 4.6% year-on-year to 203 billion pesos in Mexican peso terms, with service revenue falling 4.2%. As in the prior quarter, this reflected the appreciation of the Mexican peso vs. our other operating currencies in the period. Correcting for foreign exchange effects, service revenue increased 5.0%, a slightly slower pace than that observed the prior quarter.

Service revenue growth continued to advance on the fixed-line platform, moving up to 2.3% at constant exchange rates from 1.8% the prior quarter. On the mobile platform it slowed down to 6.7% from 9.3% the prior quarter.

The improvement of fixed-line service revenue growth was observed in three of our four principal markets: Mexico, Brazil and Austria. In Mexico it was driven by both corporate networks services and fixed-broadband services; in Brazil and Austria by the latter. Importantly, the downward trend of PayTV revenue appears to be coming to an end: in the quarter they were down 1.3%, the lowest decline in several quarters.

The deceleration of mobile service revenue growth stems principally from the normalization of mobile revenue in Brazil exactly a year after the integration of revenue from former Oi mobile clients acquired by Claro. The uplift in terms of revenue growth provided by former Oi clients has come down to 0.8% from 6.4% a year ago. In addition to the above, we also had somewhat slower growth in Mexico and Colombia.

EBITDA was down 3.8% in Mexican peso terms to 78.7 billion pesos in the quarter, representing a 38.9% EBITDA margin. At constant exchange rates it expanded 5.6% in the period, reflecting the greater operating leverage of the company. The reduction in inflation rates we have seen in most countries, as well as the appreciation of most Latam currencies and the euro vis-à-vis U.S. dollar, have recently contributed to this through their impact on costs.

We turned an operating profit of 40.3 billion pesos in the quarter, down 2.8% year-on-year, which helped bring about a 25.9 billion pesos net profit in the quarter, almost doubling that of the year-earlier quarter mostly on account of foreign exchange gains increasing from 4.4 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter to 14.0 billion pesos. Our net profit was equivalent to 41 peso cents per share or 46 dollar cents per ADR.

In the first six months of the year capital expenditures totaled 64.4 billlion pesos and distributions to shareholders 5.0 billion pesos, including share buybacks in the amount of 3.1 billion pesos and dividends of 2.0 billion. These were partly funded by 2.4 billion pesos in dividends received from KPN and Verizon.

Our net debt excluding leases totaled 358 billion pesos at the end of June-equivalent to 1.43 times LTM EBITDA-having come down by 23.9 billion pesos from the end-of-December figure on the back of the appreciation of the Mexican peso vis-à-vis other currencies, particularly the U.S. dollar. In cash flow terms we reduced our net debt by 3.8 billion pesos in the period.

América Móvil's Income Statement Proform(1)Millions of Mexican pesos




2Q232Q22Var.%Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22Var.%

Service Revenue

169,206 176,569 -4.2% 338,259 349,418 -3.2%

Equipment Revenue

31,103 33,614 -7.5% 62,336 64,198 -2.9%

Total Revenue(2)

202,532212,254-4.6%411,458417,747-1.5%

Cost of Service

51,330 53,673 -4.4% 103,155 107,760 -4.3%

Cost of Equipment

27,269 29,079 -6.2% 54,916 55,441 -0.9%

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

43,896 46,435 -5.5% 87,853 90,651 -3.1%

Others

1,337 1,292 3.5% 4,127 1,994 106.9%

Total Costs and Expenses

123,833130,479-5.1%250,050255,846-2.3%

EBITDA(3)

78,69981,775-3.8%161,407161,901-0.3%

% of Total Revenue

38.9% 38.5% 39.2% 38.8%

Depreciation & Amortization

38,391 40,319 -4.8% 76,975 80,230 -4.1%

EBIT

40,30841,456-2.8%84,43381,6713.4%

% of Total Revenue

19.9% 19.5% 20.5% 19.6%

Net Interest Expenses

8,117 9,803 -17.2% 16,839 18,661 -9.8%

Other Financial Expenses

8,034 12,228 -34.3% 12,639 18,466 -31.6%

Foreign Exchange Loss

-14,047 -4,417 -218.0% -27,749 -26,877 -3.2%

Comprehensive Financing Cost (Income)

2,10417,614-88.1%1,73010,250-83.1%

Income & Deferred Taxes

10,085 8,519 18.4% 22,762 24,129 -5.7%

Net Income before Minority Interest and Equity Participation in Results of Affiliates

28,11915,32383.5%59,94147,29126.7%

Equity Participation in Results of Affiliates

-1,030 11 n.m. -1,613 -4 n.m.

Minority Interest

-1,215 -1,399 13.1% -2,308 -2,571 10.2%

Net Income from Continued Operations

25,87513,93685.7%56,02044,71625.3%

Net Income from Discontinued Operations

0-252100.0%0-235100.0%

Net Income

25,87513,68389.1%56,02044,48125.9%

(1) Adjusted to reflect the sale of Panama and the deconsolidation of Claro Chile on account of the new joint venture.

(2) Total Revenue include Other Revenue.

(3) EBITDA figures reflect the sale of towers in Peru and the Dominican Republic. Adjusting for these extraordinary items, the EBITDA for the January-June period decreased -3.1%.

n.m. Not meaningful.

Balance Sheet - América Móvil Consolidated(1)Millions of Mexican Pesos




Jun '23Dec '22Var.%Jun '23Dec '22Var.%

Current Assets

Current Liabilities

Cash, Marketable Securities & Other Short Term Investments

120,238 122,129 -1.5%

Short Term Debt(2)

 170,960 102,024 67.6%

Accounts Receivable

205,124 202,027 1.5%

Lease-Related Debt

28,553 32,902 -13.2%

Other Current Assets

20,871 12,853 62.4%

Accounts Payable

141,812 165,342 -14.2%

Inventories

21,895 23,995 -8.8%

Other Current Liabilities

217,146 188,608 15.1%
368,128361,0042.0%558,471488,87714.2%

Non Current Assets

Non Current Liabilities

Plant & Equipment, gross

1,238,017 1,317,191 -6.0%

Long Term Debt

318,350 408,565 -22.1%

-Depreciation

616,873 659,965 -6.5%

Lease-Related Debt

99,715 101,247 -1.5%

Plant & Equipment, net

621,144 657,226 -5.5%

Other Liabilities

180,275 181,581 -0.7%

Rights of Use

117,147 121,874 -3.9% 598,341691,393-13.5%

Investments in Affiliates and Other Investments

34,438 30,957 11.2%

Deferred Assets

Goodwill (Net)

137,183 141,121 -2.8%

Intangible Assets

119,615 128,893 -7.2%

Shareholder's Equity

416,277 437,829 -4.9%

Deferred Assets

175,433 177,024 -0.9%

Total Assets

1,573,0881,618,099-2.8%

Total Liabilities and Equity

1,573,0881,618,099-2.8%

(1) The spin-off of Sitios Latinoamérica gave rise to 37.0 billion pesos in new lease-related debt and a similar amount in rights of use of tower assets.

(2) Includes current portion of Long Term Debt.

Mexico

262k wireless adds and 140k new broadband accesses

We gained 262 thousand wireless subscribers in Mexico in the second quarter, most of them prepaid clients, 199 thousand, ending June with 83.2 million subscribers. As for the fixed-line segment, we added 130 thousand RGUs, of which 140 thousand were broadband accesses, marking the best performance-together with the one seen the prior quarter-in six years. At the end of June we had 21.1 million access lines, including 10.3 million broadband accesses.

Fixed-line service revenue +5.6% YoY

Our revenue increased 3.6% year-on-year to 79.6 billion pesos as service revenue rose 6.1%. Mobile service revenue slowed down to 6.4% with both prepaid and postpaid revenue expanding at similar rates. On the fixed-line platform service revenue growth continued to improve, accelerating to 5.6%-its best performance in years, helped along by broadband services and corporate networks, up 7.5% and 13.6%, respectively.

EBITDA +5.1% YoY with the EBITDA margin at 40.9%

EBITDA totaled 32.6 billion pesos, a 5.1% increase from the year-earlier quarter, with the margin increasing slightly to 40.9% from 40.3% a year before.

INCOME STATEMENT - MexicoMillions of MxP




2Q232Q22Var.%Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22Var.%

Total Revenue(1)

79,61776,8443.6%158,066149,2035.9%

Total Service Revenue

62,084 58,490 6.1% 123,239 115,758 6.5%

Total Equipment Revenue

15,911 16,934 -6.0% 31,653 30,740 3.0%

Wireless Revenue

58,366 56,835 2.7% 115,967 109,357 6.0%

Service Revenue

42,550 39,990 6.4% 84,513 78,823 7.2%

Equipment Revenue

15,816 16,845 -6.1% 31,454 30,534 3.0%

Fixed Line Revenue

19,629 18,589 5.6% 38,925 37,141 4.8%

Service Revenue

19,534 18,500 5.6% 38,727 36,935 4.9%

Equipment Revenue

95 89 7.2% 199 206 -3.7%

EBITDA

32,56330,9785.1% 64,662 61,2835.5%

% total revenue

40.9% 40.3% 40.9% 41.1%

EBIT

 24,028 22,9864.5%47,73245,3785.2%

% total revenue

30.2% 29.9% 30.2% 30.4%

(1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income.

Mexico Operating Data




2Q232Q22Var.%

Wireless Subscribers (thousands)

83,24381,3642.3%

Postpaid

14,797 14,541 1.8%

Prepaid

68,447 66,824 2.4%

ARPU (MxP)

1721663.7%

Churn (%)

3.1%3.3%(0.2)

Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)

21,07421,256-0.9%

Fixed Lines

10,770 11,135 -3.3%

Broadband

10,304 10,120 1.8%

(1) Fixed Line and Broadband.

Brazil

632k postpaid net adds and 45k new broadband accesses

In the second quarter we obtained 827 thousand new wireless subscribers-of which 632 thousand were postpaid-to finish the quarter with 83.7 million subscribers. On the fixed-line platform we added 45 thousand broadband accesses while we continued to disconnect PayTV units, 156 thousand. We had 23.5 million RGUs at the end of June.

Service revenue +6.1% YoY

Our second quarter revenue reached 11.3 billion reais and was 7.6% higher than that of the year-earlier quarter, with service revenue expanding 6.1%, down from 9.8% the prior quarter, as mobile revenue growth stabilized following the acquisition of Oi mobile clients a year before. Mobile revenue growth stood at 12.6% in the second quarter, with the revenue uplift attributable to Oi being 0.8%, down from 6.4% in the year-earlier quarter.

Fixed-line service revenue -0.8% YoY

Fixed-line service revenue was nearly flat, -0.8%, its best performance in six years, buoyed by broadband service revenue that expanded 7.5%, also its best showing in several quarters. The long-standing PayTV revenue decline has been tapering off, to -5.1% in the second quarter as compared to -11.2% a year before, which also supported the improved fixed-line revenue-growth figures. The latter reflects progress on both subscriber additions and pricing. Partly offsetting this, corporate networks revenue fell 1.1% in the period.

EBITDA +9.0% YoY

Second quarter EBITDA, 4.6 billion reais, rose 9.0% from a year before as the EBITDA margin reached 41.1% of revenues.

5G coverage in 107 cities

We finished the quarter with 107 cities with 5G coverage, 30 more than in March and continued to lead the market in subscriber growth in the segment. We launched fiber-to-the-home services in 29 new cities during the period to reach 423 cities where we offer ultra-high speed broadband and last generation solutions.

INCOME STATEMENT - Brazil Millions of BrL
2Q232Q22Var.%Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22Var.%

Total Revenue(1)

11,30610,5097.6%22,44120,5409.3%

Total Service Revenue

10,802 10,179 6.1% 21,456 19,884 7.9%

Wireless Revenue

6,396 5,560 15.0% 12,607 10,596 19.0%

Service Revenue

5,913 5,253 12.6% 11,662 9,983 16.8%

Equipment Revenue

483 307 57.2% 944 613 54.0%

Fixed Line Revenue

4,889 4,926 -0.8% 9,794 9,901 -1.1%

EBITDA

4,6464,2619.0%9,2168,28011.3%

% total revenue

41.1% 40.5% 41.1% 40.3%

EBIT

1,5731,4736.7%3,1002,80710.4%

% total revenue

13.9% 14.0% 13.8% 13.7%

(1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions.

Total revenue include other income.

Brazil Operating Data




2Q232Q22Var.%

Wireless Subscribers (thousands)

83,67185,735-2.4%

Postpaid

48,530 47,979 1.1%

Prepaid

35,141 37,756 -6.9%

ARPU (BrL)

24226.5%

Churn (%)

2.5%3.0%(0.5)

Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)

23,45224,699-5.0%

(1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. The number of Pay TV units has been adjusted to the criteria by which we report to the local regulator.

Colombia

356k wireless net adds

We added 356 thousand mobile subscribers-almost half of them postpaid clients-to finish June with 38.4 million wireless subscribers. We also gained 71 thousand fixed-line RGUs including 25 thousand PayTV units and ten thousand broadband accesses, to end the quarter with 9.3 million RGUs, 2.9% more than a year before.

Service revenue +1.2% YoY

Revenue for the second quarter was up 2.8% over the year to reach 3.8 trillion Colombian pesos, with service revenue increasing 1.2% and equipment revenues expanding 6.9%. Mobile service revenue rose 0.6% in the face of weak consumer trends and strong competition. A 3.5% revenue increase from contract clients allowed us to fully offset a 5.3% revenue drop in the prepaid segment resulting from aggressive commercial promotions.

Fixed-line service revenue +2.2% YoY led by corporate networks

On the fixed-line platform service revenue increased 2.2% over the year led by corporate networks services, up 19.6% year-on-year. We continued to face pressure in the broadband segment.

EBITDA +1.3% YoY

EBITDA for the period, 1.6 trillion Colombian pesos, was 1.3% higher than a year before as the EBITDA margin declined marginally to 41.4% of revenue. The EBITDA expansion is a testament to strong discipline in the face of major inflationary pressures affecting the cost base.

INCOME STATEMENT - ColombiaBillions of COP
2Q232Q22Var.%Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22Var.%

Total Revenue(1)

3,7923,6872.8%7,5317,4251.4%

Total Service Revenue

2,870 2,836 1.2% 5,786 5,666 2.1%

Wireless Revenue

2,564 2,497 2.7% 5,063 5,039 0.5%

Service Revenue

1,709 1,699 0.6% 3,434 3,387 1.4%

Equipment Revenue

856 797 7.3% 1,629 1,653 -1.4%

Fixed Line Revenue

1,185 1,162 2.0% 2,397 2,332 2.8%

EBITDA

1,5691,5491.3%3,1153,155-1.3%

% total revenue

41.4% 42.0% 41.4% 42.5%

EBIT

800895-10.6%1,5971,865-14.4%

% total revenue

21.1% 24.3% 21.2% 25.1%

(1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income.

Colombia Operating Data

2Q232Q22Var.%

Wireless Subscribers (thousands)(1)

38,42436,3225.8%

Postpaid

10,030 9,320 7.6%

Prepaid

28,394 27,002 5.2%

ARPU (COP)

14,97315,850-5.5%

Churn (%)

3.4%3.5%(0.1)

Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(2)

9,3349,0752.9%

(1) Due to differences in the policy for accounting active subscribers, the figures in this report are different from those published by the Ministry of Communications of Colombia (MinTIC).

(2) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Peru

78k postpaid net adds

We registered postpaid net additions of 78 thousand in the quarter but disconnected 102 thousand prepaids for a total of 24 thousand net disconnections, ending June with 12.3 million subscribers. On the fixed-line platform we lost 28 thousand RGUs, almost all land-lines, to end the quarter just shy of two million fixed-line RGUs.

Service revenue +4.7% YoY with mobile service revenue +5.5% YoY

Although revenue for the quarter, 1.6 billion soles, was slightly lower than that of a year before because of a drop in equipment revenue, service revenue rose 4.7%. Mobile services increased 5.5% annually as postpaid revenue climbed 6.9% on the back of subscriber gains. Prepaid revenue rose marginally, 0.6%, after several consecutive quarters of declines.

Fixed-line service revenue +2.3% YoY

Fixed-line service revenue grew 2.3% with revenue from corporate networks accelerating its pace to 10.6% on the back of cloud and data centers; broadband revenue was up 4.3%. We continued to make inroads in the corporate segment and secured some relevant IT projects in the quarter.

EBITDA +9.6% YoY supported by higher equipment margins

EBITDA for the period, 564 million soles, was 9.6% higher than that of a year before supported by higher equipment margins and a reduction in bad debt. The EBITDA margin stood at 35.6% of revenue having climbed 3.4 percentage points over the twelve-month period.

INCOME STATEMENT - PeruMillons of Soles

2Q232Q22Var.%Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22Var.%

Total Revenue(1)

1,5841,599-0.9%3,9993,19525.1%

Total Service Revenue

1,210 1,156 4.7% 2,410 2,294 5.0%

Wireless Revenue

1,280 1,299 -1.5% 2,572 2,601 -1.1%

Service Revenue

911 864 5.5% 1,815 1,714 5.9%

Equipment Revenue

369 435 -15.3% 757 887 -14.7%

Fixed Line Revenue

299 292 2.3% 595 580 2.6%

EBITDA(2)

5645149.6%1,7501,02670.5%

% total revenue

35.6% 32.2% 43.8% 32.1%

EBIT

24621912.4%1,094432153.2%

% total revenue

15.5% 13.7% 27.4% 13.5%

(1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income.

(2) EBITDA figures reflect the sale of towers. Adjusting for these extraordinary items, the EBITDA for the January-June period increased 11.3%.

Peru Operating Data

2Q232Q22Var.%

Wireless Subscribers (thousands)

12,32312,2021.0%

Postpaid

5,842 5,366 8.9%

Prepaid

6,480 6,836 -5.2%

ARPU (Sol)

25243.8%

Churn (%)

4.5%4.3%0.2

Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)

1,9571,962-0.2%

(1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Ecuador

128k wireless net adds

Net subscriber gains came in at 128 thousand-22 thousand were postpaids-bringing the mobile base up to 9.3 million. Fixed-line RGUs declined by eight thousand in the period, most of them voice lines, to 615 thousand.

Mobile service revenue +1.6% YoY on the back of postpaid

Second quarter revenue totaled 261 million dollars, 1.9% more than in year-earlier quarter. Service revenue increased 1.4% compared to 3.1% in the prior quarter. The figures reflect the impact from severe rain and floods during the period in parts of the country and certain mobility restrictions in the main cities that resulted from government measures aimed at reducing insecurity. Mobile service revenue grew 1.6% with proceeds from postpaids rising 4.2% on the back of strong subscriber gains. Fixed-line service revenue fell 0.4% in the period.

EBITDA +8.6% YoY

Strong cost controls helped EBITDA growth accelerate to 8.6% from 6.6% in the prior quarter, resulting in 127 million dollars and an EBITDA margin of 48.6%, three percentage points higher than that of a year before.

INCOME STATEMENT - Ecuador Millions of Dollars
2Q232Q22Var.%Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22Var.%

Total Revenue(1)

2612561.9%5205052.8%

Total Service Revenue

228 225 1.4% 455 445 2.2%

Wireless Revenue

234 228 2.4% 466 450 3.5%

Service Revenue

202 198 1.6% 402 392 2.5%

Equipment Revenue

32 30 7.7% 64 58 10.5%

Fixed Line Revenue

27 27 -1.1% 53 55 -2.3%

EBITDA

1271178.6%2502337.6%

% total revenue

48.6% 45.6% 48.2% 46.1%

EBIT

7171-0.1%140141-0.6%

% total revenue

27.2% 27.7% 26.9% 27.9%

(1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income.

Ecuador Operating Data

2Q232Q22Var.%

Wireless Subscribers (thousands)

9,2908,8025.5%

Postpaid

2,252 2,135 5.5%

Prepaid

7,039 6,668 5.6%

ARPU (US$)

78-3.3%

Churn (%)

3.0%3.3%(0.2)

Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)

6155825.6%

(1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Argentina

For comparison purposes all comments in this section related to annual variations of the presented period for Argentina refer to figures in constant peso terms, that is, adjusted for inflation in accordance to NIC 29. Information for Uruguay and Paraguay is not presented in the table.

273k wireless net adds and 193k fixed-line new RGUs

Net additions of 273 thousand subscribers in the quarter-70 thousand of them postpaid clients-allowed us to end June with 24.4 million subscribers. We also booked 193 thousand new fixed-line RGUs, almost half of them broadband accesses. Argentina contributed the largest number of broadband net additions outside our home market in the quarter. At the end of June we had 3.0 million RGUs, 39.3% more than a year before.

Service revenue trends have improved

Second quarter revenue totaled 112 billion Argentinean pesos and was down 6.2% annually in real terms (after inflation). Service revenue trends have improved as we posted a 4.5% decline in real terms that compares to -12.0% in the prior quarter and -15.7% in the fourth quarter of last year.

Fixed-line service revenue +15.2% YoY

Mobile service revenue declined 7.8% with sequential improvements in postpaid revenue growth more than compensating steeper declines in prepaid revenue. Although from a smaller base, fixed-line service revenue expanded 15.2% over the prior year as Claro's fiber roll-out has greatly enhanced customer experience with the introduction of high speed connectivity in a number of cities and towns.

EBITDA was down 8.3% YoY

EBITDA for the period, 44.6 billion Argentinean pesos, was down 8.3% over the year-earlier quarter. The EBITDA margin came in at 39.8%, down 0.9 percentage points from a year before.

INCOME STATEMENT - ArgentinaMillions of Constant ARS as of June 2023

2Q232Q22Var.%Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22Var.%

Total Revenue(1)

111,881119,327-6.2%227,181245,595-7.5%

Total Service Revenue

90,394 94,703 -4.5% 181,202 198,305 -8.6%

Wireless Revenue

96,350 105,616 -8.8% 196,813 216,866 -9.2%

Service Revenue

74,987 81,326 -7.8% 151,167 170,155 -11.2%

Equipment Revenue

21,363 24,290 -12.1% 45,645 46,711 -2.3%

Fixed Line Revenue

15,407 13,377 15.2% 30,035 28,150 6.7%

EBITDA

44,57048,586-8.3%90,33899,469-9.2%

% total revenue

39.8% 40.7% 39.8% 40.5%

EBIT

37,40339,434-5.1%74,99080,288-6.6%

% total revenue

33.4% 33.0% 33.0% 32.7%

(1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income.

Argentina Operating Data

2Q232Q22Var.%

Wireless Subscribers (thousands)

24,40023,6693.1%

Postpaid

9,291 8,998 3.3%

Prepaid

15,109 14,672 3.0%

ARPU (ARS)

97250791.6%

Churn (%)

1.3%1.6%(0.3)

Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)

2,9272,10139.3%

(1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Central America

49k postpaid net adds and 24k new broadband accesses

Altogether we added 49 thousand postpaid subscribers and registered 60 thousand prepaid disconnections, for a total of 16.8 million subscribers at the end of June. On the fixed-line platform we gained 63 thousand RGUs including 24 thousand of both broadband accesses and PayTV units, to finish quarter with 4.8 million RGUs, 5.5% more than a year before.

Service revenue +7.2% YoY

Combined revenue totaled 618 million dollars in the period, up 5.9% annually. Service revenue growth accelerated to 7.2% in the second quarter from 5.3% in the prior one and 3.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 reflecting improving trends in both the fixed and mobile platforms.

Mobile service revenue +8.8% YoY

Mobile service revenue rose 8.8% with prepaid growing somewhat faster than postpaid. On the fixed-line platform we posted service revenue growth of 4.4% which shows a very significant improvement from the prior quarters, as PayTV revenue expanded 10.1% and those coming from broadband and corporate networks increased 4.4% and 3.5%, respectively.

EBITDA +2.2% YoY

With revenue growth and operational efficiency more than compensating for subscriber acquisition costs, EBITDA rose 2.2% from the year-earlier quarter, to 258 million dollars. The EBITDA margin for the period stood at 41.9% of revenue.

INCOME STATEMENT(1) - Central AmericaMillions of Dollars

2Q232Q22Var.%Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22Var.%

Total Revenue(2)

6185835.9%1,2211,1516.0%

Total Service Revenue

535 499 7.2% 1,056 994 6.3%

Wireless Revenue

424 396 7.2% 835 774 7.9%

Service Revenue

352 323 8.8% 691 640 8.0%

Equipment Revenue

73 72 0.3% 143 133 7.4%

Fixed Line Revenue

190 183 3.7% 378 368 2.7%

EBITDA

2582532.2%5085060.5%

% total revenue

41.9% 43.4% 41.6% 43.9%

EBIT

118140-15.2%239274-12.9%

% total revenue

19.2% 23.9% 19.5% 23.8%

(1) The table reflects the sale of Panama.

(2) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income.

Central America Operating Data(1)

2Q232Q22Var.%

Wireless Subscribers (thousands)

16,83416,1894.0%

Postpaid

2,488 2,282 9.0%

Prepaid

14,346 13,908 3.2%

ARPU (US$)

772.6%

Churn(%)

5.8%5.9%(0.0)

Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(2)

4,7634,5145.5%

(1) The table reflects the sale of Panama.

(2) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Caribbean

47k wireless net adds in the Dominican Republic

Net additions in the mobile segment came in at 47 thousand for the Dominican Republic and 11 thousand for Puerto Rico, whereas on the fixed-line platform the former added just over one thousand RGUs and the latter 15 thousand.

Service revenue +3.1% YoY in the Dominican Republic

Total revenue in the islands came in at 487 million dollars in the second quarter, flat relative to the prior year, with service revenue rising 1.6% in the period. In the Dominican Republic we posted 3.1% service revenue growth as that from mobile increased 3.9% and that from the fixed-line platform 1.9%. Mobile postpaid and fixed-broadband led the expansion, rising 7.4% and 9.8%, respectively. In Puerto Rico service revenue dropped 1.3% with mobile falling 0.6% dragged down by postpaid, and fixed-line revenue declining 2.4% as the growth in broadband and corporate networks revenue failed to compensate for the declines observed in the voice and PayTV segments.

EBITDA +2.5% YoY

EBITDA of 186 million dollars in the quarter was up 2.5% year-on-year and the combined margin was equivalent to 38.1% of revenue. The Dominican Republic posted a 2.1% EBITDA increase in its local currency, while that of Puerto Rico was up 1.8%.

INCOME STATEMENT - Caribbean Millions of Dollars

2Q232Q22Var.%Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22Var.%

Total Revenue(1)

4874870.0%1,10096014.6%

Total Service Revenue

435 428 1.6% 862 844 2.1%

Wireless Revenue

309 312 -0.7% 619 618 0.1%

Service Revenue

258 252 2.3% 513 502 2.3%

Equipment Revenue

52 59 -13.3% 106 116 -9.0%

Fixed Line Revenue

180 178 1.3% 355 346 2.5%

EBITDA(2)

1861812.5%45936027.5%

% total revenue

38.1% 37.2% 41.7% 37.5%

EBIT

8995-5.5%26818743.4%

% total revenue

18.4% 19.4% 24.3% 19.4%

(1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income.

(2) EBITDA figures reflect the sale of towers. Adjusting for these extraordinary items, the EBITDA for the January-June period increased 3.0%.

Caribbean Operating Data

2Q232Q22Var.%

Wireless Subscribers (thousands)

7,4697,2223.4%

Postpaid

2,211 2,157 2.5%

Prepaid

5,258 5,065 3.8%

ARPU (US$)

1212-2.0%

Churn (%)

3.1%3.0%0.1

Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)

2,7502,6732.9%

(1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Austria

261k wireless net adds

Mobile subscriber gains of 261 thousand allowed us to end the quarter with 9.5 million subscribers. This figure comprises 423 thousand mobile WiFi routers. Fixed-line RGUs came down by 25 thousand, of which 14 thousand were land-lines and seven thousand were broadband accesses, and finished June with 2.9 million RGUs.

Service revenue +2.8% YoY with mobile revenue +4.7% YoY

Revenue rose 3.9% year-on-year to reach 702 million euros in the quarter. Service revenue grew 2.8%, somewhat faster than the 1.1% observed the prior quarter partly on account of price adjustments effected during the period. Mobile service revenue increased 4.7% with postpaid revenue rising 5.4% on the back of higher subscriber gains and continued adoption of mobile WiFi routers. In the fixed-line segment, service revenue was 1.5% higher than a year before as the recovery of PayTV and broadband revenue-up 5.9% and 5.0% respectively- which resulted from price reconfiguration and from speeding up the fiber roll-out more than offset the losses of voice revenue.

EBITDA +4.3% YoY

EBITDA was up 4.3% year-on-year to 270 million euros, following top-line growth. The EBITDA margin stood at 38.4% of revenue, 20 basis points higher than a year before.

INCOME STATEMENT - Austria Millions of Euros

2Q232Q22Var.%Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22Var.%

Total Revenue(1)

7026763.9%1,3791,3402.9%

Total Service Revenue

620 603 2.8% 1,214 1,191 2.0%

Wireless Revenue

318 302 5.2% 632 604 4.7%

Service Revenue

267 255 4.7% 524 504 3.8%

Equipment Revenue

51 47 8.2% 108 99 9.1%

Fixed Line Revenue

372 362 2.8% 723 709 2.0%

EBITDA

2702584.3%501503-0.3%

% total revenue

38.4% 38.2% 36.3% 37.5%

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

2862792.8%539544-0.9%

% total revenue

40.8% 41.2% 39.1% 40.6%

EBIT

1321237.6%227229-1.0%

% total revenue

18.8% 18.2% 16.5% 17.1%

For further detail please visit www.al.group/en/investor-relations

(1) Total revenue include other income.

(2)Before restructuring charges in Austria and one-off effects.

Austria Operating Data

2Q232Q22Var.%

Wireless Subscribers (thousands)(1)

9,5118,30614.5%

Postpaid

8,443 7,239 16.6%

Prepaid

1,068 1,066 0.2%

ARPU (Euros)

1011-8.1%

Churn (%)

0.7%0.7%0.1

Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(2)

2,8922,995-3.4%

(1) Includes Al Digital subscribers.

(2) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Other European

41k postpaid net adds

Altogether we added 108 thousand mobile subscribers in our Eastern European operations, of which 41 thousand were postpaid. Fixed-line RGUs increased by 53 thousand units in the quarter-almost half were broadband accesses-to reach 3.4 million fixed-line RGUs, up 6.9% year-on-year.

Fixed-line service revenue +17.7% YoY

Revenue for the quarter, 604 million euros, was up 11.0% annually; this was the fastest-growing block amongst our operations. Service revenue growth slowed down to 8.4% from 11.0% the prior quarter as the mobile service revenue growth declined to 5.2% from 9.2%. Revenue on the fixed-line platform jumped 28.3% buoyed by corporate networks revenue that soared 49.9% and that of broadband and PayTV, up 15.0% and 9.0%, respectively.

Bulgaria posted the highest growth both reflecting the acquisition of STEMO in the summer of 2022 which contributed 14 million euros to our revenue base. Belarus, Croatia and Slovenia showed double digit growth of total revenue, in local currency terms.

EBITDA +9.1% YoY

With solid top line growth, EBITDA for the period increased 9.1% to 230 million euros. The margin for the period stood at 38.0% of revenue. We booked double digit growth in Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia and Serbia in the second quarter.

INCOME STATEMENT - Other European Millions of Euros

2Q232Q22Var.%Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22Var.%

Total Revenue(1)

60454411.0%1,1911,05213.2%

Total Service Revenue

468 432 8.4% 917 837 9.6%

Wireless Revenue

444 417 6.5% 884 806 9.7%

Service Revenue

339 322 5.2% 666 621 7.1%

Equipment Revenue

106 95 11.0% 219 185 18.5%

Fixed Line Revenue

148 115 28.3% 281 226 24.3%

EBITDA

2302119.1%4484099.4%

% total revenue

38.0% 38.7% 37.6% 38.9%

EBIT

12311012.5%23821112.9%

% total revenue

20.4% 20.2% 20.0% 20.0%

For further detail please visit www.al.group/en/investor-relations

(1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income.

Other European Operating Data

2Q232Q22Var.%

Wireless Subscribers (thousands)

14,97514,9690.0%

Postpaid

12,236 12,113 1.0%

Prepaid

2,739 2,856 -4.1%

ARPU (Euros)

877.5%

Churn (%)

1.5%1.5%0.0

Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)

3,3573,1406.9%

(1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.

Exchange Rates Local Currency Units per MxP

2Q232Q22Var.%Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22Var.%

Euro

End of Period

0.0639 0.0477 33.9% 0.0639 0.0477 33.9%

Average

0.0614 0.0468 31.1% 0.0593 0.0451 31.7%

USD

End of Period

0.0586 0.0500 17.1% 0.0586 0.0500 17.1%

Average

0.0564 0.0499 13.1% 0.0549 0.0493 11.4%

Brazilean Real

End of Period

0.2823 0.2621 7.7% 0.2823 0.2621 7.7%

Average

0.2796 0.2453 14.0% 0.2787 0.2503 11.3%

Argentinean Peso

End of Period

15.0363 6.2663 140.0% 15.0363 6.2663 140.0%

Average

13.0796 5.8822 122.4% 11.6434 5.5335 110.4%

Colombian Peso

End of Period

245.5061 206.5315 18.9% 245.5061 206.5315 18.9%

Average

250.0440 195.2361 28.1% 252.4797 192.9216 30.9%

Guatemalan Quetzal

End of Period

0.4596 0.3881 18.4% 0.4596 0.3881 18.4%

Average

0.4411 0.3837 14.9% 0.4295 0.3794 13.2%

Peruvian Sol

End of Period

0.2128 0.1916 11.0% 0.2128 0.1916 11.0%

Average

0.2090 0.1872 11.7% 0.2066 0.1864 10.8%

Dominican Republic Peso

End of Period

3.2562 2.7541 18.2% 3.2562 2.7541 18.2%

Average

3.0981 2.7555 12.4% 3.0445 2.7585 10.4%

Exchange Rates Local Currency Units per USD




2Q232Q22Var.%Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22Var.%

Euro

End of Period

1.0909 0.9538 14.4% 1.0909 0.9538 14.4%

Average

1.0886 0.9388 16.0% 1.0807 0.9140 18.2%

Mexican Peso

End of Period

17.0720 19.9847 -14.6% 17.0720 19.9847 -14.6%

Average

17.7203 20.0400 -11.6% 18.2124 20.2800 -10.2%

Brazilean Real

End of Period

4.8192 5.2380 -8.0% 4.8192 5.2380 -8.0%

Average

4.9544 4.9166 0.8% 5.0752 5.0756 0.0%

Argentinean Peso

End of Period

256.7000 125.2300 105.0% 256.7000 125.2300 105.0%

Average

231.7741 117.8793 96.6% 212.0552 112.2200 89.0%

Colombian Peso

End of Period

4,191.2800 4,127.4700 1.5% 4,191.2800 4,127.4700 1.5%

Average

4,430.8637 3,912.5390 13.2% 4,598.2633 3,912.4429 17.5%

Guatemalan Quetzal

End of Period

7.8458 7.7561 1.2% 7.8458 7.7561 1.2%

Average

7.8156 7.6893 1.6% 7.8221 7.6939 1.7%

Peruvian Sol

End of Period

3.6330 3.8300 -5.1% 3.6330 3.8300 -5.1%

Average

3.7042 3.7513 -1.3% 3.7620 3.7807 -0.5%

Dominican Republic Peso

End of Period

55.5900 55.0400 1.0% 55.5900 55.0400 1.0%

Average

54.9000 55.2209 -0.6% 55.4476 55.9416 -0.9%

Appendix

Financial Debt of América Móvil(1)Millions

Jun -23Dec -22

Peso - denominated debt (MxP)

106,78597,134

Bonds(2)

 66,205 53,554

Banks and others

40,580 43,580

U.S. Dollar - denominated debt (USD)

8,4968,521

Bonds

8,496 8,496

Banks and others

0 25

Euro - denominated Debt (EUR)

7,7097,045

Bonds

6,023 6,099

Commercial Paper

767 125

Banks and others

919 821

Sterling - denominated Debt (GBP)

2,2002,200

Bonds

2,200 2,200

Reais - denominated Debt(BRL)

8,05010,691

Bonds

8,050 9,050

Banks and others

0 1,641

Debt denominated in other currencies (MxP)(3)

17,68510,220

Bonds

5,381 5,889

Banks and others

12,304 4,331

Total Debt (MxP)

489,310510,589

Cash, Marketable Securities and Short Term Financial Investments (MxP)(4)

 131,719 129,110

Net Debt (MxP)

357,591381,479

(1) This table does not include the effect of forwards and derivatives used to hedge our foreign exchange exposure. It includes financial debt of Telekom Austria.

(2) Includes the effect of inflation-linked debt.

(3) Includes Peruvian soles.

(4) Includes fixed income securities.

Summary Cash FlowMillions of Mexican pesos

Jan-Jun 23Jan-Jun 22

Funds from Operations

64,89667,136

Capital Expenditures

64,448 65,578

Free Cash Flow(1)

448294

Dividends and Share Buybacks

2,596 13,144

Sale of Ownership Interest

(6,369) 19,590

Net Debt Amortizations

3,752 (44,057)

Amortization of Labor Obligations

468 11,617

(1) There are approximately one billion pesos directed to the provisioning to the early retirement plans in Austria that has been substracted from the Free Cash Flow in 2022.

Glossary of Terms

ARPU Average Revenue per User. The ratio of service revenue in a given period to the average number of wireless subscribers in the same period.
Capex Capital Expenditure. Accrued capital expenditures related to the expansion of the telecommunications infrastructure.
Churn Disconnection Rate. The ratio of wireless subscribers disconnected during a given period to the number of wireless subscribers at the beginning of that period.
EBIT Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, also known as Operating Profit.
EBIT margin The ratio of EBIT to total operating revenue.
EBITDA Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization.
EBlTDAaL Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. Adjusted after lease payments.
EBITDA margin The ratio of EBITDA to total operating revenue.
EPS (Mexican pesos) Earnings per share. Total earnings in Mexican pesos divided by total shares.
Earnings per ADR (US$) Total earnings in U.S. dollars divided by total ADRs equivalent.
Cross additions Total number of subscribers acquired during the period.
Licensed pops Licensed population. Population covered by the licenses that each of the companies manage.

Glossary of Terms

LTE Long-term evolution is a 4th generation standard for wireless communication of high-speed data for mobile phones and data terminals.
Market share A company's subscribers base divided by the total number of subscribers in that country.
MBOU Megabytes of Use per subscriber. The ratio of wireless data in a given period to the average number of wireless subscribers in that same period. It is presented on a monthly basis.
Net subscriber additions The difference in the subscriber base from one period to another. It is the different between gross additions and disconnections
Net debt Total short and long term debt minus cash and marketable securities.

Net debt/

EBITDA

 The ratio of total short and long-term debt minus cash and securities to trailing 12-month income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Prepaid Subscriber that may recharge a mobile phone. The client does not hold a contract with the company.
Postpaid Subscriber that has a contract for the use of voice and data.
SMS Short Message Service.
SAC Subscriber Acquisition Cost. The sum of handset subsidies, marketing expenses and commissions to distributors for handset activation. Handset subsidy is calculated as the difference between equipment cost and equipment revenue.
Wireless penetration The ratio of total wireless subscribers in any given country divided by the total population in that country.

