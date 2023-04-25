Mexico's America Movil quarterly profit dips as peso appreciates

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican
telecommunications giant America Movil posted on Tuesday a 2.1%
dip in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier, to 30.15
billion pesos ($1.7 billion), mainly due to smaller gains from
foreign currency earnings as the peso strengthened.
The company, controlled by the family of Mexican tycoon
Carlos Slim, said currency gains dropped about 40% to 13.7
billion pesos from 22.5 billion pesos in the year-ago period.
From January through March, the Mexican peso appreciated
against several other currencies, the company said in a
statement.
Revenue rose about 2% to nearly 209 billion pesos, above a
Refinitiv forecast of 191.84 billion pesos.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, totaled 82.7 billion
pesos in the three-month period, up 3.2% from a year ago.
America Movil added 1.9 million post-paid customers in the
quarter, driven by Brazil, Austria and Colombia, while it lost
754,000 prepaid customers.
As of the end of March, net debt totaled 365.1 billion pesos
excluding leases, down 16.4 billion pesos from the end of 2022.
Earnings per share fell far short of market
expectations, averaging 0.48 pesos in the first quarter, below a
Refinitiv forecast of 1.12 pesos.
Monex analysts called the earnings report neutral,
citing low single-digit growth and "some resilience" on
inflation.
"These figures validate a significant recovery in the
consumption of the services and data segments, as well as
efficient cost control, which has implied an operating margin
close to 40.0%," the brokerage said in a research note.
($1 = 18.0201 pesos at end-March)
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland and
Richard Chang)