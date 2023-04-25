Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMX B   MX01AM050019

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
19.05 MXN   -1.35%
05:35pMexico's America Movil quarterly profit dips as peso appreciates
RE
04:23pAmerica Movil 1Q Net Profit Edges Down on Lower Exchange Gains
DJ
04/14America Móvil B De C : América Móvil informs about shareholders' resolutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mexico's America Movil quarterly profit dips as peso appreciates

04/25/2023 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil posted on Tuesday a 2.1% dip in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier, to 30.15 billion pesos ($1.7 billion), mainly due to smaller gains from foreign currency earnings as the peso strengthened.

The company, controlled by the family of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said currency gains dropped about 40% to 13.7 billion pesos from 22.5 billion pesos in the year-ago period.

From January through March, the Mexican peso appreciated against several other currencies, the company said in a statement.

Revenue rose about 2% to nearly 209 billion pesos, above a Refinitiv forecast of 191.84 billion pesos.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, totaled 82.7 billion pesos in the three-month period, up 3.2% from a year ago.

America Movil added 1.9 million post-paid customers in the quarter, driven by Brazil, Austria and Colombia, while it lost 754,000 prepaid customers.

As of the end of March, net debt totaled 365.1 billion pesos excluding leases, down 16.4 billion pesos from the end of 2022.

Earnings per share fell far short of market expectations, averaging 0.48 pesos in the first quarter, below a Refinitiv forecast of 1.12 pesos.

Monex analysts called the earnings report neutral, citing low single-digit growth and "some resilience" on inflation.

"These figures validate a significant recovery in the consumption of the services and data segments, as well as efficient cost control, which has implied an operating margin close to 40.0%," the brokerage said in a research note.

($1 = 18.0201 pesos at end-March) (Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. -1.35% 19.05 End-of-day quote.7.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / MEXICAN PESO (CAD/MXN) -0.03% 13.345789 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.26% 5.5477 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
EURO / MEXICAN PESO (EUR/MXN) 0.00% 19.8186 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -2.03% 292.09247 Real-time Quote.2.57%
US DOLLAR / MEXICAN PESO (USD/MXN) 0.00% 18.0499 Delayed Quote.-7.60%
All news about AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:35pMexico's America Movil quarterly profit dips as peso appreciates
RE
04:23pAmerica Movil 1Q Net Profit Edges Down on Lower Exchange Gains
DJ
04/14America Móvil B De C : América Móvil informs about shareholders' resolutions
PU
04/14América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
CI
03/31America Móvil B De C : Summary for AMX Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/31America Móvil B De C : Summary for AMX Annual General Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/22America Móvil B De C : “América Móvil informs about dividend and share buyback fund ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 856 B 47 313 M 47 313 M
Net income 2022 85 832 M 4 747 M 4 747 M
Net Debt 2022 498 B 27 543 M 27 543 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 1 204 B 66 595 M 66 595 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 178 399
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,05 MXN
Average target price 21,43 MXN
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.75%67 655
T-MOBILE US4.44%175 761
AT&T INC.-4.78%125 322
KDDI CORPORATION3.34%66 044
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-10.45%55 009
VODAFONE GROUP PLC6.46%30 142
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer