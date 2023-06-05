Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Mexico
  Mexican Stock Exchange
  América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
  News
  Summary
    AMX B   MX01AM050019

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
19.11 MXN    0.00%
06/05Mexico's Telmex reaches pay rise agreement with union, ministry says
RE
06/01America Móvil B De C : “América Móvil informs to the market” - Form 6-K
PU
05/31Goldman Sachs Starts America Movil at Neutral With $24 Price Target
MT
Mexico's Telmex reaches pay rise agreement with union, ministry says

06/05/2023 | 10:18pm EDT
Workers launch strike at Mexican magnate Slim's Telmex

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican telecom Telmex, a subsidiary of America Movil, has reached a deal with a workers' union that proposes a 5.6% pay rise, the country's labor ministry said on Monday, after extended negotiations.

The pay hike would apply to workers and retirees earning less than 1,185.06 Mexican pesos ($67.90) a day, the ministry said in a statement, while those earning above this would receive a fixed daily increase of 66.36 pesos.

Some 30,000 current and retired workers will now vote on the deal, it added.

The firm, controlled by tycoon Carlos Slim's family, has also agreed to move forward with the hiring of 1,942 workers it had agreed to in January and to "begin an analysis" on covering 200 new vacancies, the ministry said.

The company and union also agreed on other commitments such as increasing market share, sales, customer retention, investments, benefits for workers' children, share-exchange and voluntary permanence programs among others, it added.

The labor ministry had been mediating between the company and the telephone workers' union.

($1 = 17.4537 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 841 B 48 195 M 48 195 M
Net income 2023 90 597 M 5 189 M 5 189 M
Net Debt 2023 469 B 26 889 M 26 889 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 3,26%
Capitalization 1 207 B 69 154 M 69 154 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 176 014
Free-Float 47,0%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Independent Director
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.09%69 057
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.44%180 850
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.23%145 374
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.68%102 089
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.39%98 603
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.34%74 726
