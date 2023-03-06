Advanced search
    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
18.96 MXN   +0.26%
11:05aUBS Adjusts America Movil Price Target to $23.60 From $22.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10:45aAmerica Móvil B De C : AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
02/17America Móvil B De C : Q4 2022 Transcript
PU
America Móvil B de C : AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

03/06/2023 | 10:45am EST
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX" or the "Company") hereby informs the Company's shareholders that the conversion of the securities representing the Company's capital stock will be completed, based on the amendments to the bylaws of the Company approved during the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on December 20, 2022. Trading in the Company's new series "B" shares is expected to start on March 16, 2023 on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV: AMX), at which point the Company's American Depositary Shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AMX; CUSIP: 02390A 101) will each represent twenty (20) series "B" shares.

By virtue of the foregoing, the shareholders of the Company are hereby informed that the conversion of the shares of series "A", "AA" and "L" for new shares of a new single series "B", will be carried out in accordance with the following:

1.

Conversion: AMX will convert one (1) share representative of AMX's subscribed and paid-in capital stock corresponding to series "A", "AA" or "L", for one (1) share representative of AMX's subscribed and paid-in capital stock corresponding to series "B" with attached coupon No. 58;

2.

Shares Deposited with Indeval: in the case of AMX shares deposited with S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. ("INDEVAL"), the conversion will be carried out as of March 16, 2023, in accordance with the applicable legal provisions; and

3.

Certificated Securities: in the case of AMX shares represented by physical certificated securities that are not deposited with INDEVAL, the conversion and delivery of the new series "B" shares will take place beginning on April 3, 2023, at the offices of Banco Inbursa, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Inbursa, located at Paseo de las Palmas 736, Colonia Lomas de Chapultepec, Alcaldía Miguel Hidalgo, 11500, Mexico City, Mexico (during business hours and banking days). The conversion will be made upon surrender and delivery by the owner of the currently outstanding physical certificated series "A", "AA" or "L" securities, as applicable, which must have coupon No. 57 attached to the security.

Mexico City - March 6, 2023.

/s/ Alejandro Cantú Jiménez

Alejandro Cantú Jiménez

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

América Móvil SAB de CV published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 856 B 47 506 M 47 506 M
Net income 2022 85 832 M 4 766 M 4 766 M
Net Debt 2022 498 B 27 655 M 27 655 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 1 199 B 66 582 M 66 582 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 178 399
Free-Float 45,1%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
