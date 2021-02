America Móvil B de C : AMX completed the placement of bonds exchangeable into ordinary shares of KPN

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933) OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

América Móvil using its Dutch subsidiary América Móvil B.V. completed the placement of approximately €2.1 billion bonds exchangeable into ordinary shares of Koninklijke KPN

N.V.

Mexico City, Mexico, February 23, 2021. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], announces that its wholly-owned Dutch subsidiary América Móvil B.V. (the "Issuer") has completed the placement of approximately EUR 2.1 billion principal amount of senior unsecured bonds (the "Bonds") exchangeable into ordinary shares of Koninklijke KPN N.V. (the "Exchangeable Bond Offering"). The Bonds will have a maturity of 3 years, they will not bear interest (zero-coupon) and will be issued at an issue price of 104.75% of their principal amount, resulting in an annual yield-to-maturity of (1.53)%. The aggregate proceeds from the Bonds will be approximately EUR 2.2 billion. The Bonds will be exchangeable into Koninklijke KPN N.V. ("KPN") ordinary shares and the initial exchange price has been set at EUR 3.1185, a premium of 15 per cent. above the Reference Price of EUR 2.7117 (the volume weighted average price of the KPN ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam on 23 February 2021). The Exchangeable Bond Offering is expected to close on 2 March 2021.

Underlying the Bonds are approximately 672.4 million KPN shares, corresponding to approximately 16.0% of the currently outstanding share capital of KPN. In line with market practice for equity-linked transactions in Europe, the Bonds were placed with institutional investors outside the US, in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

The Issuer will have the option to redeem all, but not some only, of the Bonds in certain circumstances, including from approximately 1.5 years after the issue date at their principal amount provided that the value of the pro rata share of the Exchange Property in respect of a Bond shall have exceeded 125 per cent. of the principal amount of a Bond over a specified period.

If not previously exchanged or redeemed, the Bonds will be redeemed at their principal amount on the maturity date, expected to be 2 March 2024. Upon redemption at maturity, the Issuer will have the flexibility to settle all or part of the redemption value in shares. Upon exchange, the Issuer will have the flexibility to settle in cash, deliver the underlying KPN shares or a combination thereof.

AMX has agreed not to place any further KPN shares (the "Shares") in the market for a period beginning today and ending 90 days following the closing of the Exchangeable Bond Offering, subject to customary exceptions. The Issuer will use the proceeds of the Exchangeable Bond Offering for general corporate purposes.

An application will be made to admit the Bonds to trading on an internationally recognised, regularly operating, regulated or non-regulated stock exchange as determined by the Issuer.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG is acting as Sole Global Coordinator. Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, BofA Securities Europe SA and Barclays Bank PLC are acting as Joint Bookrunners.

