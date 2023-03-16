Advanced search
    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-14
19.60 MXN   +0.67%
12:15pAmerica Móvil B De C : América Móvil converts its stock into a single series
PU
03/08America Móvil B De C : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
03/06UBS Adjusts America Movil Price Target to $23.60 From $22.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
America Móvil B de C : América Móvil converts its stock into a single series

03/16/2023 | 12:15pm EDT
"América Móvil converts its stock into a single series"

Mexico City, March 16, 2023. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX]

[NYSE: AMX | AMOV], informs that, as of today and pursuant to the reclassification of the series of shares representing its capital stock (Series "AA", "A" and "L") into a single series of ordinary shares with full voting rights (Series "B"), which was previously announced and approved by its shareholders' meetings held on December 20, 2022, all Series "A", "AA" and "L" shares deposited with S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. ("INDEVAL"), converted into Series "B" shares at a 1:1 conversion ratio.

American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing AMX's Series "A" and Series "L" shares, are to be cancelled and ADSs representing Series "B" shares ("B Share ADSs") are to be issued and distributed to the applicable holders of Series A ADSs and Series L ADSs, in accordance with the respective Deposit Agreements. Each B Share ADS represents twenty (20) Series "B" shares.

Series "B" shares (ISIN MX01AM050019) and B Share ADSs will be listed and will start trading at market open today on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores ("BMV") and the New York Stock Exchange, respectively.

With respect to AMX shares not deposited with INDEVAL, conversion and distribution of certificates representing Series "B" shares will occur in accordance with the Notice to Shareholders (Aviso a los Accionistas) published by AMX in the BMV and in Reforma newspaper on March 6th and 7th, 2023, respectively.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of key factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this press release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

América Móvil SAB de CV published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 16:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 856 B 44 996 M 44 996 M
Net income 2022 85 832 M 4 514 M 4 514 M
Net Debt 2022 498 B 26 194 M 26 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 1 239 B 65 181 M 65 181 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 178 399
Free-Float 45,1%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.86%65 181
T-MOBILE US3.16%176 103
AT&T INC.-0.54%130 548
KDDI CORPORATION1.26%65 690
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-11.96%54 842
VODAFONE GROUP PLC11.61%30 548