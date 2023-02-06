Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-02
18.92 MXN   -0.84%
02:10pAmerica Móvil B De C : América Móvil extends Telekom Austria's shareholders agreement and agrees to support tower spin-off
PU
01:10pAmerica Móvil B De C : “América Móvil extends Telekom Austria's shareholders' agreement and agrees to support tower spin-off.” - Form 6-K
PU
01/17America Móvil B De C : “Telmex reaches an agreement with its labor union” - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

America Móvil B de C : América Móvil extends Telekom Austria's shareholders agreement and agrees to support tower spin-off

02/06/2023 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"América Móvil extends Telekom Austria's shareholders' agreement

and agrees to support tower spin-off."

Mexico City, Mexico, February 6, 2023. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Österreichische Beteiligungs AG ("OBAG"), effective today with respect to their participations in Telekom Austria AG ("Telekom Austria" or the "Company") (the "Shareholders Agreement").

Shareholders Agreement

The Shareholders Agreement provides a new term of 10 years from this date and ensures AMX leadership and control over Telekom Austria Group. Also, it provides AMX the right to continue to nominate the majority of the Supervisory Board members and to nominate the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Management Board of the Company with decision making vote over all management decisions.

Tower Spin-Off

As part of the renewal of the Shareholders Agreement, AMX and OBAG have agreed to firmly support the spin-off of the mobile towers in most of the countries in which Telekom Austria operates, including Austria. The tower spin-off from the telecom business will enable a more efficient capital allocation and greater capacity at Telekom Austria to expand its overall investment plans. Subject to the completion of the spin-off, both core shareholders have agreed on a connectivity investment program to expand high-speed connectivity infrastructure in Austria, including fibre and 5G infrastructure.

The implementation of the tower spin-off will not result in changes in the core shareholder structure. Shareholders intend to list the shares of the tower company on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Implementation of the tower spin-off is subject to required corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval by the Supervisory Board and by the shareholders of Telekom Austria.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

América Móvil SAB de CV published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 19:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
02:10pAmerica Móvil B De C : América Móvil extends Telekom Austria's shareholders agreement and ..
PU
01:10pAmerica Móvil B De C : “América Móvil extends Telekom Austria's shareholders' agreem..
PU
01/17America Móvil B De C : “Telmex reaches an agreement with its labor union” - Fo..
PU
01/16America Móvil B De C : Telmex reaches an agreement with its labor union
PU
2022Mexican Stocks End Year Lower; Peso Gains Versus Dollar
DJ
2022America Móvil B De C : Sociedad anónima bursátil de capital variable
PU
2022America Móvil B De C : América Móvil's shareholders approve stock conversion into a single..
PU
2022America Móvil B De C : “América Móvil's shareholders approve stock conversion into a..
PU
2022Brazil's Oi exits bankruptcy protection after more than 6 years; shares jump
RE
2022UBS Downgrades America Movil to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $22.50 From $..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 858 B 44 696 M 44 696 M
Net income 2022 87 559 M 4 562 M 4 562 M
Net Debt 2022 495 B 25 798 M 25 798 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 1 197 B 63 428 M 62 382 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 178 399
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 18,92 MXN
Average target price 21,30 MXN
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.01%63 428
T-MOBILE US3.71%179 159
AT&T INC.7.71%141 312
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.12.12%70 686
KDDI CORPORATION-1.76%65 156
VODAFONE GROUP PLC8.19%29 947