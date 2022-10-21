America Móvil B de C : América Móvil's third quarter of 2022 financial and operating report October 18th, 2022 / 3Q22 - Form 6-K 10/21/2022 | 06:10am EDT Send by mail :

América Móvil's third quarter of 2022 financial and operating report October 18th, 2022 / 3Q22 Mexico City - América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("América Móvil") [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX, AMOV], announced today its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022. • We added 2.9 million wireless subscribers in the third quarter, including 1.9 million postpaid clients with over half of which came from Brazil, 329 thousand from Austria, 215 thousand from Colombia and 155 thousand from Peru. • In the prepaid segment we added one million subscribers. Mexico contributed with 402 thousand net adds, Colombia 307 thousand and the Central America and Eastern Europe block with almost 135 thousand each. • On the fixed-line platform we obtained 156 thousand broadband accesses, including 95 thousand in Argentina and 31 thousand in Central America, bringing the total to 31.1 million accesses, 2.1% more than a year before. • Third quarter revenue of 214.5 billion pesos was up 1.8% year-on-year in nominal peso terms, with service revenue increasing 3.0% in nominal peso term and 5.9% year-on-year at constant exchange rates. • Mobile service revenue rose more than 9% year-on-year at constant exchange rates both in the prepaid and the postpaid segments. It was the fastest rate of growth observed in at least five quarters. • Fixed-line service revenue remained flat with broadband revenue up 3.4% at constant exchange rates and that of corporate networks 12.6%- the fastest pace in five quarters. • EBITDA rose 2.3% year-on-year to 83.2 billion pesos-5.0% at constant exchange rates-with the EBITDA margin expanding to 38.8% from 38.6% a year before. • Our operating profit increased 5.2% to 43.6 billion pesos which helped bring about a net profit of 18.0 billion pesos after 16.5 billion pesos in comprehensive financing costs that were 34.2% below that of the prior year mostly on account of foreign exchange losses incurred then. • Our capital expenditures, 105.3 billion pesos in the nine months to September, were fully funded by our operating cash flow. Our surplus operating cash flow, together with 71.7 billion pesos in net financing raised in the period allowed us to cover 45.7 billion pesos in shareholder distributions, 20.0 billion pesos in labor obligations; and 13.3 billion pesos in the net acquisition of ownership interests, coming from the acquisition of a portion of Oi's mobile clients and the sale of our interest in Claro Panama. • At the end of September our net debt-excluding leases-stood at 411.7 billion pesos, equivalent to 1.39 times EBITDAaL. We will host our conference call to discuss 3Q22 financial and operating results on October 19th at 9:00 am Mexico City time. To access the call please log on to www.americamovil.com/investors América Móvil Fundamentals 3Q22 3Q21 Earnings per Share (Mex$) (1) 0.28 0.24 Earning per ADR (US$) (2) 0.28 0.24 EBITDA per Share (Mex$) (3) 1.31 1.24 EBITDA per ADR (US$) 1.29 1.24 Net Income (millions of Mex$) 17,969 15,811 Average Shares Outstanding (billion) 63.8 65.8 Shares Oustanding End of Period (billion) 63.6 65.50 (1) Net Income / Average Shares outstanding (2) 20 shares per ADR (3) EBITDA / Average Shares Outstanding América Móvil's Subsidiaries as of September 2022 Country Brand Business Equity Mexico Telcel wireless 100.0 % Telmex wireline 98.8 % Sección Amarilla other 100.0 % Telvista other 90.0 % Argentina Claro wireless 100.0 % Telmex wireline 100.0 % Brazil Claro wireless/wireline 99.6 % Chile Claro wireless 100.0 % Telmex wireline 100.0 % Colombia Claro wireless/wireline 99.4 % Costa Rica Claro wireless 100.0 % Dominicana Claro wireless/wireline 100.0 % Ecuador Claro wireless/wireline 100.0 % El Salvador Claro wireless/wireline 95.8 % Guatemala Claro wireless/wireline 99.3 % Honduras Claro wireless/wireline 100.0 % Nicaragua Claro wireless/wireline 99.6 % Paraguay Claro wireless/wireline 100.0 % Peru Claro wireless/wireline 100.0 % Puerto Rico Claro wireless/wireline 100.0 % Uruguay Claro wireless/wireline 100.0 % Netherlands KPN wireless/wireline 17.9 % Austria Telekom Austria wireless/wireline 51.0 % Note On November 23rd, 2021 and on July 1st, 2022 we completed the sale of TracFone Wireless and Claro Panama, respectively. The financial statements presented in this report account for TracFone and Panama as discontinued operations and include the net profit generated by those subsidiaries up to the date of the divestment and the net gain generated by its sale, under "net income from discontinued operations". The reported figures for Argentina corresponding to the third quarter of 2022 are presented in accordance with a) IAS29 reflecting the effects of the adoption of inflationary accounting that became mandatory after the Argentinean economy was deemed to be hyperinflationary in the third quarter of 2018 and b) IAS21 translated to Mexican pesos using the end-of-period exchange rate. All comparisons at constant exchange rates for America Móvil's consolidated figures will exclude Argentina to ensure consistency. Relevant Events 10-year dollar denominated bond of 750M USD On July 18th, we issued a 10-year dollar denominated bond in the amount of 750 million dollars that pays a coupon of 4.7%. Tender offer of 550M euro hybrid note On September 16th, America Móvil initiated a tender offer to purchase for cash any or all outstanding securities of its 550 million euro hybrid note with a 2073 maturity but callable in May 2023. At the settlement date América Móvil received 88.6% of the securities. The remainder amount of bonds has been called at par. Sitios Latinoamérica spin-off was completed The spin-off process of Sitios Latinoamérica was completed and its shares began trading in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) on September 29th. América Móvil transferred 29,090 towers in 13 countries and Sitios Latinoamérica is now the second largest tower company in Latin America. In the process we also transferred to Sitios Latinoamérica net debt in the amount of 2.3 billion dollars. Joint venture between Claro Chile and VTR On October 6th, Liberty Latin América and América Móvil confirmed that they received all authorizations to proceed with the joint venture of their respective Chilean operations, VTR and Claro Chile have closed the joint venture agreement. Access Lines 1.9M postpaid net adds In the third quarter we added 2.9 million wireless subscribers-of which 1.9 million were postpaid clients-bringing our base to 307.8 million subscribers at the end of September, 9.6% more than a year before. More than half of the new postpaid clients came from Brazil, with Austria contributing 329 thousand subs, Colombia 215 thousand and Peru 155 thousand. Mexico led the way in prepaid, with 402 thousand net adds, followed by Colombia with 307 thousand and the Central America and Eastern Europe block with almost 135 thousand each. 156k new broadband accesses On the fixed-line platform, broadband accesses increased by 156 thousand in the quarter. We registered disconnections of 181 thousand and 27 thousand, respectively, in fixed-line voice and PayTV. We ended September with 382 million access lines, which includes 308 million wireless subscribers and 75 million fixed-line RGUs. Wireless subscribers as of September 2022 Total(1)(Thousands) Country Sep '22 Jun '22 Var.% Sep '21 Var.% Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay 26,789 26,638 0.6 % 25,949 3.2 % Austria 8,651 8,306 4.2 % 7,638 13.3 % Brazil 86,629 85,735 1.0 % 69,213 25.2 % Central America 16,381 16,189 1.2 % 15,392 6.4 % Caribbean 7,276 7,222 0.7 % 6,876 5.8 % Chile 7,188 7,228 -0.6 % 6,818 5.4 % Colombia 36,844 36,322 1.4 % 34,356 7.2 % Eastern Europe 15,125 14,969 1.0 % 15,094 0.2 % Ecuador 8,900 8,802 1.1 % 8,547 4.1 % Mexico 81,808 81,364 0.5 % 79,315 3.1 % Peru 12,256 12,202 0.4 % 11,810 3.8 % Total Wireless Lines 307,847 304,977 0.9 % 281,006 9.6 % (1) Includes total subscribers of all companies in which América Móvil holds an economic interest; does not consider the date in which the companies started being consolidated. Fixed-Line and Other Accesses (RGUs) as of September 2022 Total(1)(Thousands) Country Sep '22 Jun '22 Var.% Sep '21 Var.% Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay 2,676 2,417 10.7 % 1,860 43.8 % Austria 2,971 2,995 -0.8 % 3,074 -3.4 % Brazil(2) 24,302 24,699 -1.6 % 25,604 -5.1 % Central America 4,579 4,514 1.4 % 4,343 5.4 % Caribbean 2,695 2,673 0.8 % 2,630 2.5 % Chile 1,233 1,284 -4.0 % 1,345 -8.4 % Colombia 9,184 9,075 1.2 % 8,789 4.5 % Eastern Europe 3,183 3,140 1.4 % 2,979 6.9 % Ecuador 607 582 4.3 % 512 18.4 % Mexico 21,121 21,256 -0.6 % 21,546 -2.0 % Peru 1,993 1,962 1.6 % 1,886 5.7 % Total RGUs 74,543 74,594 -0.1 % 74,569 0.0 % (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television (Cable & DTH). (2) The number of PayTV units has been adjusted to the criteria by which we report to the local regulator. América Móvil Consolidated Results The increasingly hawkish tone by the Fed's governors in the context of strong inflationary pressures brought about renewed increases in U.S. interest rates in the latter half of the third quarter after a lull in its first half, with 10-year rates ending the period at 3.83%, just missing a break over 4% a few days earlier. Our third quarter revenue reached 214.5 billion pesos, up 1.8% year-on-year, with service revenue rising 3.0%. At constant exchange rates service revenue expanded 5.9% as mobile service revenue jumped 9.7% and fixed-line service revenue remained almost flat, +0.2%. Year-over-year the Mexican peso appreciated strongly vis-à-vis the Colombian and Chilean pesos, 12.9% and 18.5% respectively, and even more vs. the euro, 16.0%. It remained practically flat vis-à-vis the U.S. dollar and the Brazilian real. The appreciation of the peso explains the difference between revenue growth in nominal and constant exchange rates. Mobile service revenue rose more than 9% year-on-year at constant exchange rates both in the prepaid and the postpaid segments. It was the fastest rate of growth observed in at least five quarters, with postpaid revenue accelerating in each of the last two quarters partly buoyed by 5G services. Brazil led the way in mobile service revenue growth at 22.5% -which includes the impact of the incorporation of part of Oi's mobile clients-followed by Mexico and Eastern Europe, with 9.7% and 6.9% respectively. At 3.0%, Colombia posted its best revenue growth rate in five quarters, as did the Central-America block, with 6.5%. Revenue growth in Ecuador on an improving trend for several quarters, posted a 1.6% increase in the period. On the fixed-line platform broadband revenue rose 3.4% at constant exchange rates and that of corporate networks increased 12.6%-also the fastest pace in five quarters-helping offset a 5.4% reduction in PayTV services and a 6.1% decline in wireline voice revenue. Corporate networks was our fastest growing business line across the board, with Brazil posting a 27.7% rate; Colombia 14.4% and Mexico 8.1%. Fixed-broadband revenue increased between 4 and 5% in both Mexico and Brazil, with Eastern Europe revenue surging 13.5%. Our EBITDA rose 2.3% year-on-year to 83.2 billion pesos-5.0% at constant exchange rates-with the EBITDA margin expanding to 38.8% from 38.6% a year before. Brazil was the top performer with a 10.8% increase, followed by Eastern Europe with 8.7%. EBITDA expansion helped bring about a 5.2% increase in our operating profit to 43.6 billion pesos, resulting in an 18.0 billion pesos net profit in the quarter after 16.5 billion pesos in comprehensive financing costs that were 34.2% below that of the prior year mostly on account of foreign exchange losses incurred then. Our capital expenditures, 105.3 billion pesos in the nine months to September, were fully funded by our operating cash flow. Our surplus operating cash flow, together with 71.7 billion pesos in net financing raised in the period allowed us to cover 45.7 billion pesos in shareholder distributions-including 20.9 billion pesos in share buybacks-20.0 billion pesos in labor obligations; and 13.3 billion pesos in the net acquisition of ownership interests, coming from the acquisition of a portion of Oi's mobile clients and the sale of our interest in Claro Panama. Our net debt excluding leases ended September at 412 billion pesos-equivalent to 1.39 times LTM EBITDAaL-having increased by 4.0 billion pesos relative to December. The spin-off of Sitios Latinoamérica in August resulted in the separation of 29,090 towers in 13 countries but also brought about a reduction of 46.7 billion pesos in our net financial debt, as it migrated over to Sitios. América Móvil's Income Statement Proforma(1)Millions of Mexican pesos 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Service Revenue 179,716 174,514 3.0 % 536,518 517,744 3.6 % Equipment Revenue 32,495 34,351 -5.4 % 98,761 102,509 -3.7 % Total Revenue(2) 214,466 210,771 1.8 % 641,666 625,908 2.5 % Cost of Service 56,080 54,963 2.0 % 166,974 163,133 2.4 % Cost of Equipment 28,317 29,554 -4.2 % 85,695 87,760 -2.4 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 45,685 43,974 3.9 % 139,066 132,719 4.8 % Others 1,172 933 25.6 % 3,187 3,859 -17.4 % Total Costs and Expenses 131,254 129,425 1.4 % 394,922 387,470 1.9 % EBITDA 83,212 81,346 2.3 % 246,745 238,437 3.5 % % of Total Revenue 38.8 % 38.6 % 38.5 % 38.1 % Depreciation & Amortization 39,641 39,945 -0.8 % 122,387 119,863 2.1 % EBIT 43,571 41,401 5.2 % 124,358 118,574 4.9 % % of Total Revenue 20.3 % 19.6 % 19.4 % 18.9 % Net Interest Expenses 9,367 7,270 28.8 % 28,306 24,329 16.3 % Other Financial Expenses 5,239 6,156 -14.9 % 23,717 12,456 90.4 % Foreign Exchange Loss 1,863 11,607 -83.9 % -24,849 6,891 n.m. Comprehensive Financing Cost (Income) 16,469 25,033 -34.2 % 27,174 43,676 -37.8 % Income & Deferred Taxes 10,852 3,756 188.9 % 33,852 22,876 48.0 % Net Income before Minority Interest and Equity Participation in Results of Affiliates 16,250 12,612 28.8 % 63,332 52,022 21.7 % Equity Participation in Results of Affiliates 52 103 -49.0 % 48 119 -59.5 % Minority Interest -1,738 -1,771 1.9 % -4,309 -4,005 -7.6 % Net Income from Continued Operations 14,564 10,944 33.1 % 59,071 48,135 22.7 % Net Income from Discontinued Operations (TracFone) 3,405 4,867 -30.0 % 3,379 12,301 -72.5 % Net Income 17,969 15,811 13.7 % 62,450 60,437 3.3 % (1) Adjusted to reflect the sale of TracFone and Panama and the spin-off of Sitios Latinoamérica. (2) Total Revenue include Other Revenue. n.m. Not meaningful. Balance Sheet - América Móvil Consolidated(1)Millions of Mexican pesos Sep '22 Dec '21 Var.% Sep '22 Dec '21 Var.% Current Assets Current Liabilities Cash, Marketable Securities & Other Short Term Investments 112,845 156,383 -27.8 % Short Term Debt(2) 144,073 145,223 -0.8 % Accounts Receivable 214,683 212,977 0.8 % Lease-Related Debt 33,969 27,632 22.9 % Other Current Assets 17,232 10,611 62.4 % Accounts Payable 234,931 260,879 -9.9 % Inventories 31,822 24,185 31.6 % Other Current Liabilities 130,024 100,279 29.7 % 376,582 404,157 -6.8 % 542,998 534,013 1.7 % Non Current Assets Non Current Liabilities Plant & Equipment, gross 1,351,620 1,408,997 -4.1 % Long Term Debt 380,430 418,807 -9.2 % -Depreciation 687,224 677,801 1.4 % Lease-Related Debt 100,214 71,022 41.1 % Plant & Equipment, net 664,397 731,197 -9.1 % Other Liabilities 175,106 211,766 -17.3 % Rights of Use 121,945 90,372 34.9 % 655,749 701,595 -6.5 % Investments in Affiliates and Other Investments 9,975 9,947 0.3 % Deferred Assets Goodwill (Net) 143,330 136,578 4.9 % Intangible Assets 131,646 143,226 -8.1 % Shareholder's Equity 431,556 454,042 -5.0 % Deferred Assets 182,428 174,173 4.7 % Total Assets 1,630,304 1,689,650 -3.5 % Total Liabilities and Equity 1,630,304 1,689,650 -3.5 % (1) Includes current portion of Long Term Debt. (2) Includes current portion of Long Term Debt. Mexico 443k mobile net adds In the third quarter we added 443 thousand wireless subscribers-402 thousand prepaid clients and 41 thousand postpaids-to finish September with 81.8 million wireless subscribers, 3.1% more than a year before. We have seen improving trends in postpaid growth linked to our 5G offers. On the fixed-line segment we disconnected 135 thousand accesses, all of them voice accesses. Mobile service revenue +9.7% YoY Revenue totaled 76.2 billion pesos in the third quarter, a 3.1% increase from a year before, with service revenue expanding 6.5% year-on-year following a 4.9% increase the prior quarter. Mobile service revenue was up 9.7% over the prior year compared to 8.8% the prior quarter, with postpaid revenue growth accelerating to 8.6%-its best pace in at least five quarters-from 6.6% the prior quarter, and prepaid revenue growth continuing to increase 10.4%. ARPUs were up 7.6% and 6.3% in the postpaid and prepaid segments, respectively, partly as a result of upselling to 5G services. Broadband & corporate networks best growth rate On the fixed-line platform service revenue was flat, 0.3%, having declined 2.5% in the second quarter, with both broadband and corporate network services posting their best growth rate in several quarters, 4.1% and 8.1%, respectively which helped offset an 8.0% reduction in wireline voice revenue. EBITDA +4.3% YoY EBITDA came in at 31.3 billion pesos, a 4.3% increase from the prior year, with the EBITDA margin reaching 41.0%, as costs and expenses (excluding equipment) rose 5.8%, less than service revenue. 5G coverage in 64 cities At the end of the quarter we had 64 cities with 5G coverage. We have continued with the migration of traffic and subscribers over to our 5G network. Income Statement - Mexico Millions of Mexican pesos 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 76,215 73,918 3.1% 225,418 220,675 2.1% Total Service Revenue 60,064 56,402 6.5% 175,823 166,663 5.5% Total Equipment Revenue 14,733 16,584 -11.2% 45,473 51,150 -11.1% Wireless Revenue 55,659 53,891 3.3% 165,017 160,452 2.8% Service Revenue 41,042 37,429 9.7% 119,865 109,667 9.3% Equipment Revenue 14,618 16,462 -11.2% 45,152 50,784 -11.1% Fixed Line Revenue 19,138 19,095 0.2% 56,280 57,361 -1.9% Service Revenue 19,023 18,973 0.3% 55,958 56,996 -1.8% Equipment Revenue 116 121 -4.9% 322 366 -12.0% EBITDA 31,250 29,961 4.3% 92,533 88,169 4.9% % total revenue 41.0% 40.5% 41.0% 40.0% EBIT 23,165 22,203 4.3% 68,543 64,987 5.5% % total revenue 30.4% 30.0% 30.4% 29.4% (1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income. Mexico Operating Data 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 81,808 79,315 3.1% Postpaid 14,582 14,553 0.2% Prepaid 67,226 64,762 3.8% ARPU (MxP) 168 159 5.9% Churn (%) 3.3% 3.4% (0.2 ) Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 21,121 21,546 -2.0% Fixed Lines 11,000 11,498 -4.3% Broadband 10,121 10,048 0.7% (1) Fixed Line and Broadband. Brazil 958k postpaid adds We gained 894 thousand wireless subscribers in Brazil in the third quarter, adding 958 thousand postpaid clients and disconnecting 65 thousand prepaids. At the end of the quarter we had 86.6 million subscribers in Brazil, which represents a 25.2% increase from the year before. On the fixed-line platform we disconnected 397 thousand accesses, most of which were wireline accesses, 195 thousand, but also 167 thousand PayTV clients. Service revenue +9.0% YoY Third quarter revenue was up 9.9% year-on-year to 10.8 billion reais as service revenue growth accelerated to 9.0% from 8.0% the prior quarter. On the mobile platform service revenue climbed 22.5%, its best performance in at least five quarters partly reflecting the incorporation of a group of Oi's mobile clients from May 1st. In both the prepaid and postpaid segments revenue growth was more dynamic than it had been the prior quarter, with prepaid revenue climbing 32.3% and postpaid revenue 19.9%. Broadband revenue +4.7% YoY On the fixed-line platform service revenue declined 3.1%, slightly more than in the second quarter, 2.5%, mostly on account of wireline voice revenue falling 14.3% year-on-year compared to a 13.1% reduction the prior quarter. Corporate networks revenue expanded 27.7%, up from 22.5% in the second quarter, with broadband revenue growth decelerating slightly to 4.7% from 5.0%. PayTV revenue growth, although still negative, is on an improving trend, going from -12.9% in the fourth quarter to -10.8% in the third quarter, having observed smaller declines each quarter in between. EBITDA was up 10.8% YoY EBITDA jumped 10.8% year-on-year to 4.4 billion reais with the EBITDA margin coming in at 40.5% as the increase in costs and expenses-7.1% excluding equipment costs-remained below that of service revenue. 5G coverage in 27 cities We launched 5G services in Brazil in July in the 3.5GHz frequency in 27 cities. Claro also launched new postpaid plans designed for high data consumers in 5G. Income Statement - Brazil Millions of BrL 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 10,803 9,833 9.9% 31,343 29,362 6.7% Total Service Revenue 10,387 9,531 9.0% 30,270 28,439 6.4% Wireless Revenue 5,890 4,755 23.9% 16,486 14,005 17.7% Service Revenue 5,499 4,488 22.5% 15,482 13,153 17.7% Equipment Revenue 392 267 46.4% 1,004 852 17.9% Fixed Line Revenue 4,888 5,046 -3.1% 14,789 15,289 -3.3% EBITDA 4,375 3,950 10.8% 12,656 11,771 7.5% % total revenue 40.5% 40.2% 40.4% 40.1% EBIT 1,764 1,482 19.0% 4,571 4,120 11.0% % total revenue 16.3% 15.1% 14.6% 14.0% (1) Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income. Brazil Operating Data 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 86,629 69,213 25.2% Postpaid 48,937 40,267 21.5% Prepaid 37,691 28,945 30.2% ARPU (BrL) 21 22 -2.6% Churn (%) 2.70% 3.00% (0.3 ) Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 24,302 25,604 -5.1% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. The number of PayTV units has been adjusted to the criteria by which we report to the local regulator. Colombia 522k mobile net adds We added 522 thousand wireless subscribers in the period, slightly more than those gained the year-earlier quarter, of which 215 thousand were postpaid and 307 thousand were prepaid. We finished September with 36.8 million wireless subscribers, up 7.2% over the prior year with our postpaid base increasing almost twice as rapidly: 13.6%. Fixed-line RGUs totaled 9.2 million at the end of the quarter after adding 110 thousand units including 29 thousand PayTV subscriptions, 60 thousand landlines and 20 thousand broadband accesses. Mobile service revenue +3.0% YoY Third quarter revenue of 3.7 trillion Colombian pesos was 1.1% higher than a year before on the back of service revenue growth of 2.0% (slightly higher than in the precedent quarter) under strong competition in both the fixed and mobile segments. Mobile service revenue rose 3.0% year-on-year with postpaid growing 4.3% and prepaid rising 0.5%. Fixed-line service revenue was up 0.6% supported by corporate networks that increased 14.4% and to a lesser extent PayTV revenue that came in 1.0% above last year. EBITDA margin at 42.8% of revenue With mounting annual inflation rates that reached 10.1% in September Claro has increased its efforts to contain costs. EBITDA of 1.6 trillion Colombian pesos was 0.3% higher than in the same quarter of 2021 and the EBITDA margin stood at 42.8% of revenue. Income Statement - Colombia Billions of COP 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 3,690 3,649 1.1% 11,115 10,771 3.2% Total Service Revenue 2,866 2,809 2.0% 8,532 8,387 1.7% Wireless Revenue 2,494 2,447 1.9% 7,534 7,181 4.9% Service Revenue 1,726 1,675 3.0% 5,112 5,027 1.7% Equipment Revenue 769 772 -0.4% 2,421 2,154 12.4% Fixed Line Revenue 1,168 1,160 0.7% 3,500 3,445 1.6% EBITDA 1,580 1,575 0.3% 4,735 4,637 2.1% % total revenue 42.8% 43.2% 42.6% 43.0% EBIT 905 952 -5.0% 2,770 2,772 -0.1% % total revenue 24.5% 26.1% 24.9% 25.7% (1) Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income. Colombia Operating Data 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands)(1) 36,844 34,356 7.2% Postpaid 9,535 8,392 13.6% Prepaid 27,309 25,964 5.2% ARPU (COP) 15,894 16,688 -4.8% Churn (%) 3.70% 4.50% (0.8 ) Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(2) 9,184 8,789 4.5% (1) Due to differences in the policy for accounting active subscribers, the figures in this report are different from those published by the Ministry of Communications of Colombia (MinTIC). (2) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. Peru 155k postpaid net adds We ended September with 12.3 million wireless subscribers, 3.8% more than a year before. In line with the trends observed the last few quarters, clients continue to migrate from prepaid to postpaid: we booked 155 thousand net contract gains, but lost 101 thousand prepaid subscribers. Fixed-line RGUs increased by 31 thousand in the period-including 12 thousand broadband accesses and 11 thousand PayTV subscriptions-to reach almost two million units. Mobile service revenue +5.5% YoY Total revenue reached 1.6 billion Peruvian soles, 1.1% more than a year before, with service revenue rising 4.5%. Mobile service revenue increased 5.5% with postpaid revenue expanding 9.6%. On the fixed-line platform, service revenue came in at 1.4% above the prior year on the back of PayTV revenue and broadband revenue which rose 10.3% and 3.7%, respectively. EBITDA growth recovered As a result of revenue growth, cost controls and better equipment margins, EBITDA recovered from a -10.6% decline in the second quarter to a -0.9% in the third quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 36.3%. We continue to have a positive balance from Mobile Number Portability which reflects the consumer preferences for Claro's network and customer care. Income Statement - Perú Millions of Soles 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 1,584 1,567 1.1 % 4,780 4,503 6.1 % Total Service Revenue 1,188 1,138 4.4 % 3,482 3,271 6.4 % Wireless Revenue 1,279 1,268 0.9 % 3,880 3,636 6.7 % Service Revenue 891 844 5.5 % 2,605 2,423 7.5 % Equipment Revenue 388 424 -8.3 % 1,275 1,213 5.1 % Fixed Line Revenue 297 294 1.3 % 877 849 3.4 % EBITDA 575 580 -0.9 % 1,601 1,701 -5.9 % % total revenue 36.3 % 37.0 % 33.5 % 37.8 % EBIT 278 276 0.9 % 711 828 -14.2 % % total revenue 17.6 % 17.6 % 14.9 % 18.4 % (1) Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income. Peru Operating Data 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 12,256 11,810 3.8% Postpaid 5,521 4,921 12.2% Prepaid 6,735 6,890 -2.2% ARPU (Sol) 24 24 0.6% Churn (%) 4.4% 4.0% 0.4 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 1,993 1,886 5.7% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. Ecuador 98k wireless net adds Our wireless subscriber base finished September with 8.9 million clients, 4.1% more than a year before, after adding 98 thousand new clients in the period. On the fixed-line segment we had a total of 607 thousand RGUs, 18.4% more than a year before, following net gains of 25 thousand units including almost 10 thousand new broadband accesses. Fixed-line service revenue 4.7% YoY Revenue reached 260 million dollars, 2.4% more than in the same quarter of last year with service revenue rising 2.0%, up from 0.4% in the second quarter and -3.2% in the first. Mobile service revenue increased 1.6% to 203 million dollars in spite of a downfall in ARPU that resulted from aggressive promotions in the midst of a tough economic environment. Fixed-line service revenue growth improved from 2.2% in the second quarter to 4.7% in the current period on the back of greater cross-selling efforts with attractive bundle offers. EBITDA was up 5.1% YoY At 123 million dollars third quarter EBITDA came in 5.1% above last year's, resulting from better top line performance and operating efficiencies. The EBITDA margin reached 47.3%; 1.2 percentage points higher than that of the third quarter of 2021. Income Statement - Ecuador Millions of Dollars 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 260 254 2.4% 766 760 0.7% Total Service Revenue 230 225 2.0% 675 677 -0.3% Wireless Revenue 233 228 2.3% 683 681 0.3% Service Revenue 203 200 1.6% 595 600 -0.7% Equipment Revenue 30 28 7.0% 88 81 8.4% Fixed Line Revenue 27 26 3.4% 82 79 4.0% EBITDA 123 117 5.1% 356 342 4.0% % total revenue 47.3% 46.0% 46.5% 45.0% EBIT 71 66 7.6% 212 185 14.7% % total revenue 27.2% 25.9% 27.6% 24.3% (1) Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income. Ecuador Operating Data 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 8,900 8,547 4.1% Postpaid 2,170 2,070 4.8% Prepaid 6,730 6,477 3.9% ARPU (US$) 8 8 -3.2% Churn (%) 3.3% 3.3% - Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 607 512 18.4% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. Chile Joint venture between Claro Chile with VTR On October 6th, we received the approvals to proceed with the joint venture of our operation Claro Chile and VTR. The combined entity will be better positioned to increase access and coverage in the country and will generate benefits for its clients. 44k prepaid net adds During the third quarter we disconnected 84 thousand postpaid subscribers and added 44 thousand prepaids to finish September with 7.2 million wireless subscribers, 5.4% more than a year before. We also had 1.2 million fixed-line RGUs after cutting 51 thousand fixed units in the period. EBITDA came in at 17M ChP Total revenue contracted 21.5% on the back of service revenue that fell 10.9% and equipment revenue that plummeted 51.4% over the year. On the mobile segment, service revenue declined 15.7% and on the fixed-line segment 5.2%. EBITDA for the period came in at 16.6 million Chilean pesos; it was equivalent to 9.9% of revenue. Income Statement - Chile Millions of ChP 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 167,813 213,756 -21.5% 551,540 607,266 -9.2% Total Service Revenue 142,183 159,529 -10.9% 442,111 483,625 -8.6% Wireless Revenue 98,028 138,560 -29.3% 337,370 381,255 -11.5% Service Revenue 72,501 86,011 -15.7% 228,081 260,505 -12.4% Equipment Revenue 25,528 52,550 -51.4% 109,289 120,750 -9.5% Fixed Line Revenue 69,683 73,519 -5.2% 214,032 223,120 -4.1% EBITDA 16,617 36,685 -54.7% 82,749 119,604 -30.8% % total revenue 9.9% 17.2% 15.0% 19.7% EBIT -43,015 -12,235 -251.6% -79,322 -30,665 -158.7% % total revenue -25.6% -5.7% -14.4% -5.0% (1) Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income. Chile Operating Data 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 7,188 6,818 5.4% Postpaid 2,905 2,757 5.4% Prepaid 4,283 4,060 5.5% ARPU (ChP) 3,343 4,508 -25.8% Churn (%) 4.7% 4.7% - Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 1,233 1,345 -8.4% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. Argentina For comparison purposes all comments in this section related to annual variations of the presented period for Argentina refer to figures in constant peso terms, that is, adjusted for inflation in accordance to NIC 29. Information for Uruguay and Paraguay is not presented in the table. 105k wireless net adds and 255k fixed-line new RGUs We ended September with 23.8 million wireless subscribers after adding 105 thousand wireless subscribers in the third quarter; two thirds were postpaid. Fixed-line RGUs rose 54% over the year to 2.4 million after net additions of 255 thousand in the quarter including 95 thousand new broadband accesses. Price increases fell short of actual inflation, affecting revenues Third quarter revenue of 66.3 billion Argentinean pesos was down 12.8% compared to the prior year as a result of an 18.4% contraction in service revenue that compares to minus 10.7% in the second quarter. The price increases we planned for fell short of actual inflation rates exacerbating the impact in revenue; additionally, consumers have felt more constrained in terms of disposable income and we experienced more pressure in ARPU. Mobile service revenue was 19.8% below than that of the same period of last year while fixed service revenue declined 10.2% in real terms. EBITDA margin at 40.2% of revenue We have made extraordinary efforts to adjust costs; EBITDA for the quarter was 26.7 billion Argentinean pesos, 14.5% lower than last year, EBITDA margin was equivalent to 40.2% of revenue, 0.8 percentage points below last year's. Committed to excel in customer experience-albeit inflationary challenges-Claro continues to lead in mobile number portability. Income Statement - Argentina Millions of Constant ARS of September 2022 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 66,274 76,035 -12.8% 203,026 220,778 -8.0% Total Service Revenue 49,988 61,295 -18.4% 160,408 179,416 -10.6% Wireless Revenue 58,566 67,500 -13.2% 179,321 196,324 -8.7% Service Revenue 42,467 52,919 -19.8% 137,212 155,448 -11.7% Equipment Revenue 16,100 14,582 10.4% 42,109 40,876 3.0% Fixed Line Revenue 7,521 8,376 -10.2% 23,195 23,967 -3.2% EBITDA 26,667 31,204 -14.5% 82,053 88,623 -7.4% % total revenue 40.2% 41.0% 40.4% 40.1% EBIT 21,772 25,206 -13.6% 66,478 70,184 -5.3% % total revenue 32.9% 33.2% 32.7% 31.8% (1) Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income. Argentina Operating Data 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 23,775 23,049 3.1% Postpaid 9,072 8,724 4.0% Prepaid 14,702 14,325 2.6% ARPU (ARS) 628 794 -21.0% Churn (%) 1.5% 1.3% 0.2 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 2,356 1,535 53.5% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. Central America 192k mobile net adds and 65k new fixed-line RGUs Our operations in Central America added 192 thousand subscribers including 51 thousand contract subs. Our wireless subscriber base ended September with 16.4 million, a 6.4% increase from the year-earlier quarter. Fixed-line RGUs rose 5.4% annually to 4.6 million after net gains of 65 thousand units that include 43 thousand additional PayTV units and 31 thousand broadband accesses. Service revenue accelerated to 3.6% Revenue of 589 million dollars in the third quarter was 5.4% above that of the prior year as service revenue growth accelerated to 3.6% from 1.9% in the second quarter. Following subscriber growth, we saw mobile service revenue expanding 6.5%-the highest growth rate in six quarters-with strong performance in all markets, with prepaid revenue increasing 7.2% and postpaid 5.5%. Fixed-line service revenue fell 1.5% as the decline in wireline voice revenue, 7.9%, more than offset revenue growth in the other segments: PayTV, 4.4%; corporate networks, 2.8%; and broadband 0.7%. EBITDA +1.2% YoY EBITDA came in at 252 million dollars which is equivalent to 42.8% of revenues. The period's EBITDA was 1.2% above that of the prior year. 5G launch in Guatemala On July 20th we launched 5G services in Guatemala with nation-wide presence covering all major cities. We continue to improve our platforms and were recognized by OOKLA as the best network in all markets in Central America. Networks and overall customer experience have allowed us to report net gains from mobile number portability in every country in the block. Income Statement(1) - Central America Millions of Dollars 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Total Revenue(2) 589 559 5.4% 1,740 1,661 4.8% Total Service Revenue 505 487 3.6% 1,499 1,453 3.2% Wireless Revenue 401 370 8.3% 1,174 1,097 7.1% Service Revenue 329 309 6.5% 969 918 5.6% Equipment Revenue 72 61 17.5% 205 179 14.7% Fixed Line Revenue 183 185 -1.1% 551 552 -0.3% EBITDA 252 249 1.2% 758 730 3.8% % total revenue 42.8% 44.6% 43.5% 44.0% EBIT 134 139 -3.9% 408 392 4.1% % total revenue 22.7% 24.9% 23.4% 23.6% (1) Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income. (2) Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income. Central America Operating Data(1) 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 16,381 15,392 6.4% Postpaid 2,333 2,168 7.6% Prepaid 14,049 13,224 6.2% ARPU (US$) 7 7 -0.1% Churn (%) 5.9% 5.7% 0.2 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(2) 4,579 4,343 5.4% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. (2) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. Caribbean 59k wireless net adds in Dominican Republic We added 59 thousand wireless subscribers in the Dominican Republic. Postpaid net adds came in line with those of the last two quarters at 13 thousand whereas prepaid additions totaled 46 thousand. We ended the period with 6.2 million clients, 7.1% more than a year before. Fixed-line RGUs expanded 2.6% over the year after adding four thousand units. Service revenue +5.4% YoY in Dominican Republic In the Dominican Republic, revenue rose 6.0% year-on-year to 14.8 billion Dominican pesos, with service revenue increasing 5.4%. Wireless service revenue was up 5.1% in the period climbing 7.1% in the postpaid segment and 3.5% on prepaid. Fixed-line service revenue was 5.8% greater than in the year-earlier quarter on the back of broadband and corporate networks revenue that expanded 13.8% and 13.0%, respectively. EBITDA +5.7% YoY in Dominican Republic EBITDA increased 5.7% to 7.6 billion Dominican pesos and the EBITDA margin remained practically unchanged at 51.3%. Puerto Rico hit by hurricane Fiona On September 17th Puerto Rico was hit by hurricane Fiona, causing widespread flooding and severe damage. Power went out leaving thousands of households without basic services like water and functioning sewer systems. Claro has made a great effort to restore communication services in the island using alternative sources of power and emergency equipment. On account of the disruption experienced in the last two weeks of the quarter, we saw a deterioration of operating and financial metrics in the period. The full damage and impact is being assessed and will be reported in due course. Service revenue +3.2% YoY Total revenue declined 1.2% relative to last year with service revenue up 3.2%. Wireless service revenue remained roughly flat even as prepaid revenue declined 8.2%. Fixed-line service revenue was up 8.7% as a result of strong growth in Pay TV services that more than doubled over the year, and broadband revenue that increased 10.8%. EBITDA declined 0.6% as the EBITDA margin stood at 19.4% of revenue. Income Statement - Caribbean Millions of Dollars 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 489 462 5.8% 1,448 1,381 4.9% Total Service Revenue 435 404 7.8% 1,280 1,203 6.4% Wireless Revenue 307 294 4.2% 925 876 5.6% Service Revenue 255 240 6.0% 756 704 7.4% Equipment Revenue 52 54 -4.0% 168 171 -1.8% Fixed Line Revenue 184 166 11.0% 531 505 5.1% EBITDA 182 168 8.5% 542 500 8.3% % total revenue 37.2% 36.3% 37.4% 36.2% EBIT 95 83 14.0% 282 248 13.5% % total revenue 19.5% 18.1% 19.4% 18.0% (1) Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income. Caribbean Operating Data 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 7,276 6,876 5.8% Postpaid 2,162 2,130 1.5% Prepaid 5,114 4,747 7.7% ARPU (US$) 12 12 -2.1% Churn (%) 3.2% 3.1% 0.1 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 2,695 2,630 2.5% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. Austria 345k wireless net adds We added 345 thousand subscribers in the third quarter, almost all were postpaid. Our wireless subscriber base finished September with 8.7 million, 13.3% more than a year before. On the fixed-line segment we ended the quarter with three million RGUs after net disconnections of 24 thousand in the period. Mobile service revenue +4.8% YoY Revenue growth of 4.5% accelerated from 1.5% in the second quarter backed by equipment revenue growth of 38%. Service revenue rose 1.0% with mobile service revenue increasing 4.8% more than compensating for the fixed-line service revenue decline of 1.7%. We had a good performance in mobile stemming from improvements in visitor roaming, strong demand for mobile-WiFi services and inflation-linked price adjustments. Fixed-line service revenue suffered from a contraction in retail sales. EBITDA +4.7% YoY Our adjusted EBITDA was roughly flat, +0.2%, whereas EBITDA increased 4.7% to 292 million euros on account to the release of pension related provisions associated to interest rate increases. The aforementioned effect more than compensated for surging electricity costs, greater content and advertising costs and overall operating expenses that have been affected by rising inflation. The margin for the quarter stood at 41.6% of revenue, just above that of the year-earlier quarter. Income Statement - Austria Millions of Euros 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 702 673 4.5% 2,042 1,996 2.3% Total Service Revenue 608 601 1.0% 1,799 1,773 1.4% Wireless Revenue 319 303 5.4% 923 888 3.9% Service Revenue 264 252 4.8% 769 729 5.4% Equipment Revenue 55 50 8.3% 154 159 -3.0% Fixed Line Revenue 371 359 3.5% 1,081 1,072 0.8% EBITDA 292 279 4.7% 795 757 5.0% % total revenue 41.6% 41.5% 38.9% 37.9% Adjusted EBITDA(2) 301 300 0.2% 845 820 3.0% % total revenue 42.8% 44.6% 41.4% 41.1% EBIT 154 144 7.0% 383 347 10.5% % total revenue 21.9% 21.4% 18.8% 17.4% For further detail please visit www.a1.group/en/investor-relations (1) Total revenue includes other income. (2) Does not include restructuring charges in Austria. Austria Operating Data 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands)(1) 8,651 7,638 13.3 % Postpaid 7,568 6,616 14.4 % Prepaid 1,082 1,022 5.9 % ARPU (euros) 11 11 -6.3 % Churn (%) 0.7 % 0.8 % -0.1 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(2) 2,971 3,074 -3.4 % (1) Includes A1 Digital subscribers. (2) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. Other European 156k wireless net adds and 43k new RGUs Our combined operations in Eastern Europe registered net additions of 156 thousand in the quarter including 45 thousand from Macedonia, 41 thousand from Bulgaria, 39 thousand from Croatia and 23 thousand from Belarus. Our combined base ended the quarter with 15.1 million wireless subscribers, 0.2% more than a year before. On the fixed-line segment we added 43 thousand RGUs bringing the total to 3.2 million RGUs, 6.9% more than a year before. Belarus lead the way with 25 thousand followed by Bulgaria with 11 thousand. Broadband was the fastest growing division. Service revenue +8.6% YoY at constant exchange rates Revenue growth accelerated to 10.1% from 7.3% in the precedent quarter to 601 million euros. Service revenue rose 11.2%; with mobile growing 9.6% and fixed expanding 16.1%. All operations posted service revenue growth and solid operational trends; Belarus registered the highest nominal growth rate partly on account of a sharp appreciacition of its currency vs. the euro. EBITDA +8.7% YoY at constant exchange rates EBITDA came in at 237 million euros, 11.9% more than a year before as inflationary pressures were more than offset by strong top line performance and noteworthy EBITDA expansion in Belarus and Bulgaria. The margin for the period was 39.5%, up 60 basis points from last year's quarter. Excluding the effect of the appreciation mentioned above the EBITDA increased 8.7% year-on-year . Income Statement - Other European Millions of Euros 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Total Revenue(1) 601 545 10.1% 1,653 1,536 7.6% Total Service Revenue 471 424 11.2% 1,308 1,196 9.4% Wireless Revenue 459 428 7.3% 1,265 1,198 5.6% Service Revenue 353 322 9.6% 974 899 8.3% Equipment Revenue 106 106 0.3% 291 299 -2.7% Fixed Line Revenue 130 109 19.1% 356 313 13.6% EBITDA 237 212 11.9% 646 585 10.4% % total revenue 39.5% 38.8% 39.1% 38.1% EBIT 131 112 17.1% 342 289 18.5% % total revenue 21.9% 20.6% 20.7% 18.8% For further detail please visit www.a1.group/en/investor-relations (1) Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income. Other European Operating Data 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 15,125 15,094 0.2% Postpaid 12,140 11,977 1.4% Prepaid 2,985 3,117 -4.2% ARPU (euros) 8 7 8.1% Churn (%) 1.6% 1.5% 0.2 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1) 3,183 2,979 6.9% (1) Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. Exchange Rates Local Currency Units per Mexican peso 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Euro End of Period 0.0502 0.0425 18.1 % 0.0502 0.0425 18.1 % Average 0.049 0.0424 15.7 % 0.0463 0.0415 11.5 % U.S. End of Period 0.0492 0.0492 0.0 % 0.0492 0.0492 0.0 % Average 0.0494 0.05 -1.2 % 0.0493 0.0497 -0.7 % Brazilean Real End of Period 0.2663 0.2679 -0.6 % 0.2663 0.2679 -0.6 % Average 0.2591 0.2612 -0.8 % 0.2532 0.265 -4.4 % Argentinean Peso End of Period 7.2551 4.8626 49.2 % 7.2551 4.8626 49.2 % Average 6.6997 4.8596 37.9 % 5.9218 4.6359 27.7 % Chilean Peso End of Period 47.289 39.9833 18.3 % 47.289 39.9833 18.3 % Average 45.6985 38.535 18.6 % 42.3467 36.6291 15.6 % Colombian Peso End of Period 223.19 188.84 18.2 % 223.19 188.84 18.2 % Average 216.21 192.14 12.5 % 200.68 183.70 9.2 % Guatemalan Quetzal End of Period 0.3882 0.3809 1.9 % 0.3882 0.3809 1.9 % Average 0.3832 0.3868 -0.9 % 0.3807 0.3846 -1.0 % Peruvian Sol End of Period 0.1962 0.2037 -3.7 % 0.1962 0.2037 -3.7 % Average 0.1923 0.2023 -4.9 % 0.1884 0.1906 -1.2 % Dominican Republic Peso End of Period 2.6505 2.7869 -4.9 % 2.6505 2.7869 -4.9 % Average 2.6716 2.8546 -6.4 % 2.7295 2.8539 -4.4 % Exchange Rates Local Currency Units per USD 3Q22 3Q21 Var.% Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Var.% Euro End of Period 1.0202 0.8636 18.1 % 1.0202 0.8636 18.1 % Average 0.9927 0.8482 17.0 % 0.9388 0.8359 12.3 % Mexican Peso End of Period 20.3058 20.306 0.0 % 20.3058 20.306 0.0 % Average 20.2412 20.0062 1.2 % 20.267 20.1188 0.7 % Brazilean Real End of Period 5.4066 5.4394 -0.6 % 5.4066 5.4394 -0.6 % Average 5.2444 5.2254 0.4 % 5.1318 5.3313 -3.7 % Argentinean Peso End of Period 147.32 98.74 49.2 % 147.32 98.74 49.2 % Average 135.609 97.2213 39.5 % 120.0163 93.2692 28.7 % Chilean Peso End of Period 960.24 811.9 18.3 % 960.24 811.9 18.3 % Average 924.992 770.9386 20.0 % 858.242 736.9324 16.5 % Colombian Peso End of Period 4,532.07 3,834.68 18.2 % 4,532.07 3,834.68 18.2 % Average 4,376.41 3,844.06 13.8 % 4,067.10 3,695.83 10.0 % Guatemalan Quetzal End of Period 7.8837 7.7337 1.9 % 7.8837 7.7337 1.9 % Average 7.7571 7.7384 0.2 % 7.715 7.7379 -0.3 % Peruvian Sol End of Period 3.984 4.136 -3.7 % 3.984 4.136 -3.7 % Average 3.8928 4.0463 -3.8 % 3.8181 3.8353 -0.4 % Dominican Republic Peso End of Period 53.82 56.59 -4.9 % 53.82 56.59 -4.9 % Average 54.0757 57.1089 -5.3 % 55.3196 57.4168 -3.7 % Appendix Financial Debt of América Móvil(1)Millions Sep-22 Dec-21 Peso - denominated debt (MxP) 100,214 85,737 Bonds(2) 51,934 51,657 Banks and others 48,280 34,080 U.S. Dollar - denominated debt (USD) 8,521 8,466 Bonds 8,496 7,751 Banks and others 25 715 Euro - denominated Debt (EUR) 7,320 8,497 Bonds 6,150 7,697 Commercial Paper 50 0 Banks and others 1,120 800 Sterling - denominated Debt (GBP) 2,200 2,200 Bonds 2,200 2,200 Reais - denominated Debt (BRL) 9,891 5,500 Bonds 8,250 5,500 Banks and others 1,641 0 Debt denominated in other currencies(3)(MxP) 18,515 23,384 Bonds 5,446 6,102 Banks and others 13,069 17,282 Total Debt (MxP) 524,503 564,030 Cash, Marketable Securities and Short Term Financial Investments(4) (MxP) 119,678 163,278 Net Debt (MxP) 404,825 400,752 (1) This table does not include the effect of forwards and derivatives used to hedge our foreign exchange exposure. It includes financial debt of Telekom Austria. (2) Includes the effect of inflation-linked debt. (3) Includes Peruvian soles and Chilean pesos. (4) Includes fixed income securities with nominal tenor of more than one year. Summary Cash Flow Millions of Mexican pesos Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21 Funds from Operations 115,276 185,723 Capital Expenditures 105,271 91,536 Free Cash Flow(1) 8,521 92,616 Dividends and Share Buybacks 45,746 34,791 Sale of Ownership Interest(2) -33,459 -1,141 Net Debt Amortizations(2) -24,993 37,600 Amortization of Labor Obligations 19,970 14,540 Other 1,257 6,828 (1) There are approximately one billion pesos directed to the provisioning to the early retirement plans in Austria that has been substracted from the Free Cash Flow in 2022 and 2021. (2) Includes 47 billion pesos from the spin-off of Sitios Latinoamérica which is treated as a sale with the proceeds utilized to reduce debt. AMERICA MOVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. AMERICA MOVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. Consolidated Ticker: AMX Quarter: 3 Year: 2022 [210000] Statement of financial position, current/non-current

Quarter

2022-09-30 Close Previous

Exercise

2021-12-31 Statement of financial position [abstract] Assets [abstract] Current assets [abstract] Cash and cash equivalents 27,678,829,000 38,679,891,000 Trade and other current receivables 165,035,264,000 160,271,044,000 Current tax assets, current 47,415,550,000 43,734,164,000 Other current financial assets 89,002,254,000 127,834,008,000 Current inventories 31,821,865,000 24,185,310,000 Current biological assets 0 0 Other current non-financial assets 15,628,480,000 9,452,252,000 Total current assets other than non-current assets or disposal groups classified as held for sale or as held for distribution to owners 376,582,242,000 404,156,669,000 Non-current assets or disposal groups classified as held for sale or as held for distribution to owners 0 0 Total current assets 376,582,242,000 404,156,669,000 Non-current assets [abstract] Trade and other non-current receivables 7,812,599,000 6,928,888,000 Current tax assets, non-current 11,843,137,000 11,792,731,000 Non-current inventories 0 0 Non-current biological assets 0 0 Other non-current financial assets 6,833,188,000 6,894,757,000 Investments accounted for using equity method 0 0 Investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 3,142,178,000 3,052,481,000 Property, plant and equipment 664,396,511,000 731,196,679,000 Investment property 0 0 Right-of-use assets that do not meet definition of investment property 121,944,582,000 90,372,393,000 Goodwill 143,330,328,000 136,578,194,000 Intangible assets other than goodwill 131,646,378,000 143,225,764,000 Deferred tax assets 133,125,491,000 127,287,934,000 Other non-currentnon-financial assets 29,646,934,000 28,163,359,000 Total non-current assets 1,253,721,326,000 1,285,493,180,000 Total assets 1,630,303,568,000 1,689,649,849,000 Equity and liabilities [abstract] Liabilities [abstract] Current liabilities [abstract] Trade and other current payables 207,482,416,000 237,206,440,000 Current tax liabilities, current 61,160,714,000 59,525,325,000 Other current financial liabilities 178,271,412,000 155,257,180,000 Current lease liabilities 33,969,414,000 27,632,357,000 Other current non-financial liabilities 0 0 Current provisions [abstract] Current provisions for employee benefits 23,349,552,000 16,858,343,000 Other current provisions 38,764,266,000 37,533,121,000 Total current provisions 62,113,818,000 54,391,464,000 Total current liabilities other than liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale 542,997,774,000 534,012,766,000 Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale 0 0 Total current liabilities 542,997,774,000 534,012,766,000 Non-current liabilities [abstract] Trade and other non-current payables 2,593,022,000 2,698,276,000 Current tax liabilities, non-current 0 0 AMERICA MOVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. Consolidated Ticker: AMX Quarter: 3 Year: 2022 Concept Close Current

Quarter

2022-09-30 Close Previous

Exercise

2021-12-31 Other non-current financial liabilities 380,429,841,000 418,807,430,000 Non-current lease liabilities 100,213,526,000 71,021,868,000 Other non-currentnon-financial liabilities 0 0 Non-current provisions [abstract] Non-current provisions for employee benefits 131,185,993,000 142,850,465,000 Other non-current provisions 10,825,576,000 16,752,223,000 Total non-current provisions 142,011,569,000 159,602,688,000 Deferred tax liabilities 30,501,424,000 49,465,095,000 Total non-current liabilities 655,749,382,000 701,595,357,000 Total liabilities 1,198,747,156,000 1,235,608,123,000 Equity [abstract] Issued capital 95,327,783,000 96,333,432,000 Share premium 0 0 Treasury shares 0 0 Retained earnings 496,298,343,000 447,690,426,000 Other reserves (222,147,259,000 ) (154,388,931,000 ) Total equity attributable to owners of parent 369,478,867,000 389,634,927,000 Non-controlling interests 62,077,545,000 64,406,799,000 Total equity 431,556,412,000 454,041,726,000 Total equity and liabilities 1,630,303,568,000 1,689,649,849,000 AMERICA MOVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. Consolidated Ticker: AMX Quarter: 3 Year: 2022 [310000] Statement of comprehensive income, profit or loss, by function of expense Concept Accumulated

Current Year

2022-01-01 -

2022-09-30 Accumulated

Previous Year

2021-01-01 -

2021-09-30 Quarter Current

Year

2022-07-01 -

2022-09-30 Quarter Previous

Year

2021-07-01 -

2021-09-30 Profit or loss [abstract] Profit (loss) [abstract] Revenue 641,666,233,000 625,907,639,000 214,466,279,000 210,770,583,000 Cost of sales 375,055,641,000 370,755,974,000 124,038,171,000 124,462,566,000 Gross profit 266,610,592,000 255,151,665,000 90,428,108,000 86,308,017,000 Distribution costs 92,939,167,000 88,981,968,000 31,191,924,000 29,717,863,000 Administrative expenses 46,126,820,000 43,736,756,000 14,492,902,000 14,255,875,000 Other income 0 0 0 0 Other expense 3,186,901,000 3,858,842,000 1,172,300,000 933,204,000 Profit (loss) from operating activities 124,357,704,000 118,574,099,000 43,570,982,000 41,401,075,000 Finance income 37,928,690,000 2,789,506,000 7,073,736,000 1,246,694,000 Finance costs 65,102,551,000 46,465,063,000 23,542,956,000 26,279,698,000 Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method 48,014,000 118,674,000 52,303,000 102,551,000 Profit (loss) before tax 97,231,857,000 75,017,216,000 27,154,065,000 16,470,622,000 Tax income (expense) 33,851,832,000 22,876,408,000 10,852,082,000 3,755,909,000 Profit (loss) from continuing operations 63,380,025,000 52,140,808,000 16,301,983,000 12,714,713,000 Profit (loss) from discontinued operations 3,378,869,000 12,301,354,000 3,405,014,000 4,866,761,000 Profit (loss) 66,758,894,000 64,442,162,000 19,706,997,000 17,581,474,000 Profit (loss), attributable to [abstract] Profit (loss), attributable to owners of parent 62,449,704,000 60,436,753,000 17,969,166,000 15,810,799,000 Profit (loss), attributable to non-controlling interests 4,309,190,000 4,005,409,000 1,737,831,000 1,770,675,000 Earnings per share [text block] Earnings per share [abstract] Earnings per share [line items] Basic earnings per share [abstract] Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations 0.92 0.72 0.23 0.17 Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations 0.05 0.18 0.05 0.07 Total basic earnings (loss) per share 0.97 0.9 0.28 0.24 Diluted earnings per share [abstract] Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations 0.92 0.72 0.23 0.17 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations 0.05 0.18 0.05 0.07 Total diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.97 0.9 0.28 0.24 AMERICA MOVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. Consolidated Ticker: AMX Quarter: 3 Year: 2022 [520000] Statement of cash flows, indirect method Concept Accumulated

Current Year

2022-01-01 -

2022-09-30 Accumulated

Previous Year

2021-01-01 -

2021-09-30 Statement of cash flows [abstract] Cash flows from (used in) operating activities [abstract] Profit (loss) 66,758,894,000 64,442,162,000 Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) [abstract] + Discontinued operations (2,808,752,000 ) 896,391,000 + Adjustments for income tax expense 33,851,832,000 22,876,408,000 + (-) Adjustments for finance costs 15,016,511,000 32,373,967,000 + Adjustments for depreciation and amortisation expense 122,386,951,000 119,863,151,000 + Adjustments for impairment loss (reversal of impairment loss) recognised in profit or loss 0 0 + Adjustments for provisions 14,497,642,000 16,037,279,000 + (-) Adjustments for unrealised foreign exchange losses (gains) 0 0 + Adjustments for share-based payments 0 0 + (-) Adjustments for fair value losses (gains) 0 0 - Adjustments for undistributed profits of associates 0 0 + (-) Adjustments for losses (gains) on disposal of non-current assets 330,915,000 566,035,000 (48,014,000 ) (118,674,000 ) + (-) Adjustments for decrease (increase) in inventories (8,624,834,000 ) (1,647,223,000 ) + (-) Adjustments for decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable (16,641,490,000 ) (2,330,062,000 ) + (-) Adjustments for decrease (increase) in other operating receivables (8,288,310,000 ) (10,417,083,000 ) + (-) Adjustments for increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable (10,006,014,000 ) 2,052,478,000 + (-) Adjustments for increase (decrease) in other operating payables (20,312,183,000 ) (17,939,314,000 ) + Other adjustments for non-cash items 0 0 + Other adjustments for which cash effects are investing or financing cash flow 0 0 + Straight-line rent adjustment 0 0 + Amortization of lease fees 0 0 + Setting property values 0 0 + (-) Other adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) 0 0 + (-) Total adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) 119,354,254,000 162,213,353,000 Net cash flows from (used in) operations 186,113,148,000 226,655,515,000 - Dividends paid 0 0 0 0 - Interest paid 0 0 + Interest received 2,749,169,000 1,835,271,000 + (-) Income taxes refund (paid) 39,490,141,000 26,544,350,000 + (-) Other inflows (outflows) of cash 0 0 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 149,372,176,000 201,946,436,000 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities [abstract] + Cash flows from losing control of subsidiaries or other businesses 4,282,383,000 822,000,000 - Cash flows used in obtaining control of subsidiaries or other businesses 17,368,908,000 0 + Other cash receipts from sales of equity or debt instruments of other entities 0 0 - Other cash payments to acquire equity or debt instruments of other entities 0 0 + Other cash receipts from sales of interests in joint ventures 2,829,000 325,199,000 - Other cash payments to acquire interests in joint ventures 0 0 + Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 207,731,000 171,994,000 - Purchase of property, plant and equipment 103,313,027,000 84,465,790,000 + Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 0 0 - Purchase of intangible assets 1,738,197,000 5,991,969,000 + Proceeds from sales of other long-term assets 0 0 - Purchase of other long-term assets 0 0 AMERICA MOVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. Consolidated Ticker: AMX Quarter: 3 Year: 2022 Concept Accumulated

Current Year

2022-01-01 -

2022-09-30 Accumulated

Previous Year

2021-01-01 -

2021-09-30 + Proceeds from government grants 0 0 - Cash advances and loans made to other parties 0 0 + Cash receipts from repayment of advances and loans made to other parties 0 0 - Cash payments for futures contracts, forward contracts, option contracts and swap contracts 0 0 + Cash receipts from futures contracts, forward contracts, option contracts and swap contracts 0 0 + Dividends received 4,682,650,000 2,628,600,000 - Interest paid 0 0 + Interest received 0 0 0 0 + (-) Other inflows (outflows) of cash 46,549,976,000 (4,439,718,000 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (66,694,563,000 ) (90,949,684,000 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities [abstract] + Proceeds from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in loss of control 0 0 - Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in loss of control 6,076,000 5,850,000 + Proceeds from issuing shares 0 0 + Proceeds from issuing other equity instruments 0 0 - Payments to acquire or redeem entity's shares 20,920,392,000 22,418,965,000 - Payments of other equity instruments 0 0 + Proceeds from borrowings 127,348,086,000 70,789,875,000 - Repayments of borrowings 120,911,994,000 103,347,911,000 - Payments of finance lease liabilities 0 0 - Payments of lease liabilities 25,349,068,000 23,589,855,000 + Proceeds from government grants 0 0 - Dividends paid 29,523,313,000 15,000,231,000 - Interest paid 21,332,493,000 16,607,756,000 + (-) Income taxes refund (paid) 0 0 + (-) Other inflows (outflows) of cash 0 0 Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (90,695,250,000 ) (110,180,693,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents before effect of exchange rate changes (8,017,637,000 ) 816,059,000 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents [abstract] Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,983,425,000 ) (1,228,673,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (11,001,062,000 ) (412,614,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 38,679,891,000 35,917,907,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 27,678,829,000 35,505,293,000 Glossary of Terms ARPU Average Revenue per User. The ratio of service revenue in a given period to the average number of wireless subscribers in the same period. Capex Capital Expenditure. Accrued capital expenditures related to the expansion of the telecommunications infrastructure. Churn Disconnection Rate. The ratio of wireless subscribers disconnected during a given period to the number of wireless subscribers at the beginning of that period. EBIT Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, also known as Operating Profit. EBIT margin The ratio of EBIT to total operating revenue. EBITDA Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. EBITDAaL Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. Adjusted after lease payments. EBITDA margin The ratio of EBITDA to total operating revenue. EPS (Mexican pesos) Earnings per share. Total earnings in Mexican pesos divided by total shares. Earnings per ADR (US$) Total earnings in U.S. dollars divided by total ADRs equivalent. Gross additions Total number of subscribers acquired during the period. Licensed pops Licensed population. Population covered by the licenses that each of the companies manage. LTE Long-term evolution is a 4th generation standard for wireless communication of high-speed data for mobile phones and data terminals. Market share A company's subscribers base divided by the total number of subscribers in that country. MBOU Megabytes of Use per subscriber. The ratio of wireless data in a given period to the average number of wireless subscribers in that same period. It is presented on a monthly basis. Net subscriber additions The difference in the subscriber base from one period to another. It is the different between gross additions and disconnections Net debt Total short and long term debt minus cash and marketable securities. Net debt/EBITDA The ratio of total short and long-term debt minus cash and securities to trailing 12-month income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Prepaid Subscriber that may recharge a mobile phone. The client does not hold a contract with the company. Postpaid Subscriber that has a contract for the use of voice and data. SMS Short Message Service. SAC Subscriber Acquisition Cost. The sum of handset subsidies, marketing expenses and commissions to distributors for handset activation. Handset subsidy is calculated as the difference between equipment cost and equipment revenue. Wireless penetration The ratio of total wireless subscribers in any given country divided by the total population in that country. Attachments Original Link

