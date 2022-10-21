America Móvil B de C : América Móvil's third quarter of 2022 financial and operating report October 18th, 2022 / 3Q22 - Form 6-K
Mexico City - América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("América Móvil") [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX, AMOV], announced today its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022.
We added 2.9 million wireless subscribers in the third quarter, including 1.9 million postpaid clients with over half of which came from Brazil, 329 thousand from Austria, 215 thousand from Colombia and 155 thousand from Peru.
In the prepaid segment we added one million subscribers. Mexico contributed with 402 thousand net adds, Colombia 307 thousand and the Central America and Eastern Europe block with almost 135 thousand each.
On the fixed-line platform we obtained 156 thousand broadband accesses, including 95 thousand in Argentina and 31 thousand in Central America, bringing the total to 31.1 million accesses, 2.1% more than a year before.
Third quarter revenue of 214.5 billion pesos was up 1.8% year-on-year in nominal peso terms, with service revenue increasing 3.0% in nominal peso term and 5.9% year-on-year at constant exchange rates.
Mobile service revenue rose more than 9% year-on-year at constant exchange rates both in the prepaid and the postpaid segments. It was the fastest rate of growth observed in at least five quarters.
Fixed-line service revenue remained flat with broadband revenue up 3.4% at constant exchange rates and that of corporate networks 12.6%- the fastest pace in five quarters.
EBITDA rose 2.3% year-on-year to 83.2 billion pesos-5.0% at constant exchange rates-with the EBITDA margin expanding to 38.8% from 38.6% a year before.
Our operating profit increased 5.2% to 43.6 billion pesos which helped bring about a net profit of 18.0 billion pesos after 16.5 billion pesos in comprehensive financing costs that were 34.2% below that of the prior year mostly on account of foreign exchange losses incurred then.
Our capital expenditures, 105.3 billion pesos in the nine months to September, were fully funded by our operating cash flow. Our surplus operating cash flow, together with 71.7 billion pesos in net financing raised in the period allowed us to cover 45.7 billion pesos in shareholder distributions, 20.0 billion pesos in labor obligations; and 13.3 billion pesos in the net acquisition of ownership interests, coming from the acquisition of a portion of Oi's mobile clients and the sale of our interest in Claro Panama.
At the end of September our net debt-excluding leases-stood at 411.7 billion pesos, equivalent to 1.39 times EBITDAaL.
We will host our conference call to discuss 3Q22 financial and operating results on October 19th at 9:00 am Mexico City time. To access the call please log on to www.americamovil.com/investors
América Móvil Fundamentals
3Q22
3Q21
Earnings per Share (Mex$) (1)
0.28
0.24
Earning per ADR (US$) (2)
0.28
0.24
EBITDA per Share (Mex$) (3)
1.31
1.24
EBITDA per ADR (US$)
1.29
1.24
Net Income (millions of Mex$)
17,969
15,811
Average Shares Outstanding (billion)
63.8
65.8
Shares Oustanding End of Period (billion)
63.6
65.50
Net Income / Average Shares outstanding
20 shares per ADR
EBITDA / Average Shares Outstanding
América Móvil's Subsidiaries as of September 2022
Country
Brand
Business
Equity
Mexico
Telcel
wireless
100.0
%
Telmex
wireline
98.8
%
Sección Amarilla
other
100.0
%
Telvista
other
90.0
%
Argentina
Claro
wireless
100.0
%
Telmex
wireline
100.0
%
Brazil
Claro
wireless/wireline
99.6
%
Chile
Claro
wireless
100.0
%
Telmex
wireline
100.0
%
Colombia
Claro
wireless/wireline
99.4
%
Costa Rica
Claro
wireless
100.0
%
Dominicana
Claro
wireless/wireline
100.0
%
Ecuador
Claro
wireless/wireline
100.0
%
El Salvador
Claro
wireless/wireline
95.8
%
Guatemala
Claro
wireless/wireline
99.3
%
Honduras
Claro
wireless/wireline
100.0
%
Nicaragua
Claro
wireless/wireline
99.6
%
Paraguay
Claro
wireless/wireline
100.0
%
Peru
Claro
wireless/wireline
100.0
%
Puerto Rico
Claro
wireless/wireline
100.0
%
Uruguay
Claro
wireless/wireline
100.0
%
Netherlands
KPN
wireless/wireline
17.9
%
Austria
Telekom Austria
wireless/wireline
51.0
%
On November 23rd, 2021 and on July 1st, 2022 we completed the sale of TracFone Wireless and Claro Panama, respectively. The financial statements presented in this report account for TracFone and Panama as discontinued operations and include the net profit generated by those subsidiaries up to the date of the divestment and the net gain generated by its sale, under "net income from discontinued operations".
The reported figures for Argentina corresponding to the third quarter of 2022 are presented in accordance with a) IAS29 reflecting the effects of the adoption of inflationary accounting that became mandatory after the Argentinean economy was deemed to be hyperinflationary in the third quarter of 2018 and b) IAS21 translated to Mexican pesos using the end-of-period exchange rate.
All comparisons at constant exchange rates for America Móvil's consolidated figures will exclude Argentina to ensure consistency.
Relevant Events
10-year dollar denominated bond of 750M USD
On July 18th, we issued a 10-year dollar denominated bond in the amount of 750 million dollars that pays a coupon of 4.7%.
Tender offer of 550M euro hybrid note
On September 16th, America Móvil initiated a tender offer to purchase for cash any or all outstanding securities of its 550 million euro hybrid note with a 2073 maturity but callable in May 2023. At the settlement date América Móvil received 88.6% of the securities. The remainder amount of bonds has been called at par.
Sitios Latinoamérica spin-off was completed
The spin-off process of Sitios Latinoamérica was completed and its shares began trading in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) on September 29th. América Móvil transferred 29,090 towers in 13 countries and Sitios Latinoamérica is now the second largest tower company in Latin America. In the process we also transferred to Sitios Latinoamérica net debt in the amount of 2.3 billion dollars.
Joint venture between Claro Chile and VTR
On October 6th, Liberty Latin América and América Móvil confirmed that they received all authorizations to proceed with the joint venture of their respective Chilean operations, VTR and Claro Chile have closed the joint venture agreement.
Access Lines
1.9M postpaid net adds
In the third quarter we added 2.9 million wireless subscribers-of which 1.9 million were postpaid clients-bringing our base to 307.8 million subscribers at the end of September, 9.6% more than a year before. More than half of the new postpaid clients came from Brazil, with Austria contributing 329 thousand subs, Colombia 215 thousand and Peru 155 thousand.
Mexico led the way in prepaid, with 402 thousand net adds, followed by Colombia with 307 thousand and the Central America and Eastern Europe block with almost 135 thousand each.
156k new broadband accesses
On the fixed-line platform, broadband accesses increased by 156 thousand in the quarter. We registered disconnections of 181 thousand and 27 thousand, respectively, in fixed-line voice and PayTV.
We ended September with 382 million access lines, which includes 308 million wireless subscribers and 75 million fixed-line RGUs.
Wireless subscribers as of September 2022
Total(1)(Thousands)
Country
Sep '22
Jun '22
Var.%
Sep '21
Var.%
Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay
26,789
26,638
0.6
%
25,949
3.2
%
Austria
8,651
8,306
4.2
%
7,638
13.3
%
Brazil
86,629
85,735
1.0
%
69,213
25.2
%
Central America
16,381
16,189
1.2
%
15,392
6.4
%
Caribbean
7,276
7,222
0.7
%
6,876
5.8
%
Chile
7,188
7,228
-0.6
%
6,818
5.4
%
Colombia
36,844
36,322
1.4
%
34,356
7.2
%
Eastern Europe
15,125
14,969
1.0
%
15,094
0.2
%
Ecuador
8,900
8,802
1.1
%
8,547
4.1
%
Mexico
81,808
81,364
0.5
%
79,315
3.1
%
Peru
12,256
12,202
0.4
%
11,810
3.8
%
Total Wireless Lines
307,847
304,977
0.9
%
281,006
9.6
%
Includes total subscribers of all companies in which América Móvil holds an economic interest; does not consider the date in which the companies started being consolidated.
Fixed-Line and Other Accesses (RGUs) as of September 2022
Total(1)(Thousands)
Country
Sep '22
Jun '22
Var.%
Sep '21
Var.%
Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay
2,676
2,417
10.7
%
1,860
43.8
%
Austria
2,971
2,995
-0.8
%
3,074
-3.4
%
Brazil(2)
24,302
24,699
-1.6
%
25,604
-5.1
%
Central America
4,579
4,514
1.4
%
4,343
5.4
%
Caribbean
2,695
2,673
0.8
%
2,630
2.5
%
Chile
1,233
1,284
-4.0
%
1,345
-8.4
%
Colombia
9,184
9,075
1.2
%
8,789
4.5
%
Eastern Europe
3,183
3,140
1.4
%
2,979
6.9
%
Ecuador
607
582
4.3
%
512
18.4
%
Mexico
21,121
21,256
-0.6
%
21,546
-2.0
%
Peru
1,993
1,962
1.6
%
1,886
5.7
%
Total RGUs
74,543
74,594
-0.1
%
74,569
0.0
%
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television (Cable & DTH).
The number of PayTV units has been adjusted to the criteria by which we report to the local regulator.
América Móvil Consolidated Results
The increasingly hawkish tone by the Fed's governors in the context of strong inflationary pressures brought about renewed increases in U.S. interest rates in the latter half of the third quarter after a lull in its first half, with 10-year rates ending the period at 3.83%, just missing a break over 4% a few days earlier.
Our third quarter revenue reached 214.5 billion pesos, up 1.8% year-on-year, with service revenue rising 3.0%. At constant exchange rates service revenue expanded 5.9% as mobile service revenue jumped 9.7% and fixed-line service revenue remained almost flat, +0.2%. Year-over-year the Mexican peso appreciated strongly vis-à-vis the Colombian and Chilean pesos, 12.9% and 18.5% respectively, and even more vs. the euro, 16.0%. It remained practically flat vis-à-vis the U.S. dollar and the Brazilian real. The appreciation of the peso explains the difference between revenue growth in nominal and constant exchange rates.
Mobile service revenue rose more than 9% year-on-year at constant exchange rates both in the prepaid and the postpaid segments. It was the fastest rate of growth observed in at least five quarters, with postpaid revenue accelerating in each of the last two quarters partly buoyed by 5G services.
Brazil led the way in mobile service revenue growth at 22.5% -which includes the impact of the incorporation of part of Oi's mobile clients-followed by Mexico and Eastern Europe, with 9.7% and 6.9% respectively. At 3.0%, Colombia posted its best revenue growth rate in five quarters, as did the Central-America block, with 6.5%. Revenue growth in Ecuador on an improving trend for several quarters, posted a 1.6% increase in the period.
On the fixed-line platform broadband revenue rose 3.4% at constant exchange rates and that of corporate networks increased 12.6%-also the fastest pace in five quarters-helping offset a 5.4% reduction in PayTV services and a 6.1% decline in wireline voice revenue. Corporate networks was our fastest growing business line across the board, with Brazil posting a 27.7% rate; Colombia 14.4% and Mexico 8.1%. Fixed-broadband revenue increased between 4 and 5% in both Mexico and Brazil, with Eastern Europe revenue surging 13.5%.
Our EBITDA rose 2.3% year-on-year to 83.2 billion pesos-5.0% at constant exchange rates-with the EBITDA margin expanding to 38.8% from 38.6% a year before. Brazil was the top performer with a 10.8% increase, followed by Eastern Europe with 8.7%.
EBITDA expansion helped bring about a 5.2% increase in our operating profit to 43.6 billion pesos, resulting in an 18.0 billion pesos net profit in the quarter after 16.5 billion pesos in comprehensive financing costs that were 34.2% below that of the prior year mostly on account of foreign exchange losses incurred then.
Our capital expenditures, 105.3 billion pesos in the nine months to September, were fully funded by our operating cash flow. Our surplus operating cash flow, together with 71.7 billion pesos in net financing raised in the period allowed us to cover 45.7 billion pesos in shareholder distributions-including 20.9 billion pesos in share buybacks-20.0 billion pesos in labor obligations; and 13.3 billion pesos in the net acquisition of ownership interests, coming from the acquisition of a portion of Oi's mobile clients and the sale of our interest in Claro Panama.
Our net debt excluding leases ended September at 412 billion pesos-equivalent to 1.39 times LTM EBITDAaL-having increased by 4.0 billion pesos relative to December. The spin-off of Sitios Latinoamérica in August resulted in the separation of 29,090 towers in 13 countries but also brought about a reduction of 46.7 billion pesos in our net financial debt, as it migrated over to Sitios.
América Móvil's Income Statement Proforma(1)Millions of Mexican pesos
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Service Revenue
179,716
174,514
3.0
%
536,518
517,744
3.6
%
Equipment Revenue
32,495
34,351
-5.4
%
98,761
102,509
-3.7
%
Total Revenue(2)
214,466
210,771
1.8
%
641,666
625,908
2.5
%
Cost of Service
56,080
54,963
2.0
%
166,974
163,133
2.4
%
Cost of Equipment
28,317
29,554
-4.2
%
85,695
87,760
-2.4
%
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
45,685
43,974
3.9
%
139,066
132,719
4.8
%
Others
1,172
933
25.6
%
3,187
3,859
-17.4
%
Total Costs and Expenses
131,254
129,425
1.4
%
394,922
387,470
1.9
%
EBITDA
83,212
81,346
2.3
%
246,745
238,437
3.5
%
% of Total Revenue
38.8
%
38.6
%
38.5
%
38.1
%
Depreciation & Amortization
39,641
39,945
-0.8
%
122,387
119,863
2.1
%
EBIT
43,571
41,401
5.2
%
124,358
118,574
4.9
%
% of Total Revenue
20.3
%
19.6
%
19.4
%
18.9
%
Net Interest Expenses
9,367
7,270
28.8
%
28,306
24,329
16.3
%
Other Financial Expenses
5,239
6,156
-14.9
%
23,717
12,456
90.4
%
Foreign Exchange Loss
1,863
11,607
-83.9
%
-24,849
6,891
n.m.
Comprehensive Financing Cost (Income)
16,469
25,033
-34.2
%
27,174
43,676
-37.8
%
Income & Deferred Taxes
10,852
3,756
188.9
%
33,852
22,876
48.0
%
Net Income before Minority Interest and Equity Participation in Results of Affiliates
16,250
12,612
28.8
%
63,332
52,022
21.7
%
Equity Participation in Results of Affiliates
52
103
-49.0
%
48
119
-59.5
%
Minority Interest
-1,738
-1,771
1.9
%
-4,309
-4,005
-7.6
%
Net Income from Continued Operations
14,564
10,944
33.1
%
59,071
48,135
22.7
%
Net Income from Discontinued Operations (TracFone)
3,405
4,867
-30.0
%
3,379
12,301
-72.5
%
Net Income
17,969
15,811
13.7
%
62,450
60,437
3.3
%
Adjusted to reflect the sale of TracFone and Panama and the spin-off of Sitios Latinoamérica.
Total Revenue include Other Revenue.
Balance Sheet - América Móvil Consolidated(1)Millions of Mexican pesos
Sep '22
Dec '21
Var.%
Sep '22
Dec '21
Var.%
Current Assets
Current Liabilities
Cash, Marketable Securities & Other Short Term Investments
112,845
156,383
-27.8
%
Short Term Debt(2)
144,073
145,223
-0.8
%
Accounts Receivable
214,683
212,977
0.8
%
Lease-Related Debt
33,969
27,632
22.9
%
Other Current Assets
17,232
10,611
62.4
%
Accounts Payable
234,931
260,879
-9.9
%
Inventories
31,822
24,185
31.6
%
Other Current Liabilities
130,024
100,279
29.7
%
376,582
404,157
-6.8
%
542,998
534,013
1.7
%
Non Current Assets
Non Current Liabilities
Plant & Equipment, gross
1,351,620
1,408,997
-4.1
%
Long Term Debt
380,430
418,807
-9.2
%
-Depreciation
687,224
677,801
1.4
%
Lease-Related Debt
100,214
71,022
41.1
%
Plant & Equipment, net
664,397
731,197
-9.1
%
Other Liabilities
175,106
211,766
-17.3
%
Rights of Use
121,945
90,372
34.9
%
655,749
701,595
-6.5
%
Investments in Affiliates and Other Investments
9,975
9,947
0.3
%
Deferred Assets
Goodwill (Net)
143,330
136,578
4.9
%
Intangible Assets
131,646
143,226
-8.1
%
Shareholder's Equity
431,556
454,042
-5.0
%
Deferred Assets
182,428
174,173
4.7
%
Total Assets
1,630,304
1,689,650
-3.5
%
Total Liabilities and Equity
1,630,304
1,689,650
-3.5
%
Includes current portion of Long Term Debt.
Includes current portion of Long Term Debt.
Mexico
443k mobile net adds
In the third quarter we added 443 thousand wireless subscribers-402 thousand prepaid clients and 41 thousand postpaids-to finish September with 81.8 million wireless subscribers, 3.1% more than a year before. We have seen improving trends in postpaid growth linked to our 5G offers. On the fixed-line segment we disconnected 135 thousand accesses, all of them voice accesses.
Mobile service revenue +9.7% YoY
Revenue totaled 76.2 billion pesos in the third quarter, a 3.1% increase from a year before, with service revenue expanding 6.5% year-on-year following a 4.9% increase the prior quarter. Mobile service revenue was up 9.7% over the prior year compared to 8.8% the prior quarter, with postpaid revenue growth accelerating to 8.6%-its best pace in at least five quarters-from 6.6% the prior quarter, and prepaid revenue growth continuing to increase 10.4%. ARPUs were up 7.6% and 6.3% in the postpaid and prepaid segments, respectively, partly as a result of upselling to 5G services.
Broadband & corporate networks best growth rate
On the fixed-line platform service revenue was flat, 0.3%, having declined 2.5% in the second quarter, with both broadband and corporate network services posting their best growth rate in several quarters, 4.1% and 8.1%, respectively which helped offset an 8.0% reduction in wireline voice revenue.
EBITDA +4.3% YoY
EBITDA came in at 31.3 billion pesos, a 4.3% increase from the prior year, with the EBITDA margin reaching 41.0%, as costs and expenses (excluding equipment) rose 5.8%, less than service revenue.
5G coverage in 64 cities
At the end of the quarter we had 64 cities with 5G coverage. We have continued with the migration of traffic and subscribers over to our 5G network.
Income Statement - Mexico Millions of Mexican pesos
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Total Revenue(1)
76,215
73,918
3.1%
225,418
220,675
2.1%
Total Service Revenue
60,064
56,402
6.5%
175,823
166,663
5.5%
Total Equipment Revenue
14,733
16,584
-11.2%
45,473
51,150
-11.1%
Wireless Revenue
55,659
53,891
3.3%
165,017
160,452
2.8%
Service Revenue
41,042
37,429
9.7%
119,865
109,667
9.3%
Equipment Revenue
14,618
16,462
-11.2%
45,152
50,784
-11.1%
Fixed Line Revenue
19,138
19,095
0.2%
56,280
57,361
-1.9%
Service Revenue
19,023
18,973
0.3%
55,958
56,996
-1.8%
Equipment Revenue
116
121
-4.9%
322
366
-12.0%
EBITDA
31,250
29,961
4.3%
92,533
88,169
4.9%
% total revenue
41.0%
40.5%
41.0%
40.0%
EBIT
23,165
22,203
4.3%
68,543
64,987
5.5%
% total revenue
30.4%
30.0%
30.4%
29.4%
Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue include other income.
Mexico Operating Data
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
81,808
79,315
3.1%
Postpaid
14,582
14,553
0.2%
Prepaid
67,226
64,762
3.8%
ARPU (MxP)
168
159
5.9%
Churn (%)
3.3%
3.4%
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)
21,121
21,546
-2.0%
Fixed Lines
11,000
11,498
-4.3%
Broadband
10,121
10,048
0.7%
Fixed Line and Broadband.
Brazil
958k postpaid adds
We gained 894 thousand wireless subscribers in Brazil in the third quarter, adding 958 thousand postpaid clients and disconnecting 65 thousand prepaids. At the end of the quarter we had 86.6 million subscribers in Brazil, which represents a 25.2% increase from the year before. On the fixed-line platform we disconnected 397 thousand accesses, most of which were wireline accesses, 195 thousand, but also 167 thousand PayTV clients.
Service revenue +9.0% YoY
Third quarter revenue was up 9.9% year-on-year to 10.8 billion reais as service revenue growth accelerated to 9.0% from 8.0% the prior quarter. On the mobile platform service revenue climbed 22.5%, its best performance in at least five quarters partly reflecting the incorporation of a group of Oi's mobile clients from May 1st. In both the prepaid and postpaid segments revenue growth was more dynamic than it had been the prior quarter, with prepaid revenue climbing 32.3% and postpaid revenue 19.9%.
Broadband revenue +4.7% YoY
On the fixed-line platform service revenue declined 3.1%, slightly more than in the second quarter, 2.5%, mostly on account of wireline voice revenue falling 14.3% year-on-year compared to a 13.1% reduction the prior quarter. Corporate networks revenue expanded 27.7%, up from 22.5% in the second quarter, with broadband revenue growth decelerating slightly to 4.7% from 5.0%. PayTV revenue growth, although still negative, is on an improving trend, going from -12.9% in the fourth quarter to -10.8% in the third quarter, having observed smaller declines each quarter in between.
EBITDA was up 10.8% YoY
EBITDA jumped 10.8% year-on-year to 4.4 billion reais with the EBITDA margin coming in at 40.5% as the increase in costs and expenses-7.1% excluding equipment costs-remained below that of service revenue.
5G coverage in 27 cities
We launched 5G services in Brazil in July in the 3.5GHz frequency in 27 cities. Claro also launched new postpaid plans designed for high data consumers in 5G.
Income Statement - Brazil Millions of BrL
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Total Revenue(1)
10,803
9,833
9.9%
31,343
29,362
6.7%
Total Service Revenue
10,387
9,531
9.0%
30,270
28,439
6.4%
Wireless Revenue
5,890
4,755
23.9%
16,486
14,005
17.7%
Service Revenue
5,499
4,488
22.5%
15,482
13,153
17.7%
Equipment Revenue
392
267
46.4%
1,004
852
17.9%
Fixed Line Revenue
4,888
5,046
-3.1%
14,789
15,289
-3.3%
EBITDA
4,375
3,950
10.8%
12,656
11,771
7.5%
% total revenue
40.5%
40.2%
40.4%
40.1%
EBIT
1,764
1,482
19.0%
4,571
4,120
11.0%
% total revenue
16.3%
15.1%
14.6%
14.0%
Revenue reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions.
Total revenue includes other income.
Brazil Operating Data
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
86,629
69,213
25.2%
Postpaid
48,937
40,267
21.5%
Prepaid
37,691
28,945
30.2%
ARPU (BrL)
21
22
-2.6%
Churn (%)
2.70%
3.00%
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)
24,302
25,604
-5.1%
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. The number of PayTV units has been adjusted to the criteria by which we report to the local regulator.
Colombia
522k mobile net adds
We added 522 thousand wireless subscribers in the period, slightly more than those gained the year-earlier quarter, of which 215 thousand were postpaid and 307 thousand were prepaid. We finished September with 36.8 million wireless subscribers, up 7.2% over the prior year with our postpaid base increasing almost twice as rapidly: 13.6%. Fixed-line RGUs totaled 9.2 million at the end of the quarter after adding 110 thousand units including 29 thousand PayTV subscriptions, 60 thousand landlines and 20 thousand broadband accesses.
Mobile service revenue +3.0% YoY
Third quarter revenue of 3.7 trillion Colombian pesos was 1.1% higher than a year before on the back of service revenue growth of 2.0% (slightly higher than in the precedent quarter) under strong competition in both the fixed and mobile segments. Mobile service revenue rose 3.0% year-on-year with postpaid growing 4.3% and prepaid rising 0.5%. Fixed-line service revenue was up 0.6% supported by corporate networks that increased 14.4% and to a lesser extent PayTV revenue that came in 1.0% above last year.
EBITDA margin at 42.8% of revenue
With mounting annual inflation rates that reached 10.1% in September Claro has increased its efforts to contain costs. EBITDA of 1.6 trillion Colombian pesos was 0.3% higher than in the same quarter of 2021 and the EBITDA margin stood at 42.8% of revenue.
Income Statement - Colombia Billions of COP
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Total Revenue(1)
3,690
3,649
1.1%
11,115
10,771
3.2%
Total Service Revenue
2,866
2,809
2.0%
8,532
8,387
1.7%
Wireless Revenue
2,494
2,447
1.9%
7,534
7,181
4.9%
Service Revenue
1,726
1,675
3.0%
5,112
5,027
1.7%
Equipment Revenue
769
772
-0.4%
2,421
2,154
12.4%
Fixed Line Revenue
1,168
1,160
0.7%
3,500
3,445
1.6%
EBITDA
1,580
1,575
0.3%
4,735
4,637
2.1%
% total revenue
42.8%
43.2%
42.6%
43.0%
EBIT
905
952
-5.0%
2,770
2,772
-0.1%
% total revenue
24.5%
26.1%
24.9%
25.7%
Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income.
Colombia Operating Data
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)(1)
36,844
34,356
7.2%
Postpaid
9,535
8,392
13.6%
Prepaid
27,309
25,964
5.2%
ARPU (COP)
15,894
16,688
-4.8%
Churn (%)
3.70%
4.50%
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(2)
9,184
8,789
4.5%
Due to differences in the policy for accounting active subscribers, the figures in this report are different from those published by the Ministry of Communications of Colombia (MinTIC).
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
Peru
155k postpaid net adds
We ended September with 12.3 million wireless subscribers, 3.8% more than a year before. In line with the trends observed the last few quarters, clients continue to migrate from prepaid to postpaid: we booked 155 thousand net contract gains, but lost 101 thousand prepaid subscribers. Fixed-line RGUs increased by 31 thousand in the period-including 12 thousand broadband accesses and 11 thousand PayTV subscriptions-to reach almost two million units.
Mobile service revenue +5.5% YoY
Total revenue reached 1.6 billion Peruvian soles, 1.1% more than a year before, with service revenue rising 4.5%. Mobile service revenue increased 5.5% with postpaid revenue expanding 9.6%. On the fixed-line platform, service revenue came in at 1.4% above the prior year on the back of PayTV revenue and broadband revenue which rose 10.3% and 3.7%, respectively.
EBITDA growth recovered
As a result of revenue growth, cost controls and better equipment margins, EBITDA recovered from a -10.6% decline in the second quarter to a -0.9% in the third quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 36.3%.
We continue to have a positive balance from Mobile Number Portability which reflects the consumer preferences for Claro's network and customer care.
Income Statement - Perú Millions of Soles
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Total Revenue(1)
1,584
1,567
1.1
%
4,780
4,503
6.1
%
Total Service Revenue
1,188
1,138
4.4
%
3,482
3,271
6.4
%
Wireless Revenue
1,279
1,268
0.9
%
3,880
3,636
6.7
%
Service Revenue
891
844
5.5
%
2,605
2,423
7.5
%
Equipment Revenue
388
424
-8.3
%
1,275
1,213
5.1
%
Fixed Line Revenue
297
294
1.3
%
877
849
3.4
%
EBITDA
575
580
-0.9
%
1,601
1,701
-5.9
%
% total revenue
36.3
%
37.0
%
33.5
%
37.8
%
EBIT
278
276
0.9
%
711
828
-14.2
%
% total revenue
17.6
%
17.6
%
14.9
%
18.4
%
Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income.
Peru Operating Data
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
12,256
11,810
3.8%
Postpaid
5,521
4,921
12.2%
Prepaid
6,735
6,890
-2.2%
ARPU (Sol)
24
24
0.6%
Churn (%)
4.4%
4.0%
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)
1,993
1,886
5.7%
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
Ecuador
98k wireless net adds
Our wireless subscriber base finished September with 8.9 million clients, 4.1% more than a year before, after adding 98 thousand new clients in the period. On the fixed-line segment we had a total of 607 thousand RGUs, 18.4% more than a year before, following net gains of 25 thousand units including almost 10 thousand new broadband accesses.
Fixed-line service revenue 4.7% YoY
Revenue reached 260 million dollars, 2.4% more than in the same quarter of last year with service revenue rising 2.0%, up from 0.4% in the second quarter and -3.2% in the first. Mobile service revenue increased 1.6% to 203 million dollars in spite of a downfall in ARPU that resulted from aggressive promotions in the midst of a tough economic environment. Fixed-line service revenue growth improved from 2.2% in the second quarter to 4.7% in the current period on the back of greater cross-selling efforts with attractive bundle offers.
EBITDA was up 5.1% YoY
At 123 million dollars third quarter EBITDA came in 5.1% above last year's, resulting from better top line performance and operating efficiencies. The EBITDA margin reached 47.3%; 1.2 percentage points higher than that of the third quarter of 2021.
Income Statement - Ecuador Millions of Dollars
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Total Revenue(1)
260
254
2.4%
766
760
0.7%
Total Service Revenue
230
225
2.0%
675
677
-0.3%
Wireless Revenue
233
228
2.3%
683
681
0.3%
Service Revenue
203
200
1.6%
595
600
-0.7%
Equipment Revenue
30
28
7.0%
88
81
8.4%
Fixed Line Revenue
27
26
3.4%
82
79
4.0%
EBITDA
123
117
5.1%
356
342
4.0%
% total revenue
47.3%
46.0%
46.5%
45.0%
EBIT
71
66
7.6%
212
185
14.7%
% total revenue
27.2%
25.9%
27.6%
24.3%
Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income.
Ecuador Operating Data
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
8,900
8,547
4.1%
Postpaid
2,170
2,070
4.8%
Prepaid
6,730
6,477
3.9%
ARPU (US$)
8
8
-3.2%
Churn (%)
3.3%
3.3%
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)
607
512
18.4%
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
Chile
Joint venture between Claro Chile with VTR
On October 6th, we received the approvals to proceed with the joint venture of our operation Claro Chile and VTR. The combined entity will be better positioned to increase access and coverage in the country and will generate benefits for its clients.
44k prepaid net adds
During the third quarter we disconnected 84 thousand postpaid subscribers and added 44 thousand prepaids to finish September with 7.2 million wireless subscribers, 5.4% more than a year before. We also had 1.2 million fixed-line RGUs after cutting 51 thousand fixed units in the period.
EBITDA came in at 17M ChP
Total revenue contracted 21.5% on the back of service revenue that fell 10.9% and equipment revenue that plummeted 51.4% over the year. On the mobile segment, service revenue declined 15.7% and on the fixed-line segment 5.2%. EBITDA for the period came in at 16.6 million Chilean pesos; it was equivalent to 9.9% of revenue.
Income Statement - Chile Millions of ChP
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Total Revenue(1)
167,813
213,756
-21.5%
551,540
607,266
-9.2%
Total Service Revenue
142,183
159,529
-10.9%
442,111
483,625
-8.6%
Wireless Revenue
98,028
138,560
-29.3%
337,370
381,255
-11.5%
Service Revenue
72,501
86,011
-15.7%
228,081
260,505
-12.4%
Equipment Revenue
25,528
52,550
-51.4%
109,289
120,750
-9.5%
Fixed Line Revenue
69,683
73,519
-5.2%
214,032
223,120
-4.1%
EBITDA
16,617
36,685
-54.7%
82,749
119,604
-30.8%
% total revenue
9.9%
17.2%
15.0%
19.7%
EBIT
-43,015
-12,235
-251.6%
-79,322
-30,665
-158.7%
% total revenue
-25.6%
-5.7%
-14.4%
-5.0%
Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income.
Chile Operating Data
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
7,188
6,818
5.4%
Postpaid
2,905
2,757
5.4%
Prepaid
4,283
4,060
5.5%
ARPU (ChP)
3,343
4,508
-25.8%
Churn (%)
4.7%
4.7%
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)
1,233
1,345
-8.4%
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
Argentina
For comparison purposes all comments in this section related to annual variations of the presented period for Argentina refer to figures in constant peso terms, that is, adjusted for inflation in accordance to NIC 29. Information for Uruguay and Paraguay is not presented in the table.
105k wireless net adds and 255k fixed-line new RGUs
We ended September with 23.8 million wireless subscribers after adding 105 thousand wireless subscribers in the third quarter; two thirds were postpaid. Fixed-line RGUs rose 54% over the year to 2.4 million after net additions of 255 thousand in the quarter including 95 thousand new broadband accesses.
Price increases fell short of actual inflation, affecting revenues
Third quarter revenue of 66.3 billion Argentinean pesos was down 12.8% compared to the prior year as a result of an 18.4% contraction in service revenue that compares to minus 10.7% in the second quarter. The price increases we planned for fell short of actual inflation rates exacerbating the impact in revenue; additionally, consumers have felt more constrained in terms of disposable income and we experienced more pressure in ARPU. Mobile service revenue was 19.8% below than that of the same period of last year while fixed service revenue declined 10.2% in real terms.
EBITDA margin at 40.2% of revenue
We have made extraordinary efforts to adjust costs; EBITDA for the quarter was 26.7 billion Argentinean pesos, 14.5% lower than last year, EBITDA margin was equivalent to 40.2% of revenue, 0.8 percentage points below last year's.
Committed to excel in customer experience-albeit inflationary challenges-Claro continues to lead in mobile number portability.
Income Statement - Argentina Millions of Constant ARS of September 2022
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Total Revenue(1)
66,274
76,035
-12.8%
203,026
220,778
-8.0%
Total Service Revenue
49,988
61,295
-18.4%
160,408
179,416
-10.6%
Wireless Revenue
58,566
67,500
-13.2%
179,321
196,324
-8.7%
Service Revenue
42,467
52,919
-19.8%
137,212
155,448
-11.7%
Equipment Revenue
16,100
14,582
10.4%
42,109
40,876
3.0%
Fixed Line Revenue
7,521
8,376
-10.2%
23,195
23,967
-3.2%
EBITDA
26,667
31,204
-14.5%
82,053
88,623
-7.4%
% total revenue
40.2%
41.0%
40.4%
40.1%
EBIT
21,772
25,206
-13.6%
66,478
70,184
-5.3%
% total revenue
32.9%
33.2%
32.7%
31.8%
Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income.
Argentina Operating Data
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
23,775
23,049
3.1%
Postpaid
9,072
8,724
4.0%
Prepaid
14,702
14,325
2.6%
ARPU (ARS)
628
794
-21.0%
Churn (%)
1.5%
1.3%
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)
2,356
1,535
53.5%
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
Central America
192k mobile net adds and 65k new fixed-line RGUs
Our operations in Central America added 192 thousand subscribers including 51 thousand contract subs. Our wireless subscriber base ended September with 16.4 million, a 6.4% increase from the year-earlier quarter. Fixed-line RGUs rose 5.4% annually to 4.6 million after net gains of 65 thousand units that include 43 thousand additional PayTV units and 31 thousand broadband accesses.
Service revenue accelerated to 3.6%
Revenue of 589 million dollars in the third quarter was 5.4% above that of the prior year as service revenue growth accelerated to 3.6% from 1.9% in the second quarter. Following subscriber growth, we saw mobile service revenue expanding 6.5%-the highest growth rate in six quarters-with strong performance in all markets, with prepaid revenue increasing 7.2% and postpaid 5.5%. Fixed-line service revenue fell 1.5% as the decline in wireline voice revenue, 7.9%, more than offset revenue growth in the other segments: PayTV, 4.4%; corporate networks, 2.8%; and broadband 0.7%.
EBITDA +1.2% YoY
EBITDA came in at 252 million dollars which is equivalent to 42.8% of revenues. The period's EBITDA was 1.2% above that of the prior year.
5G launch in Guatemala
On July 20th we launched 5G services in Guatemala with nation-wide presence covering all major cities. We continue to improve our platforms and were recognized by OOKLA as the best network in all markets in Central America.
Networks and overall customer experience have allowed us to report net gains from mobile number portability in every country in the block.
Income Statement(1) - Central America Millions of Dollars
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Total Revenue(2)
589
559
5.4%
1,740
1,661
4.8%
Total Service Revenue
505
487
3.6%
1,499
1,453
3.2%
Wireless Revenue
401
370
8.3%
1,174
1,097
7.1%
Service Revenue
329
309
6.5%
969
918
5.6%
Equipment Revenue
72
61
17.5%
205
179
14.7%
Fixed Line Revenue
183
185
-1.1%
551
552
-0.3%
EBITDA
252
249
1.2%
758
730
3.8%
% total revenue
42.8%
44.6%
43.5%
44.0%
EBIT
134
139
-3.9%
408
392
4.1%
% total revenue
22.7%
24.9%
23.4%
23.6%
Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income.
Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income.
Central America Operating Data(1)
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
16,381
15,392
6.4%
Postpaid
2,333
2,168
7.6%
Prepaid
14,049
13,224
6.2%
ARPU (US$)
7
7
-0.1%
Churn (%)
5.9%
5.7%
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(2)
4,579
4,343
5.4%
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
Caribbean
59k wireless net adds in Dominican Republic
We added 59 thousand wireless subscribers in the Dominican Republic. Postpaid net adds came in line with those of the last two quarters at 13 thousand whereas prepaid additions totaled 46 thousand. We ended the period with 6.2 million clients, 7.1% more than a year before. Fixed-line RGUs expanded 2.6% over the year after adding four thousand units.
Service revenue +5.4% YoY in Dominican Republic
In the Dominican Republic, revenue rose 6.0% year-on-year to 14.8 billion Dominican pesos, with service revenue increasing 5.4%. Wireless service revenue was up 5.1% in the period climbing 7.1% in the postpaid segment and 3.5% on prepaid. Fixed-line service revenue was 5.8% greater than in the year-earlier quarter on the back of broadband and corporate networks revenue that expanded 13.8% and 13.0%, respectively.
EBITDA +5.7% YoY in Dominican Republic
EBITDA increased 5.7% to 7.6 billion Dominican pesos and the EBITDA margin remained practically unchanged at 51.3%.
Puerto Rico hit by hurricane Fiona
On September 17th Puerto Rico was hit by hurricane Fiona, causing widespread flooding and severe damage. Power went out leaving thousands of households without basic services like water and functioning sewer systems. Claro has made a great effort to restore communication services in the island using alternative sources of power and emergency equipment.
On account of the disruption experienced in the last two weeks of the quarter, we saw a deterioration of operating and financial metrics in the period. The full damage and impact is being assessed and will be reported in due course.
Service revenue +3.2% YoY
Total revenue declined 1.2% relative to last year with service revenue up 3.2%. Wireless service revenue remained roughly flat even as prepaid revenue declined 8.2%. Fixed-line service revenue was up 8.7% as a result of strong growth in Pay TV services that more than doubled over the year, and broadband revenue that increased 10.8%. EBITDA declined 0.6% as the EBITDA margin stood at 19.4% of revenue.
Income Statement - Caribbean Millions of Dollars
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Total Revenue(1)
489
462
5.8%
1,448
1,381
4.9%
Total Service Revenue
435
404
7.8%
1,280
1,203
6.4%
Wireless Revenue
307
294
4.2%
925
876
5.6%
Service Revenue
255
240
6.0%
756
704
7.4%
Equipment Revenue
52
54
-4.0%
168
171
-1.8%
Fixed Line Revenue
184
166
11.0%
531
505
5.1%
EBITDA
182
168
8.5%
542
500
8.3%
% total revenue
37.2%
36.3%
37.4%
36.2%
EBIT
95
83
14.0%
282
248
13.5%
% total revenue
19.5%
18.1%
19.4%
18.0%
Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income.
Caribbean Operating Data
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
7,276
6,876
5.8%
Postpaid
2,162
2,130
1.5%
Prepaid
5,114
4,747
7.7%
ARPU (US$)
12
12
-2.1%
Churn (%)
3.2%
3.1%
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)
2,695
2,630
2.5%
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
Austria
345k wireless net adds
We added 345 thousand subscribers in the third quarter, almost all were postpaid. Our wireless subscriber base finished September with 8.7 million, 13.3% more than a year before. On the fixed-line segment we ended the quarter with three million RGUs after net disconnections of 24 thousand in the period.
Mobile service revenue +4.8% YoY
Revenue growth of 4.5% accelerated from 1.5% in the second quarter backed by equipment revenue growth of 38%. Service revenue rose 1.0% with mobile service revenue increasing 4.8% more than compensating for the fixed-line service revenue decline of 1.7%. We had a good performance in mobile stemming from improvements in visitor roaming, strong demand for mobile-WiFi services and inflation-linked price adjustments. Fixed-line service revenue suffered from a contraction in retail sales.
EBITDA +4.7% YoY
Our adjusted EBITDA was roughly flat, +0.2%, whereas EBITDA increased 4.7% to 292 million euros on account to the release of pension related provisions associated to interest rate increases. The aforementioned effect more than compensated for surging electricity costs, greater content and advertising costs and overall operating expenses that have been affected by rising inflation. The margin for the quarter stood at 41.6% of revenue, just above that of the year-earlier quarter.
Income Statement - Austria Millions of Euros
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Total Revenue(1)
702
673
4.5%
2,042
1,996
2.3%
Total Service Revenue
608
601
1.0%
1,799
1,773
1.4%
Wireless Revenue
319
303
5.4%
923
888
3.9%
Service Revenue
264
252
4.8%
769
729
5.4%
Equipment Revenue
55
50
8.3%
154
159
-3.0%
Fixed Line Revenue
371
359
3.5%
1,081
1,072
0.8%
EBITDA
292
279
4.7%
795
757
5.0%
% total revenue
41.6%
41.5%
38.9%
37.9%
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
301
300
0.2%
845
820
3.0%
% total revenue
42.8%
44.6%
41.4%
41.1%
EBIT
154
144
7.0%
383
347
10.5%
% total revenue
21.9%
21.4%
18.8%
17.4%
For further detail please visit www.a1.group/en/investor-relations
Total revenue includes other income.
Does not include restructuring charges in Austria.
Austria Operating Data
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)(1)
8,651
7,638
13.3
%
Postpaid
7,568
6,616
14.4
%
Prepaid
1,082
1,022
5.9
%
ARPU (euros)
11
11
-6.3
%
Churn (%)
0.7
%
0.8
%
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(2)
2,971
3,074
-3.4
%
Includes A1 Digital subscribers.
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
Other European
156k wireless net adds and 43k new RGUs
Our combined operations in Eastern Europe registered net additions of 156 thousand in the quarter including 45 thousand from Macedonia, 41 thousand from Bulgaria, 39 thousand from Croatia and 23 thousand from Belarus. Our combined base ended the quarter with 15.1 million wireless subscribers, 0.2% more than a year before. On the fixed-line segment we added 43 thousand RGUs bringing the total to 3.2 million RGUs, 6.9% more than a year before. Belarus lead the way with 25 thousand followed by Bulgaria with 11 thousand. Broadband was the fastest growing division.
Service revenue +8.6% YoY at constant exchange rates
Revenue growth accelerated to 10.1% from 7.3% in the precedent quarter to 601 million euros. Service revenue rose 11.2%; with mobile growing 9.6% and fixed expanding 16.1%. All operations posted service revenue growth and solid operational trends; Belarus registered the highest nominal growth rate partly on account of a sharp appreciacition of its currency vs. the euro.
EBITDA +8.7% YoY at constant exchange rates
EBITDA came in at 237 million euros, 11.9% more than a year before as inflationary pressures were more than offset by strong top line performance and noteworthy EBITDA expansion in Belarus and Bulgaria. The margin for the period was 39.5%, up 60 basis points from last year's quarter. Excluding the effect of the appreciation mentioned above the EBITDA increased 8.7% year-on-year .
Income Statement - Other European Millions of Euros
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Total Revenue(1)
601
545
10.1%
1,653
1,536
7.6%
Total Service Revenue
471
424
11.2%
1,308
1,196
9.4%
Wireless Revenue
459
428
7.3%
1,265
1,198
5.6%
Service Revenue
353
322
9.6%
974
899
8.3%
Equipment Revenue
106
106
0.3%
291
299
-2.7%
Fixed Line Revenue
130
109
19.1%
356
313
13.6%
EBITDA
237
212
11.9%
646
585
10.4%
% total revenue
39.5%
38.8%
39.1%
38.1%
EBIT
131
112
17.1%
342
289
18.5%
% total revenue
21.9%
20.6%
20.7%
18.8%
For further detail please visit www.a1.group/en/investor-relations
Revenue reflects eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenue includes other income.
Other European Operating Data
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
15,125
15,094
0.2%
Postpaid
12,140
11,977
1.4%
Prepaid
2,985
3,117
-4.2%
ARPU (euros)
8
7
8.1%
Churn (%)
1.6%
1.5%
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)(1)
3,183
2,979
6.9%
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
Exchange Rates Local Currency Units per Mexican peso
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Euro
End of Period
0.0502
0.0425
18.1
%
0.0502
0.0425
18.1
%
Average
0.049
0.0424
15.7
%
0.0463
0.0415
11.5
%
U.S.
End of Period
0.0492
0.0492
0.0
%
0.0492
0.0492
0.0
%
Average
0.0494
0.05
-1.2
%
0.0493
0.0497
-0.7
%
Brazilean Real
End of Period
0.2663
0.2679
-0.6
%
0.2663
0.2679
-0.6
%
Average
0.2591
0.2612
-0.8
%
0.2532
0.265
-4.4
%
Argentinean Peso
End of Period
7.2551
4.8626
49.2
%
7.2551
4.8626
49.2
%
Average
6.6997
4.8596
37.9
%
5.9218
4.6359
27.7
%
Chilean Peso
End of Period
47.289
39.9833
18.3
%
47.289
39.9833
18.3
%
Average
45.6985
38.535
18.6
%
42.3467
36.6291
15.6
%
Colombian Peso
End of Period
223.19
188.84
18.2
%
223.19
188.84
18.2
%
Average
216.21
192.14
12.5
%
200.68
183.70
9.2
%
Guatemalan Quetzal
End of Period
0.3882
0.3809
1.9
%
0.3882
0.3809
1.9
%
Average
0.3832
0.3868
-0.9
%
0.3807
0.3846
-1.0
%
Peruvian Sol
End of Period
0.1962
0.2037
-3.7
%
0.1962
0.2037
-3.7
%
Average
0.1923
0.2023
-4.9
%
0.1884
0.1906
-1.2
%
Dominican Republic Peso
End of Period
2.6505
2.7869
-4.9
%
2.6505
2.7869
-4.9
%
Average
2.6716
2.8546
-6.4
%
2.7295
2.8539
-4.4
%
Exchange Rates Local Currency Units per USD
3Q22
3Q21
Var.%
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Var.%
Euro
End of Period
1.0202
0.8636
18.1
%
1.0202
0.8636
18.1
%
Average
0.9927
0.8482
17.0
%
0.9388
0.8359
12.3
%
Mexican Peso
End of Period
20.3058
20.306
0.0
%
20.3058
20.306
0.0
%
Average
20.2412
20.0062
1.2
%
20.267
20.1188
0.7
%
Brazilean Real
End of Period
5.4066
5.4394
-0.6
%
5.4066
5.4394
-0.6
%
Average
5.2444
5.2254
0.4
%
5.1318
5.3313
-3.7
%
Argentinean Peso
End of Period
147.32
98.74
49.2
%
147.32
98.74
49.2
%
Average
135.609
97.2213
39.5
%
120.0163
93.2692
28.7
%
Chilean Peso
End of Period
960.24
811.9
18.3
%
960.24
811.9
18.3
%
Average
924.992
770.9386
20.0
%
858.242
736.9324
16.5
%
Colombian Peso
End of Period
4,532.07
3,834.68
18.2
%
4,532.07
3,834.68
18.2
%
Average
4,376.41
3,844.06
13.8
%
4,067.10
3,695.83
10.0
%
Guatemalan Quetzal
End of Period
7.8837
7.7337
1.9
%
7.8837
7.7337
1.9
%
Average
7.7571
7.7384
0.2
%
7.715
7.7379
-0.3
%
Peruvian Sol
End of Period
3.984
4.136
-3.7
%
3.984
4.136
-3.7
%
Average
3.8928
4.0463
-3.8
%
3.8181
3.8353
-0.4
%
Dominican Republic Peso
End of Period
53.82
56.59
-4.9
%
53.82
56.59
-4.9
%
Average
54.0757
57.1089
-5.3
%
55.3196
57.4168
-3.7
%
Appendix
Financial Debt of América Móvil(1)Millions
Sep-22
Dec-21
Peso - denominated debt (MxP)
100,214
85,737
Bonds(2)
51,934
51,657
Banks and others
48,280
34,080
U.S. Dollar - denominated debt (USD)
8,521
8,466
Bonds
8,496
7,751
Banks and others
25
715
Euro - denominated Debt (EUR)
7,320
8,497
Bonds
6,150
7,697
Commercial Paper
50
0
Banks and others
1,120
800
Sterling - denominated Debt (GBP)
2,200
2,200
Bonds
2,200
2,200
Reais - denominated Debt (BRL)
9,891
5,500
Bonds
8,250
5,500
Banks and others
1,641
0
Debt denominated in other currencies(3)(MxP)
18,515
23,384
Bonds
5,446
6,102
Banks and others
13,069
17,282
Total Debt (MxP)
524,503
564,030
Cash, Marketable Securities and Short Term Financial Investments(4) (MxP)
119,678
163,278
Net Debt (MxP)
404,825
400,752
This table does not include the effect of forwards and derivatives used to hedge our foreign exchange exposure. It includes financial debt of Telekom Austria.
Includes the effect of inflation-linked debt.
Includes Peruvian soles and Chilean pesos.
Includes fixed income securities with nominal tenor of more than one year.
Summary Cash Flow Millions of Mexican pesos
Jan-Sep 22
Jan-Sep 21
Funds from Operations
115,276
185,723
Capital Expenditures
105,271
91,536
Free Cash Flow(1)
8,521
92,616
Dividends and Share Buybacks
45,746
34,791
Sale of Ownership Interest(2)
-33,459
-1,141
Net Debt Amortizations(2)
-24,993
37,600
Amortization of Labor Obligations
19,970
14,540
Other
1,257
6,828
There are approximately one billion pesos directed to the provisioning to the early retirement plans in Austria that has been substracted from the Free Cash Flow in 2022 and 2021.
Includes 47 billion pesos from the spin-off of Sitios Latinoamérica which is treated as a sale with the proceeds utilized to reduce debt.
Glossary of Terms
ARPU
Average Revenue per User. The ratio of service revenue in a given period to the average number of wireless subscribers in the same period.
Capex
Capital Expenditure. Accrued capital expenditures related to the expansion of the telecommunications infrastructure.
Churn
Disconnection Rate. The ratio of wireless subscribers disconnected during a given period to the number of wireless subscribers at the beginning of that period.
EBIT
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, also known as Operating Profit.
EBIT margin
The ratio of EBIT to total operating revenue.
EBITDA
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization.
EBITDAaL
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. Adjusted after lease payments.
EBITDA margin
The ratio of EBITDA to total operating revenue.
EPS (Mexican pesos)
Earnings per share. Total earnings in Mexican pesos divided by total shares.
Earnings per ADR (US$)
Total earnings in U.S. dollars divided by total ADRs equivalent.
Gross additions
Total number of subscribers acquired during the period.
Licensed pops
Licensed population. Population covered by the licenses that each of the companies manage.
LTE
Long-term evolution is a 4th generation standard for wireless communication of high-speed data for mobile phones and data terminals.
Market share
A company's subscribers base divided by the total number of subscribers in that country.
MBOU
Megabytes of Use per subscriber. The ratio of wireless data in a given period to the average number of wireless subscribers in that same period. It is presented on a monthly basis.
Net subscriber additions
The difference in the subscriber base from one period to another. It is the different between gross additions and disconnections
Net debt
Total short and long term debt minus cash and marketable securities.
Net debt/EBITDA
The ratio of total short and long-term debt minus cash and securities to trailing 12-month income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Prepaid
Subscriber that may recharge a mobile phone. The client does not hold a contract with the company.
Postpaid
Subscriber that has a contract for the use of voice and data.
SMS
Short Message Service.
SAC
Subscriber Acquisition Cost. The sum of handset subsidies, marketing expenses and commissions to distributors for handset activation. Handset subsidy is calculated as the difference between equipment cost and equipment revenue.
Wireless penetration
The ratio of total wireless subscribers in any given country divided by the total population in that country.
América Móvil SAB de CV published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 10:09:07 UTC.