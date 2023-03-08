America Móvil B de C : Aviso aos Acionistas

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de atual depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Não Patrocinado Nível I (BDR NP N1) da America Movil SAB de CV (Empresa), código ISIN BRA1MXBDR000, foi anunciada pela Empresa a unificação de suas ações em uma única e nova classe de ação com direito a voto, desta maneira, os ADRs da Empresa no mercado americano serão unificados igualmente. Tendo dito, os ADRs lastro do Programa de BDR Nível I da Empresa deixarão de existir, e serão automaticamente convertidos em uma proporção 1:1 em um novo ADR unificado da Empresa.
O Banco B3, após análise dos acontecimentos informados, decidiu iniciar o processo de encerramento do programa mediante a conclusão do tratamento das posições remanescentes do programa de BDR NP N1.
O detentor que desejar seguir com uma opção diferente da tomada, deverá cancelar sua posição de BDR até o dia 10/03/2023 e atuar diretamente
Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program (BDR Program) of America Movil SAB de CV (Company), ISIN BRA1MXBDR000, hereby informs that, according to the link below, the Company announced the unification of its three series of shares into a new single series of ordinary shares and the ADRs of its underlying securities will be as well. Being that said, these ADRs underlying of the Company Unsposored Level 1 BDR Program will be ceased and automatically converted 1:1 ratio into a new unified ADR Company program.
After analyzing the events described above, Banco B3 decided to initialize the delisting process of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program, through the closing of remaining BDR Positions.
The BDR shareholder that wishes to continue with an option other than that taken by Banco B3, must request its BDRs cancelation until 10/03/2023, and
em sua conta de custódia no mercado perform through its Custody Account overseas. americano.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
Segue detalhamento do tratamento sobre as
Find below further details on the treatment over
posições de BDR:
the BDR Positions
A venda dos ADRs lastro será em data única a ser
Banco B3 will sell the ADRs underlying securities
definida pelo Banco B3 S.A., e os recursos
through its US Custodian in a single date yet to be
provenientes serão convertidos em Reais e
defined and the proceeds of this sale, after Income
transferidos pela B3, observando, para tanto, os
Tax deductions (if applicable), will be converted in
procedimentos para a distribuição de dinheiro
Reais, transferred to B3, and the payment will be
detalhado no Descritivo Operacional do referido
made equivalently to entitled BDR shareholders,
Programa.
considering the detailed information on the cash
O depositário emissor, Banco B3 S.A., através de
payments available on the Operational Description
seu custodiante no exterior envidará esforços para
of this BDR Program.
promover a venda das ações nos EUA, à valor de
Banco B3 as depositary and Issuer of this
mercado, sendo o valor da venda creditado
Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program will make
proporcionalmente a cada detentor de BDR do
efforts to sell the underlying shares at market price.
programa.
O Banco B3 após a venda dos ativos divulgará um novo comunicado, informando a data de repasse dos recursos, bem como o fator final convertido em BRL por posição de BDR.
Vale ressaltar que a partir do dia 13/03/2023 os BDR's deste programa deixarão de ser negociados na B3, bem como os livros para ordens de solicitações de cancelamento e emissão estarão fechados definitivamente.
After selling the securities, Banco B3 will publish a new notice to the market, informing the payment date as well as the BRL Final Rate per
BDR
Please mind that from 13/03/2023 the BDR Program will be permanently halted for negotiations at B3 Exchange and the books will be definitely closed for issuances and cancelations.
O Banco B3 após a data de pagamento do evento,
Banco B3, after the Payment Date, will initialize the
América Móvil SAB de CV published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 18:56:05 UTC.