America Móvil B de C : Aviso aos Acionistas

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program (BDR Program) of America Movil SAB de CV (Company), ISIN BRA1MXBDR000, hereby informs that, according to the link below, the Company announced the unification of its three series of shares into a new single series of ordinary shares and the ADRs of its underlying securities will be as well. Being that said, these ADRs underlying of the Company Unsposored Level 1 BDR Program will be ceased and automatically converted 1:1 ratio into a new unified ADR Company program.

The company expects this unification to be completed on 16/03/2023. https://depositaryreceipts.citi.com/adr/common/file. aspx?idf=6257

After analyzing the events described above, Banco B3 decided to initialize the delisting process of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program, through the closing of remaining BDR Positions.

The BDR shareholder that wishes to continue with an option other than that taken by Banco B3, must request its BDRs cancelation until 10/03/2023, and