Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-06
18.80 MXN   -1.00%
01:57pAmerica Móvil B De C : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
03/06UBS Adjusts America Movil Price Target to $23.60 From $22.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/06America Móvil B De C : AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

America Móvil B de C : Aviso aos Acionistas

03/08/2023 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

ENCERRAMENTO DO PROGRAMA DE BDR NÃO

DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR

PATROCINADO

PROGRAM

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de atual depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Não Patrocinado Nível I (BDR NP N1) da America Movil SAB de CV (Empresa), código ISIN BRA1MXBDR000, foi anunciada pela Empresa a unificação de suas ações em uma única e nova classe de ação com direito a voto, desta maneira, os ADRs da Empresa no mercado americano serão unificados igualmente. Tendo dito, os ADRs lastro do Programa de BDR Nível I da Empresa deixarão de existir, e serão automaticamente convertidos em uma proporção 1:1 em um novo ADR unificado da Empresa.

Espera-se que a essa unificação se torne efetiva em 16/03/2023. https://depositaryreceipts.citi.com/adr/common/file. aspx?idf=6257

O Banco B3, após análise dos acontecimentos informados, decidiu iniciar o processo de encerramento do programa mediante a conclusão do tratamento das posições remanescentes do programa de BDR NP N1.

O detentor que desejar seguir com uma opção diferente da tomada, deverá cancelar sua posição de BDR até o dia 10/03/2023 e atuar diretamente

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program (BDR Program) of America Movil SAB de CV (Company), ISIN BRA1MXBDR000, hereby informs that, according to the link below, the Company announced the unification of its three series of shares into a new single series of ordinary shares and the ADRs of its underlying securities will be as well. Being that said, these ADRs underlying of the Company Unsposored Level 1 BDR Program will be ceased and automatically converted 1:1 ratio into a new unified ADR Company program.

The company expects this unification to be completed on 16/03/2023. https://depositaryreceipts.citi.com/adr/common/file. aspx?idf=6257

After analyzing the events described above, Banco B3 decided to initialize the delisting process of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program, through the closing of remaining BDR Positions.

The BDR shareholder that wishes to continue with an option other than that taken by Banco B3, must request its BDRs cancelation until 10/03/2023, and

em sua conta de custódia no mercado perform through its Custody Account overseas. americano.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

Segue detalhamento do tratamento sobre as

Find below further details on the treatment over

posições de BDR:

the BDR Positions

A venda dos ADRs lastro será em data única a ser

Banco B3 will sell the ADRs underlying securities

definida pelo Banco B3 S.A., e os recursos

through its US Custodian in a single date yet to be

provenientes serão convertidos em Reais e

defined and the proceeds of this sale, after Income

transferidos pela B3, observando, para tanto, os

Tax deductions (if applicable), will be converted in

procedimentos para a distribuição de dinheiro

Reais, transferred to B3, and the payment will be

detalhado no Descritivo Operacional do referido

made equivalently to entitled BDR shareholders,

Programa.

considering the detailed information on the cash

O depositário emissor, Banco B3 S.A., através de

payments available on the Operational Description

seu custodiante no exterior envidará esforços para

of this BDR Program.

promover a venda das ações nos EUA, à valor de

Banco B3 as depositary and Issuer of this

mercado, sendo o valor da venda creditado

Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program will make

proporcionalmente a cada detentor de BDR do

efforts to sell the underlying shares at market price.

programa.

O Banco B3 após a venda dos ativos divulgará um novo comunicado, informando a data de repasse dos recursos, bem como o fator final convertido em BRL por posição de BDR.

Vale ressaltar que a partir do dia 13/03/2023 os BDR's deste programa deixarão de ser negociados na B3, bem como os livros para ordens de solicitações de cancelamento e emissão estarão fechados definitivamente.

After selling the securities, Banco B3 will publish a new notice to the market, informing the payment date as well as the BRL Final Rate per

BDR

Please mind that from 13/03/2023 the BDR Program will be permanently halted for negotiations at B3 Exchange and the books will be definitely closed for issuances and cancelations.

O Banco B3 após a data de pagamento do evento,

Banco B3, after the Payment Date, will initialize the

iniciará o processo de descontinuidade do

process of delisting of Company's Unsponsored

programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da

Level 1 BDR Program alongside with B3 and CVM.

Companhia junto à B3 e CVM.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

América Móvil SAB de CV published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 18:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
01:57pAmerica Móvil B De C : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
03/06UBS Adjusts America Movil Price Target to $23.60 From $22.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/06America Móvil B De C : AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
02/17America Móvil B De C : Q4 2022 Transcript
PU
02/15Transcript : América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 20..
CI
02/14Mexico's America Movil Q4 net profit tumbles, hit by Chile unit deconsolidation
RE
02/14America Movil Posts MXN13.7 Billion 4Q Net Profit
DJ
02/14Mexico's America Movil Q4 net profit tumbles, hit by Chile unit deconsolidation
RE
02/14América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/14América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Dec..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 856 B 47 163 M 47 163 M
Net income 2022 85 832 M 4 732 M 4 732 M
Net Debt 2022 498 B 27 456 M 27 456 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 1 189 B 65 547 M 65 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 178 399
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 18,80 MXN
Average target price 21,45 MXN
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.33%65 549
T-MOBILE US2.05%174 213
AT&T INC.1.96%133 400
KDDI CORPORATION2.49%64 350
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.47%61 175
VODAFONE GROUP PLC17.17%31 634