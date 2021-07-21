Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

America Móvil B de C : Five U.S. senators want to ensure Verizon TracFone deal does not raise prices

07/21/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 21 (Reuters) - Five Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ensure Verizon's proposed $6.9 billion acquisition of pre-paid mobile phones provider TracFone does not raise prices or impact government programs to provide access to mobile phones for low-income Americans.

TracFone is one of the largest providers of telecommunications services under the government subsidy program known as Lifeline with 1.7 million low-income subscribers in 43 states and the District of Columbia.

Senators Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse, Dianne Feinstein, Ron Wyden and Ed Markey said in a letter "Verizon would have significant incentives and opportunities to push subscribers from Lifeline and inexpensive prepaid services to higher revenue plans."

Verizon said in September it would buy TracFone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil, in a cash and stock deal.

The company said the proposed deal "will bring value and benefits to value-conscious consumers in a myriad of ways."

In February, the attorneys general of 16 U.S. states and the District of Columbia urged the FCC to thoroughly investigate the deal.

TracFone serves about 21 million customers. Verizon is the largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers.

Lifeline in total provides 9.1 million Americans with free or discounted broadband and voice services through its agreements with phone and broadband providers.

"We are concerned that Verizon does not have a sufficient record on supporting Lifeline for its current wireless services and has provided few enforceable commitments to the FCC within the proposed TracFone transaction," wrote the senators to FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. "We encourage the FCC to consider long-term, binding commitments to protect Lifeline subscribers and ensure affordable services.”

Verizon noted it has "committed to the Lifeline program for at least three years." The FCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
01:37pAMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Five U.S. senators want to ensure Verizon TracFone deal d..
RE
12:08pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Lifts 2021 Guidance After Second-Quarter Beat on Strong..
MT
07/16TRANCHE UPDATE ON AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A : AMX L)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
07/15AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/14AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Q2 2021 Transcript
PU
07/13America Movil Q2 net profit more than doubles, beats forecasts
RE
07/13AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Q2 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
07/13America Movil's 2Q Profit Doubles on Exchange Gains
DJ
07/13América Móvil, S.A.B. De C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
06/23Telekom Austria may consider Huawei, ZTE for 5G networks-COO
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 995 B 49 189 M 49 189 M
Net income 2021 95 946 M 4 745 M 4 745 M
Net Debt 2021 538 B 26 584 M 26 584 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 1 041 B 51 565 M 51 463 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 183 956
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,77 MXN
Average target price 18,44 MXN
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.83%50 614
AT&T INC.-2.96%206 275
T-MOBILE US7.08%181 218
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-9.89%122 635
KDDI CORPORATION12.52%70 100
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-6.28%47 655