America Móvil B de C : Five U.S. senators want to ensure Verizon TracFone deal does not raise prices

July 21 (Reuters) - Five Democratic U.S. senators on
Wednesday urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
ensure Verizon's proposed $6.9 billion acquisition of pre-paid
mobile phones provider TracFone does not raise prices or impact
government programs to provide access to mobile phones for
low-income Americans.
TracFone is one of the largest providers of
telecommunications services under the government subsidy program
known as Lifeline with 1.7 million low-income subscribers in 43
states and the District of Columbia.
Senators Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse, Dianne
Feinstein, Ron Wyden and Ed Markey said in a letter "Verizon
would have significant incentives and opportunities to push
subscribers from Lifeline and inexpensive prepaid services to
higher revenue plans."
Verizon said in September it would buy TracFone, a unit of
Mexican telecom company America Movil, in a cash and
stock deal.
The company said the proposed deal "will bring value and
benefits to value-conscious consumers in a myriad of ways."
In February, the attorneys general of 16 U.S. states and the
District of Columbia urged the FCC to thoroughly investigate the
deal.
TracFone serves about 21 million customers. Verizon is the
largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers.
Lifeline in total provides 9.1 million Americans with free
or discounted broadband and voice services through its
agreements with phone and broadband providers.
"We are concerned that Verizon does not have a sufficient
record on supporting Lifeline for its current wireless services
and has provided few enforceable commitments to the FCC within
the proposed TracFone transaction," wrote the senators to FCC
Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. "We encourage the FCC to
consider long-term, binding commitments to protect Lifeline
subscribers and ensure affordable services.”
Verizon noted it has "committed to the Lifeline program for
at least three years." The FCC did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
