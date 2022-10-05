America Móvil B de C : Liberty Latin America and América Móvil receive approval for the joint venture between VTR and Claro Chile

"Liberty Latin America and América Móvil receive approval

for the joint venture between VTR and Claro Chile"

Mexico City, October 5, 2022. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX]

[NYSE: AMX | AMOV], informs that today the Chilean National Economic Prosecutor's Office (FNE) approved the previously announced agreement to combine Liberty Latin America Ltd. and AMX's respective Chilean operations, VTR and Claro Chile, to form a 50:50 joint venture.

The parties intend to complete the transaction imminently.

The FNE's approval can be found at: https://www.fne.gob.cl/fne-aprueba-joint-venture-entre-vtr-y-claro-sujeto-a-devolucion-de-espectro-radioelectrico-obligaciones-de-uso-eficiente-de-espectro-y-enajenacion-del-negocio-de-television-satelital/.