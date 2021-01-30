Log in
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

America Móvil B de C : Mexican telecoms magnate Slim returns home after hospitalization with COVID-19

01/30/2021 | 06:30pm EST
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, has returned home from hospital following a bout of COVID-19 and is feeling well, his spokesman Arturo Elias said on Saturday.

During the past week, Slim had been getting medical attention at the National Institute of Nutrition, a public health center in Mexico City.

Slim's son, Carlos Slim Domit, revealed on Monday that the telecoms magnate had caught the coronavirus, and was making a good recovery from what he said were mild symptoms.

Spokesman Elias, who is also Slim's son-in-law, said the 81-year-old had returned home on Thursday, and was "very well." Thursday was also Slim's birthday.

Slim is Mexico's wealthiest man. His family controls America Movil, the largest telecommunications provider in Latin America, as well as a host of other businesses. (Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 019 B 49 487 M 49 487 M
Net income 2020 37 567 M 1 824 M 1 824 M
Net Debt 2020 656 B 31 856 M 31 856 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 914 B 45 104 M 44 364 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 187 383
Free-Float 48,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Director
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.66%46 352
AT&T INC.-0.45%203 990
T-MOBILE US-6.50%156 489
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.62%139 384
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.01%124 907
KDDI CORPORATION0.42%67 565
