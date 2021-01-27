America Móvil B de C : Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexican businessman Carlos
Slim, one of the world's richest men, remains hospitalized with
COVID-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday.
The 80-year-old telecoms magnate has been receiving
treatment at the National Institute of Nutrition, a public
health center in Mexico City, since his son confirmed on Monday
that he had tested positive.
"He's in [the hospital] for analysis and monitoring, but
he's doing very, very well," Elias said.
Slim is Mexico's wealthiest man. His family controls America
Movil, the largest Mexican telecommunications provider, whose
operations includes mobile and fixed-line voice services,
wireless, internet and fixed-data services.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, writing by Laura
Gottesdiener; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)