    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 10/18
18.44 MXN   -0.32%
05:39pAmerica Movil Q3 net profit dips 16.4% to $766 million
RE
05:39pAMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Movil Q3 net profit dips 16.4% to $766 mln
RE
04:21pAmerica Movil Third Quarter Net Profit Lower on Exchange Losses
DJ
America Móvil B de C : Movil Q3 net profit dips 16.4% to $766 mln

10/19/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported on Tuesday a third-quarter net profit of 15.8 billion pesos ($766 million), down 16.4% from the same period a year earlier.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said revenue dipped to 253.4 billion pesos, from 260.2 billion pesos during the year-earlier period. That still beat the Refinitiv forecast of 244.32 billion pesos.

EBITDA was 87.6 billion pesos, an increase of 1.3% in nominal terms from a year ago.

America Movil said it added 4.2 million wireless subscribers in the quarter, including 2.2 million postpaid customers.

($1= 20.642 pesos at end-September) (Reporting by Noe Torres and Cassandra Garrison; additional reporting by Jake Kincaid; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 991 B 48 928 M 48 928 M
Net income 2021 86 089 M 4 252 M 4 252 M
Net Debt 2021 547 B 27 013 M 27 013 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 1 204 B 59 417 M 59 471 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 183 956
Free-Float 47,6%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.26%59 175
AT&T INC.-11.93%180 853
T-MOBILE US-12.96%146 486
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-20.22%93 536
KDDI CORPORATION19.31%72 319
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-9.51%41 229