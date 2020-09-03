America Móvil B de C : Movil says scraps deal to purchase Telefonica's El Salvador unit

Log in
09/03/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - America Movil on Thursday said it was canceling by mutual agreement a contract with Spain's Telefonica to buy its El Salvador unit, Telefonica Moviles El Salvador, blaming regulatory hurdles.

America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, owns telecommunications firm Claro in El Salvador and had been aiming to acquire for $315 million Telefonica Moviles and another El Salvador unit, Telefonica Multiservicios.

The two Telefonica units operate in the Central American nation under the Movistar brand and belong to Telefonica Centroamerica Inversiones.

El Salvador's Competition Superintendent regulator last month said it would allow America Movil to expand its market share on guarantees that it will abide by competition and consumer protection safeguards. It also limited the future use of Movistar's mobile phone spectrum.

America Movil said it was abandoning plans to buy 99.3% of Telefonica Moviles by mutual agreement with the Spanish telecoms giant.

"The decision is made after jointly assessing the conditions imposed to achieve regulatory authorization required in the final resolution recently issued by the Competition Superintendent," America Movil said in a statement.

The statement did not mention Telefonica Multiservicios or whether if that deal was off as well.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sandra Maler and Dan Grebler)

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. -0.30% 13.37 End-of-day quote.-11.46%
TELEFONICA S.A. 1.93% 3.326 End-of-day quote.-46.59%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 029 B 47 428 M 47 428 M
Net income 2020 47 455 M 2 188 M 2 188 M
Net Debt 2020 711 B 32 786 M 32 786 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 889 B 41 012 M 40 969 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 186 835
Free-Float 47,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,72 MXN
Last Close Price 13,37 MXN
Spread / Highest target 64,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Director
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-11.46%40 682
AT&T INC.-24.00%211 622
T-MOBILE US51.59%147 151
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-19.08%140 155
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.37.59%116 748
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-4.26%88 153
