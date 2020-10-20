America Móvil B de C : Q3 2020 Quarterly Report 0 10/20/2020 | 05:40pm EDT Send by mail :

América Móvil's third quarter of 2020 financial and operating report 3Q20 Mexico City, October 20th, 2020 - América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("América Móvil") [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX, AMOV], announced today its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020. Mexico Argentina As confinement measures began to be lifted our commercial activity saw a rebound in most countries in our region of operations.

Postpaid net additions totaled 1.8 million wireless subscribers, the majority coming from Brazil, Austria and Colombia. In the prepaid segment, we gained 1.4 million clients including 1.2 million in Mexico, approximately 300 thou- sand in each of Colombia and Ecuador, and 237 thousand in Peru. 1.8M postpaid net adds Brazil Colombia Chile Fixed-broadband remains the main driver on the fixed-line platform; we con- nected 446 thousand new broadband accesses, including 122 thousand in Colombia, 117 thousand in Mexico, 70 thousand in Peru and 62 thousand in Brazil.

remains the main driver on the fixed-line platform; we con- nected 446 thousand new broadband accesses, including 122 thousand in Colombia, 117 thousand in Mexico, 70 thousand in Peru and 62 thousand in Brazil. Third quarter revenues of 260 billion pesos rose 4.7% year-on-year in Mexican peso terms as service revenues expanded 5.4%. At constant exchange rates, service revenues increased 1.5%. from 0.8% in the prior quarter with those on the mobile platform accelerating to 3.5% from 2.3% in the prior quarter. 446k new broadband accesses 3Q Revenues +4.7% YoY Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean Mobile service revenues were lifted by prepaid revenues which rose 2.5% af- ter declining 2.0% the prior quarter.

EBITDA of 86.5 billion pesos was up 10.1% in Mexican peso terms. At constant exchange rates EBITDA increased 7.2%, more than twice as in the prior quar- ter.

Our operating profit jumped 18.4% to 45.1 billion pesos and helped bring about an increase of 45% in our net income of 18.9 billion pesos in the third quarter, even after financing costs of 22.4 billion pesos that were up 82% year-on-year. Prepaid revenues +2.5% YoY EBITDA +7.2% Yoy at constant Fx Operating profit +18% YoY USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary • Our cash flow covered our capital expenditures of 91.0 billion pesos and al- CapEx of MxP 91 Bn lowed us to significantly reduce our liabilities, directing 47.0 billion pesos to the reduction of our net debt and 15 billion pesos to pension obligations. • At the end of September our net debt stood at 726 billion pesos, up from Net debt to EBITDA 677 billion pesos relative to December on account of the depreciation of the at 1.88x Mexican peso vs. the U.S. dollar and the euro. It stood at 1.88 times EBITDA under IAS 17. We will host our conference call to discuss 3Q20 financial and operating results on October 21st at 9:00 am Mexico City time. To access the call please log on to www.americamovil.com/investors CONTENT page 2 Highlights América Móvil Fundamentals Relevant events 3Q20 3Q19 Earnings per Share (Mex$) (1) 0.28 0.20 Subscribers Earning per ADR (US$) (2) 0.26 0.20 EBITDA per Share (Mex$) (3) 1.30 1.19 América Móvil EBITDA per ADR (US$) 1.18 1.22 Consolidated Net Income (millions of Mex$) 18,861 13,043 Average Shares Outstanding (billion) 66.37 66.01 Mexico (1) Net Income / Average Shares Outstanding (2) 20 shares per ADR (3) EBITDA / Average Shares Outstanding Argentina América Móvil's Subsidiaries as of September 2020 Country Brand Business Equity Brazil Participation Mexico Telcel wireless 100.0% Colombia Telmex wireline 98.8% Sección Amarilla other 100.0% Telvista other 90.0% Chile Argentina Claro wireless 100.0% Telmex wireline 100.0% Ecuador Brazil Claro wireless/wireline 98.5% Chile Claro wireless 100.0% Telmex wireline 100.0% Peru Colombia Claro wireless/wireline 99.4% Costa Rica Claro wireless 100.0% Central America Dominicana Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Ecuador Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% El Salvador Claro wireless/wireline 95.8% Caribbean Guatemala Claro wireless/wireline 99.3% Honduras Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% USA Nicaragua Claro wireless/wireline 99.6% Panama Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Austria & CEE Paraguay Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Peru Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Currency Puerto Rico Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Uruguay Claro wireless/wireline 100.0% Exchange Rates USA Tracfone wireless 100.0% Appendix Netherlands KPN wireless/wireline 17.9% Austria Telekom Austria wireless/wireline 51.0% Glossary CONTENT page 3 Highlights Relevant Events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile The reported figures for Argentina corresponding to the third quarter of 2020 are presented in accordance with a) IAS29 reflecting the effects of the adoption of inflationary accounting that became mandatory after the Argentinean economy was deemed to be hyperinflationary in the third quarter of 2018 and b) IAS21 translated to Mexican pesos using the end-of-period exchange rate. All comparisons at constant exchange rates for America Movil's consolidated figures will exclude Argentina to ensure consistency. Relevant Events On September 14th, 2020 we announced that we entered into an agreement with Verizon Communications Inc. to sell our 100% interest in TracFone Wireless, Inc., the largest mobile virtual prepaid service operator in the United States, serving 21 million subscribers. The agreed purchase price payment at the closing is US$6,250 million, of which one-half will be in cash and the other in Verizon stock. In addi- tion, following the closing, Verizon shall pay to AMX: (i) up to US$500 million as an earn-out if Tracfone continues to achieve certain performance measures during the 24 months following the closing, calculated and paid in 4 consecutive 6-month periods, and (ii) US$150 million deferred commercial consideration payable within two years following the closing. AMX will continue to benefit from EBITDA generated by Tracfone during fiscal year 2020 and until the closing date of the transaction. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions for this type of transactions, including obtaining required governmental approvals. Parties expect the closing to occur during 2021. Agreement to sell Tracfone to Verizon Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates On September 3rd we terminated the agreement to purchase 99.3% of Telefónica Móviles El Salvador, S.A. de C.V. The decision comes after careful consideration by both parties of the conditions established by the Superintendencia de Compe- tencia for approval of the transaction. On July 27th we informed that our Brazilian subsidiary, Claro S.A. ("Claro"), agreed to extend a binding offer submitted jointly with Telefónica Brasil S.A. and TIM S.A for the acquisition of the mobile business owned by Oi Group, in the amount of R$16,500 million. The offer was submitted by the parties, and is subject to certain conditions, including their right to make a higher bid than any other offer potentially presented by a third party ("right to top") in the competitive process of Oi Group's mobile business sale. Claro believes that the joint offer with TIM and Telefónica is the one that best serves the interests of current customers of Oi, as it provides long-term experience in the Brazilian market, investment capacity and technical innovation to the sector as a whole and it is in line with current regulation. Resolution of the regulator in El Salvador Binding offer for the acquisition of the mobile business owned by Oi Appendix Glossary In August we established a Euro Commercial Paper Program in the amount of 2.0 Euro Commercial billion euros under which we expect to issue regularly securities with maturities Paper Program of up to 360 days. CONTENT page 4 Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Access Lines As confinement measures began to be lifted throughout our region of operations towards the end of the second quarter, an improving trend became apparent on commercial activity. We ended September with 281 million wireless subscribers, after net additions of 3.2 million. This figure comprises 1.8 million postpaid net gains and 1.4 million prepaid net gains. Our postpaid base was up 5.7% organically. Brazil led the way in terms of postpaid growth after adding 1.8 million subscribers followed by Austria with 241 thousand and Colombia with 142 thousand. The prepaid base ended the quarter with 186 million subscribers, after adding 1.2 million in Mexico, approximately 300 thousand in each of Colombia and Ecuador, and 237 thousand in Peru. Postpaid base up 5.7% YoY Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary On the fixed-line segment we gained 446 thousand new broadband clients with 446k new every operation posting an increase in accesses, except for Austria and Croatia. broadband However, in the PayTV segment we registered disconnections of 243 thousand in accesses the quarter and in fixed-line voice the number of lines came down by 242 thou- sand. We ended September with a total of 362 million access lines, which includes 281 362M access lines million wireless subscribers and 81 million fixed-line RGUs. Wireless Subscribers as of September 2020 Total(1) (Thousands) Country Sep '20 Jun '20 Var.% Sep '19 Var.% Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay 23,996 24,259 -1.1% 24,536 -2.2% Austria & CEE 21,609 21,208 1.9% 21,520 0.4% Brazil 60,005 58,520 2.5% 56,451 6.3% Central America 14,533 14,541 -0.1% 15,290 -4.9% Caribbean 6,237 6,087 2.5% 6,139 1.6% Chile 6,505 6,793 -4.2% 6,779 -4.0% Colombia 32,024 31,535 1.6% 30,577 4.7% Ecuador 7,822 7,878 -0.7% 8,422 -7.1% Mexico 76,563 75,378 1.6% 76,150 0.5% Peru 10,552 10,387 1.6% 11,623 -9.2% USA 20,876 20,918 -0.2% 21,229 -1.7% Total Wireless Lines 280,722 277,503 1.2% 278,716 0.7% Includes total subscribers of all companies in which América Móvil holds an economic interest; does not consider the date in which the companies started being consolidated. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 5 Fixed-Line and Other Accesses (RGUs) as of September 2020 Total(1) (Thousands) Country Sep '20 Jun '20 Var.% Sep '19 Var.% Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay 1,385 1,278 8.4% 1,023 35.3% Austria & CEE 6,066 6,105 -0.6% 6,135 -1.1% Brazil 32,952 33,260 -0.9% 34,448 -4.3% Central America 4,227 4,379 -3.5% 4,385 -3.6% Caribbean 2,532 2,509 0.9% 2,537 -0.2% Chile 1,391 1,401 -0.7% 1,418 -1.9% Colombia 8,155 7,938 2.7% 7,555 7.9% Ecuador 446 454 -1.8% 431 3.5% Mexico 22,011 21,961 0.2% 22,158 -0.7% Peru 1,787 1,707 4.7% 1,578 13.3% Total RGUs 80,953 80,993 0.0% 81,669 -0.9% Fixed Line, Broadband and Television (Cable & DTH). Central America figures have been adjusted in accordance with the methodolgy used for all AMX operations. Consolidated ARPU +5.0% YoY at constant Fx Mobile and fixed service revenues expanded in Colombia Fixed Bundles (1) Fixed Voice (1) Includes Fixed-Broadband, Pay-TV and Fixed Voice in double or triple play bundles. Mobile Postpaid Mobile Prepaid 3Q20 Service Revenues (1) Mobile service 30 (%) 2 + 34 revenues +3.5% YoY at constant Fx Service revenues up 1.5% YoY at constant Fx CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 6 América Móvil Consolidated Results Following the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus introduced throughout the world since the advent of the pandemic, the third quarter saw a rebound in economic activity in most countries in our region of operation and little of the volatility that was present in the prior two quarters. With the exception of the Brazilian real, which continued to deteriorate vs. the U.S. dollar, the main currencies in Latin America did not see much change over the period. Our third quarter revenues rose 4.7% in Mexican peso terms from a year before to reach 260 billion pesos, as service revenues expanded 5.4%. At constant exchange rates service revenues were up 1.5%-roughly twice as fast as in the preceding quarter-on the back of continued strong performance of fixed-broadband revenues and the recovery of mobile prepaid revenues, those most affected in the prior quarter in the midst of the lockdown measures implemented throughout Latin America. The difference between the growth rate in peso terms and that at constant exchange rates has to do with the Mexican peso having depreciated against practically all other operating currencies except the Brazilian real and the Argentinean peso in the period: revenues in other currencies increased faster in peso terms. Mobile service revenues accelerated to 3.5% from 2.3% in the second quarter buoyed by prepaid rev- enues-they rose to +2.5% from -2.0%-while fixed- line service revenues maintained a 1.4% pace of decline as the gains observed in fixed-broadbandrevenues-from a pace of +7.3% to one of +9.1%- were equaled by new revenue losses in fixed-line voice and PayTV revenues. The rhythm of decline of the latter, -9.2%, equaled the pace of growth of fixed-broadband revenues. Colombia was the only country where service revenues expanded on both the mobile and the fixed-line platform in the third quarter-almost at the same pace in each one. The strongest growth on that platform was in those countries that have more recently initiated their fixed-lineoperations-Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Costa Rica-while Dominicana, Brazil and Puerto Rico all had, together with Colombia, very strong showings on the mobile platform. Across our operations, voice MOUs rose 11.7% while mobile data per user was up 41.2%, all of which resulted in a 5.0% increase in mobile ARPUs at constant exchange rates. Prepaid ARPUs shot up to an 8.0% year-on-year increase from 0% the preceding quarter while postpaid ARPUs decelerated sharply their rate of decline, from -6.4% in the second quarter to -1.4% in the third. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 7 EBITDA was up 10.1% in the third quarter from the year-earlier quarter to 86.5 bil- EBITDA +7.2% YoY lion pesos as the EBITDA margin remained at 33.2%. At constant exchange rates at constant Fx EBITDA increased 7.2%, more than twice as fast as it had in the preceding quarter, with Puerto Rico, Mexico and Dominicana posting important advances. Puerto Rico's EBITDA growth went from 10% to 38%; Mexico's improved from -10.3% to +1.3% whereas Dominicana's increased from -5.5% to +5.8%. América Móvil's Income Statement Millions of Mexican pesos 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan- Sep 19 Var.% Service Revenues 216,113 205,038 5.4% 645,083 617,637 4.4% Equipment Revenues 42,636 41,968 1.6% 112,814 122,003 -7.5% Total Revenues* 260,172 248,475 4.7% 761,857 744,207 2.4% Cost of Service 76,755 74,009 3.7% 229,528 223,091 2.9% Cost of Equipment 43,779 42,451 3.1% 119,507 123,574 -3.3% Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 52,088 52,166 -0.1% 162,796 161,648 0.7% Others 1,091 1,341 -18.7% 3,289 3,939 -16.5% Total Costs and Expenses 173,712 169,966 2.2% 515,120 512,252 0.6% EBITDA 86,460 78,509 10.1% 246,737 231,955 6.4% % of Total Revenues 33.2% 31.6% 32.4% 31.2% Depreciation & Amortization 41,394 40,454 2.3% 121,811 121,409 0.3% EBIT 45,066 38,055 18.4% 124,926 110,546 13.0% % of Total Revenues 17.3% 15.3% 16.4% 14.9% Net Interest Expense 8,298 8,406 -1.3% 26,650 26,330 1.2% Other Financial Expenses 6,572 -2,951 322.7% -15,181 2,547 n.m. Foreign Exchange Loss 7,511 6,877 9.2% 101,610 -3,539 n.m. Comprehensive Financing Cost (Income) 22,381 12,333 81.5% 113,079 25,338 346.3% Income & Deferred Taxes 2,169 11,431 -81.0% -1,696 35,716 -104.7% Net Income before Minority Interest and Equity Participation in Results 20,516 14,292 43.6% 13,542 49,491 -72.6% of Affiliates Equity Participation in Results of Affiliates 1 -7 107.5% -283 7 n.m. Minority Interest -1,655 -1,242 -33.3% -3,718 -2,541 -46.3% Net Income 18,861 13,043 44.6% 9,540 46,957 -79.7% *Total revenues include Other Revenues. n.m. Not meaningful. CONTENT page 8 Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Our operating profit shot up 18.4% to 45.1 billion pesos and was the driver of a 45% increase in our net income, which totaled 18.9 billion pesos. In cash flow terms, our net debt came down by 47.0 billion pesos over the nine months to September. In addition, we devoted 15 billion pesos to cover our pension -related commitments. Notwithstanding the above, our net debt (after leases) ended September 48.8 billion pesos higher than in December, at 726 billion. The increase in the amount outstanding in peso terms is due solely to the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates on the non-peso debt, with the peso falling 12.4% vs. the U.S. dollar and 15.6% vs. the euro in relation to December 2019. At the end of the month our net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 1.88 times under IAS17, slightly less than at the end of June. Operating profit up 18% YoY Net debt to EBITDA stood at 1.88x Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary Our capital expenditures totaled 91.0 billion pesos in the period and were direct- CapEx of MxP 91Bn ed to securing adequate capacity in our networks and maintaining good quality of service. Balance Sheet - América Móvil Consolidated Millions of Mexican Pesos Sep '20 Dec '19 Var.% Sep '20 Dec '19 Var.% Current Assets Current Liabilities Cash, Marketable Securities & Other Short 81,737 67,464 21.2% Short Term Debt* 124,433 129,172 -3.7% Term Ivestments Accounts Receivable 232,187 211,532 9.8% Lease-Related Debt 24,621 25,895 -4.9% Other Current Assets 16,221 10,747 50.9% Accounts Payable 247,853 268,484 -7.7% Inventories 35,029 41,102 -14.8% Other Current 100,315 101,849 -1.5% Liabilities 365,173 330,844 10.4% 497,221 525,400 -5.4% Non Current Assets Non Current Liabilities Plant & Equipment, 1,366,504 1,319,588 3.6% Long Term Debt 566,730 495,082 14.5% gross -Depreciation 724,277 680,244 6.5% Lease-Related Debt 92,102 94,702 -2.7% Plant & Equipment, net 642,227 639,343 0.5% Other Liabilities 199,476 189,843 5.1% Rights of Use 110,880 118,003 -6.0% 858,308 779,627 10.1% Investments in Affiliates 1,838 2,474 -25.7% Deferred Assets Goodwill (Net) 150,366 152,900 -1.7% Intangible Assets 136,311 125,169 8.9% Shareholder's Equity 228,840 226,907 0.9% Deferred Assets 177,573 163,199 8.8% Total Assets 1,584,369 1,531,934 3.4% Total Liabilities 1,584,369 1,531,934 3.4% and Equity Includes current portion of Long Term Debt. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 9 Financial Debt of América Móvil* Millions Sep -20 Dec -19 Peso - denominated debt (MxP) 66,511 80,129 Bonds 51,241 58,129 Banks and others 15,270 22,000 U.S. Dollar - denominated debt (USD) 10,263 9,472 Bonds 9,351 8,975 Banks and others 912 497 Euro - denominated Debt (EUR) 9,700 11,165 Bonds 8,100 10,942 Commercial Paper 1,600 123 Banks and others 0 100 Sterling - denominated Debt (GBP) 2,200 2,750 Bonds 2,200 2,750 Reais - denominated Debt (BRL) 9,975 7,475 Bonds 9,975 7,475 Banks and others 0 0 Debt denominated in other currencies(1) (MxP) 35,299 26,045 Bonds 6,858 5,818 Banks and others 28,441 20,227 Total Debt (MxP) 691,162 624,254 Cash, Marketable Securities and Short Term Financial 81,737 67,464 Investments (MxP) Net Debt (MxP) 609,425 556,790 *This table does not include the effect of forwards and derivatives used to hedge our foreign exchange exposure. It includes financial debt of Telekom Austria. (1)Includes Peruvian soles and Chilean pesos. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated page 10 Mexico We added 1.2 million wireless subscribers in the second quarter-substantially 1.2M prepaid net all of them prepaid clients- reverting most of the subscriber losses observed adds in the second quarter as confinement restrictions were relaxed and we resumed more forcefully our commercial activity. Prepaid churn came down by nearly one percentage point from the prior quarter. On the fixed-line platform we added 117 thousand broadband clients twice as many as in the second quarter, supported by our alliances with OTT providers. Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Our Mexican revenues totaled 73.2 billion pesos, up 0.4% from the year before, with service revenues declining slightly, -0.7%, an improvement on the -2.1% year- on-year reduction observed the prior quarter. Mobile service revenues declined 0.6%, improving on their -2.5% pace of the second quarter. The recovery of Mexican mobile revenues was wholly driven by the bounce in prepaid revenues, which went from a -3.8% pace in the second quarter to +1.1% in the third. Revenues of MxP 73Bn Prepaid revenues up 1.1% YoY Chile Ecuador Similarly, fixed-line service revenues came down 1.0% year-on-year in the third quarter, having fallen 1.4% the previous one. There were important advances both on fixed-broadbandservices-their expansion moved up from 1.8% in the second quarter to 6.0%-and in corporate networks, overcoming a 3.3% fall in the second quarter to a +2.2% increase in the third quarter. Losses in fixed-line voice revenues determined that revenues on that platform continued to decline. Broadband revenues +6.0% YoY Peru Central America EBITDA expanded 1.3% in the third quarter helped along by the improvement in revenues, recovering from a 10.3% year-on-year plunge in the second quarter. The EBITDA margin was slightly higher, 37.6%, on the relative normalization of commercial activities and associated expenses. INCOME STATEMENT - Mexico Millions of MxP EBITDA expanded 1.3% YoY Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary 3Q20 3Q19(1) Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19(1) Var.% Total Revenues* 73,187 72,926 0.4% 209,253 213,473 -2.0% Total Service Revenues 52,992 53,377 -0.7% 159,511 157,553 1.2% Wireless Revenues 54,031 52,699 2.5% 150,522 151,936 -0.9% Service Revenues 34,378 34,569 -0.6% 102,787 100,462 2.3% Equipment Revenues 19,653 18,130 8.4% 47,734 51,474 -7.3% Fixed Line Revenues 18,705 19,539 -4.3% 57,173 59,608 -4.1% EBITDA 27,525 27,178 1.3% 79,717 79,219 0.6% % total revenues 37.6% 37.3% 38.1% 37.1% EBIT 19,819 18,431 7.5% 56,511 53,008 6.6% % 27.1% 25.3% 27.0% 24.8% *Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income. 2019 reflects reclassifications of "other revenues". CONTENT page 11 Highlights Mexico Operating Data 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Relevant events Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 76,563 76,150 0.5% Postpaid 14,485 14,107 2.7% Prepaid 62,077 62,043 0.1% Subscribers MOU 561 530 5.7% ARPU (MxP) 152 152 -0.6% América Móvil Churn (%) 3.3% 4.2% (0.8) Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) * 22,011 22,158 -0.7% Consolidated Fixed Lines 12,032 12,448 -3.3% Mexico Broadband 9,978 9,710 2.8% * Fixed Line and Broadband. Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary CONTENT page 12 Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Argentina For comparison purposes all comments in this section related to annual variations of the presented period for Argentina refer to figures in constant peso terms, that is, adjusted for inflation in accordance to NIC 29. Information for Uruguay and Paraguay is not presented in the table. Telecommunication services have been considered "essential services" by presidential decree beginning in August; as such, we have been forbidden to raise prices for our services for the remainder of 2020. Third quarter revenues declined 9.6% in real terms (after inflation) from the year-earlier quarter with service revenues falling 9.4%. Mobile service revenues came down 12.0% as subscribers curtailed their usage or disconnected lines as disposable income contracted and unemployment rates increased on account of lockdown measures that were prolonged through September. The impact was more hardly felt on the postpaid segment where revenues declined 13.0%; prepaid revenues declined 7.7%. Fixed-line service revenues rose 13.9% from a small base driven by broadband revenue growth of 22.7% and PayTV revenues that increased 164.4%. Forbidden to raise prices in 2020 Lockdown measures continued to affect revenues Chile Ecuador Peru Third quarter EBITDA was down 9.1% year-on-year and the EBITDA margin stayed roughly flat at 41.6%. Given the current conditions, we have made extraordinary efforts to contain costs and thrive in an inflationary environment. As a result of strict cost controls we were able to post a sequential increase in EBITDA of 8.6% in spite a 7.2% plunge in service revenues. The sequential increase in the EBITDA margin was 3.5 percentage points. EBITDA down 9.1% YoY Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary INCOME STATEMENT - Argentina Millions of Constant ARS of September 2020 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19 Var.% Total Revenues* 27,630 30,578 -9.6% 84,192 92,778 -9.3% Total Service Revenues 22,620 24,976 -9.4% 70,759 75,289 -6.0% Wireless Revenues 24,664 28,091 -12.2% 75,648 85,448 -11.5% Service Revenues 19,853 22,548 -12.0% 62,737 68,156 -8.0% Equipment Revenues 4,810 5,542 -13.2% 12,912 17,293 -25.3% Fixed Line Revenues 2,766 2,428 13.9% 8,022 7,134 12.5% EBITDA 11,500 12,652 -9.1% 32,891 38,490 -14.5% % total revenues 41.6% 41.4% 39.1% 41.5% EBIT 8,803 9,886 -11.0% 25,370 31,080 -18.4% % 31.9% 32.3% 30.1% 33.5% *Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 13 Argentina Operating Data 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands)(1) 21,295 21,885 -2.7% Postpaid 8,394 8,418 -0.3% Prepaid 12,901 13,467 -4.2% MOU 94 77 21.0% ARPU (ARP) 302 240 26.0% Churn (%) 2.0% 1.8% 0.2 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) * 1,067 695 53.6% * Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. (1)Hybrid subscribers are now included in our postpaid figures. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers page 14 Brazil In the third quarter we added 1.8 million postpaid subscribers-one of our best 1.8M postpaid net quarters in terms of net additions-and lost 321 thousand prepaid subscribers adds on the mobile platform. On the fixed-line one, we gained 62 thousand broad- band accesses and lost 209 thousand PayTV clients and 162 thousand voice lines. América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Third quarter revenues were up 1.1% from the year-earlier quarter to 9.8 billion reais, with service revenues roughly flat, 0.3%, as mobile service revenues rose 8.1% and fixed-line revenues came down 5.1%. Mobile service revenues were buoyed by the strong recovery of prepaid reve- nues, from -1.0% in the second quarter to +5.1% in the third, and by continued strong performance of postpaid revenues, up 9.0% in the quarter. Mobile ARPU rose 25.7% on the back of a 50% increase in consumption of data services per client and 19.8% in voice services (MOUs) which also increased sig- nificantly. On the fixed-line platform broadband revenues continued growing along their trend line-at 9.9% they were expanding at the same pace as in the second quarter-but the down-trend on PayTV revenues accelerated to -13.6% from -11.7% the precedent quarter along with the reduction of PayTV accesses. Mobile service revenues +8.1% YoY Strong recovery of prepaid revenues Mobile ARPU +26% YoY Broadband revenues +10% YoY Peru Central America EBITDA increased 6.1% year-on-year in the third quarter and nearly reached four billion reais, as the EBITDA margin topped 40% for the second consecutive quarter; it was up 1.9 percentage points higher than a year before. INCOME STATEMENT - Brazil Proforma Millions of BrL EBITDA margin at 40% of revenues Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19 Var.% Total Revenues* 9,790 9,681 1.1% 29,117 28,706 1.4% Total Service Revenues 9,423 9,398 0.3% 28,277 27,852 1.5% Wireless Revenues 4,467 4,062 10.0% 12,969 11,820 9.7% Service Revenues 4,117 3,809 8.1% 12,168 11,021 10.4% Equipment Revenues 350 253 38.4% 801 799 0.3% Fixed Line Revenues 5,306 5,590 -5.1% 16,109 16,831 -4.3% EBITDA 3,943 3,716 6.1% 11,469 10,614 8.1% % total revenues 40.3% 38.4% 39.4% 37.0% EBIT 1,554 1,496 3.9% 4,554 4,131 10.2% % 15.9% 15.4% 15.6% 14.4% *Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 15 Brazil Operating Data 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 60,005 56,451 6.3% Postpaid 33,658 26,243 28.3% Prepaid 26,348 30,207 -12.8% MOU(1) 190 159 19.8% ARPU (BrL) 24 19 25.7% Churn (%) 4.7% 4.2% 0.5 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) * 32,952 34,448 -4.3% Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. We modified the methodology for calculating MOUs. We no longer include M2M subscribers. CONTENT page 16 Highlights Relevant events Subscribers Colombia Our wireless subscriber base topped 32 million clients at the end of September after net additions of 489 thousand in the quarter, the highest in at least a year. Postpaid net additions totaled 142 thousand and prepaid gains 347 thousand subscribers. 347k prepaid net adds América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina There was a sharp acceleration in fixed-broadband accesses with net gains of 122 thousand clients, more than three times as many as in the year-earlier quar- ter. PayTV accesses were also on the rise, reaching 41 thousand. Revenues totaled 3.4 trillion Colombian pesos, 3.0% more than a year before, with service revenues rising 9.2%, in line with the pace recorded prior to the pandemic. It was our only operation that presented revenue growth in both the mobile and the fixed-line platforms. 122k new broadband clients Service revenues +9.2% YoY Brazil Colombia Chile Mobile service revenues were up 8.3% showing a marked recovery from the sec- Mobile service ond quarter in both prepaid and postpaid-the former went from 7.5% to 12.1% revenues up 8.3% whereas the latter moved up from 3.5% to 6.3%-as the lockdown measures YoY eased and the economy resumed its course. ARPU was up 3.6% compared to the same period of the prior year with data usage per client rising 36%. Ecuador Peru Fixed-line service revenues increased 10.6% year-on-year on the back of broadband revenues that expanded 16.1%, as the increase in demand for such services brought about by the lockdown measures continued to come through in the third quarter. PayTV, which is typically bundled with broadband services, showed similar trends, rising 10.3% in the period. On corporate networks, we also observed solid revenue growth, 12.3%. Fixed-line service revenues +11% YoY Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary As revenues recovered, EBITDA rose 3.4% relative to the prior year to 1.5 trillion EBITDA +3.4% YoY Colombian pesos, with the margin, at 43.4%, slightly higher in spite of the great- er commercial activity. INCOME STATEMENT - Colombia Billions of COP 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19 Var.% Total Revenues* 3,368 3,269 3.0% 9,729 9,302 4.6% Total Service Revenues 2,687 2,462 9.2% 7,833 7,219 8.5% Wireless Revenues 2,300 2,293 0.3% 6,654 6,452 3.1% Service Revenues 1,654 1,528 8.3% 4,828 4,488 7.6% Equipment Revenues 646 766 -15.6% 1,826 1,964 -7.1% Fixed Line Revenues 1,036 962 7.7% 3,016 2,794 8.0% EBITDA 1,461 1,413 3.4% 4,173 4,051 3.0% % 43.4% 43.2% 42.9% 43.5% EBIT 841 838 0.3% 2,383 2,334 2.1% % 25.0% 25.6% 24.5% 25.1% *Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 17 Colombia Operating Data 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Wireless Subscribers* (thousands) 32,024 30,577 4.7% Postpaid 7,564 7,249 4.3% Prepaid 24,460 23,328 4.9% MOU(1) 336 279 20.4% ARPU (COP) 17,509 16,897 3.6% Churn (%) 4.7% 4.6% 0.1 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)** 8,155 7,555 7.9% *Due to differences in the policy for accounting active subscribers, the figures in this report are different from those published by the Ministry of Communications of Colombia (MinTIC). **Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. We modified the methodology for calculating MOUs. We no longer include M2M subscribers. CONTENT Highlights page 18 Chile Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Third quarter revenues of 192.7 billion Chilean pesos were down 6.6% on an annual basis with service revenues declining 7.2%-compared to 7.0% in the prior quarter-and equipment revenues declining 4.4%. Mobile service revenues declined 9.0% in the third quarter. In the prepaid segment revenues were down 14.7%, which marked a sequential improvement from the 31.8% decline observed the prior quarter. But in postpaid, revenues dropped 8.3% exacerbating the contraction that began in the second quarter mostly as a result of the pandemic, in particular due to the poor performance of SMEs that had to materially reduce or cancel the services altogether. In spite of the tough conditions generated by the sanitary crisis, we continued to observe aggressive promotional activity in Chile. Revenues down 6.6% YoY Mobile service revenues -9.0% YoY Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary Fixed-line service revenues were down 4.9%, an improvement over the 9.4% re- Broadband duction observed the prior quarter with fixed-broadband revenues increasing revenues +10% YoY 10.2%, slightly faster than in the second quarter. Even as mandatory lockdown has been relaxed for the vast majority of the population, students are still home- schooling and companies still have an important proportion of employees work- ing from home which has accelerated the demand for broadband services. EBITDA declined 13.5% year-on-year to 40.5 billion pesos on account of the re- EBITDA down 14% YoY duction in revenues. INCOME STATEMENT - Chile Millions of ChPL 3Q20 3Q19(1) Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19(1) Var.% Total Revenues* 192,679 206,234 -6.6% 574,382 623,953 -7.9% Total Service Revenues 158,644 170,876 -7.2% 482,848 511,037 -5.5% Wireless Revenues 119,422 129,460 -7.8% 357,133 393,118 -9.2% Service Revenues 85,693 94,193 -9.0% 266,268 281,574 -5.4% Equipment Revenues 33,729 35,268 -4.4% 90,865 111,544 -18.5% Fixed Line Revenues 72,951 76,683 -4.9% 216,580 229,463 -5.6% EBITDA 40,513 46,855 -13.5% 122,693 131,510 -6.7% % total revenues 21.0% 22.7% 21.4% 21.1% EBIT -12,236 -37,415 67.3% -38,739 -85,952 54.9% % -6.4% -18.1% -6.7% -13.8% *Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income. (1)2019 reflects restatements of fixed and mobile revenues. Chile Operating Data 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 6,505 6,779 -4.0% Postpaid 2,282 2,242 1.8% Prepaid 4,223 4,537 -6.9% MOU 190 168 13.4% ARPU (ChP) 4,777 5,161 -7.5% Churn (%) 7.5% 6.0% 1.5 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) * 1,391 1,418 -1.9% * Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. CONTENT Highlights page 19 Ecuador Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile In the third quarter we added 314 thousand prepaid subscribers but disconnected 370 thousand postpaid clients to finish September with 7.8 million wireless sub- scribers. Our third quarter revenues were down 18.5% from the year-earlier quarter to 266 million dollars with service revenues declining 10.0% and equipment revenues plummeting 64.0% as commercial activity remained subdued. Service revenues on the mobile segment fell 12.1% compared to -18.9% in the second quarter as prepaid revenues recovered following the relaxation of lockdown measures: although still down 12.3% year-on-year, that was an improvement relative to the 27.5% observed in the second quarter. Postpaid revenues carried forward to the third quarter their 12% annual rate of decline. Fixed-line service revenues, albeit at 10% still a small share of service revenues, were up 14.7% supported by broadband revenues that increased 23.3%. We continued working on adjusting our cost structure and were able to lift our EBITDA margin by 6.2 percentage points relative to the year-earlier quarter to 49.8% of revenues. Nonetheless, at 133 million dollars our EBITDA was down 6.9%. 7.8M wireless subscribers Prepaid revenues recovered following the relaxation of lockdown measures EBITDA margin +6.2p.p. to 50% of revenues Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary INCOME STATEMENT - Ecuador Millions of Dollars 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19 Var.% Total Revenues* 266 327 -18.5% 815 987 -17.4% Total Service Revenues 248 275 -10.0% 743 826 -10.0% Wireless Revenues 239 304 -21.2% 736 917 -19.7% Service Revenues 222 253 -12.1% 668 761 -12.2% Equipment Revenues 17 51 -66.2% 68 156 -56.3% Fixed Line Revenues 27 23 16.4% 79 69 15.5% EBITDA 133 143 -6.9% 383 427 -10.2% % total revenues 49.8% 43.6% 47.0% 43.2% EBIT 78 86 -9.9% 217 256 -15.5% % 29.2% 26.5% 26.6% 26.0% *Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income. Ecuador Operating Data 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 7,822 8,422 -7.1% Postpaid 2,179 2,672 -18.5% Prepaid 5,643 5,750 -1.9% MOU 436 447 -2.5% ARPU (US$) 10 10 -5.6% Churn (%) 4.4% 4.3% 0.1 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) * 446 431 3.5% * Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers page 20 Peru We obtained net additions of 237 thousand prepaid subscribers and disconnected 237k prepaid net 72 thousand postpaid clients in the third quarter. Fixed-line RGUs increased by 81 adds thousand new units including 70 thousand broadband connections. RGUs were up 13.3% annually to 1.8 million. América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Revenues declined 3.6% in the third quarter, compared to -17.7% in the prior one. The improvement came from equipment revenues that went from minus 76.4% in the second quarter to -23.1% in the current period. Mobile service revenues remained flat as compared to last year with a very different trend in the segments: In prepaid, service revenue growth accelerated to 9.7% as a result of subscriber growth and ARPU improvement, whereas in postpaid revenues continued to decelerate, declining -3.9% from +1.6% in the second quarter. The economic conditions have forced some clients to move to prepaid, including the smaller businesses. Improvement in equipment revenues Prepaid revenues +9.7% YoY Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary Fixed-line service revenues increased 17.6%, up from 11.0% in the second quarter, Fixed-line service on the back of residential broadband services. We have seen broadband revenue revenues +18% YoY growth accelerate for six quarters in a row to 42.3% (32.9% growth in the prece- dent quarter). EBITDA was up 10.2% year-over-year to 435 million soles, with the EBITDA mar- EBITDA up 10% YoY gin, 34.5%, rising 4.3 percentage points from a year before. The improvement in EBITDA is the result of cost control efforts, lower handset subsidies and fixed-line service revenue growth. INCOME STATEMENT - Peru Millions of Soles 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19 Var.% Total Revenues* 1,260 1,307 -3.6% 3,593 3,832 -6.2% Total Service Revenues 976 940 3.8% 2,904 2,788 4.2% Wireless Revenues 1,006 1,091 -7.7% 2,876 3,177 -9.5% Service Revenues 729 730 -0.1% 2,201 2,161 1.8% Equipment Revenues 277 361 -23.1% 676 1,016 -33.5% Fixed Line Revenues 247 210 17.6% 704 627 12.2% EBITDA 435 395 10.2% 1,226 1,101 11.4% % total revenues 34.5% 30.2% 34.1% 28.7% EBIT 167 129 29.6% 435 354 22.9% % 13.2% 9.8% 12.1% 9.2% *Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 21 Peru Operating Data 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 10,552 11,623 -9.2% Postpaid 3,992 4,090 -2.4% Prepaid 6,560 7,533 -12.9% MOU 433 270 60.1% ARPU (Sol) 23 21 11.5% Churn (%) 3.6% 5.2% (1.6) Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) * 1,787 1,578 13.3% * Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. CONTENT Highlights page 22 Central America Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia In the third quarter we gained 89 thousand prepaid subscribers and disconnected 97 thousand postpaid subscribers. On the fixed-line segment we had disconnections of 152 thousand units in the quarter, most of them voice lines. Disconnections of postpaid subscribers and fixed-line RGUs stemmed from the decision of subscribers to cancel their services after the measures imposed at the beginning of the sanitary crisis in most Central American markets that prohibited us to disconnect any line in absence of payment were lifted in the months of July and August. Subscribers were supposed to cover the balance due in installments. This was reflected in total revenues that posted a 9.4% year-on-year decline, to 552 million dollars. Service revenues were down 5.4% and equipment revenues 36.4%. On the mobile platform service revenues declined 6.9% with postpaid revenues off 9.6% (from -3.8% the prior quarter) and prepaid revenues 4.4%. On the fixed-line segment service revenues were 2.6% lower than a year before with broadband being the only business line that saw revenue expansion, 5.8%, over the year. 97k prepaid disconnections Service revenues down 5.4% YoY Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary EBITDA came in at 221 million dollars, 4.5% below that of the year-earlier quarter. EBITDA margin We managed to increase our EBITDA margin by 2.1 percentage points relative to +2.1p.p. to 40% of last year, to 40.1% of revenues, on the back of efficiency gains. revenues INCOME STATEMENT - Central America Proforma Millions of Dollars 3Q20 3Q19(1) Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19(1) Var.% Total Revenues* 552 609 -9.4% 1,668 1,825 -8.6% Total Service Revenues 498 526 -5.4% 1,500 1,573 -4.6% Wireless Revenues 365 414 -11.9% 1,103 1,240 -11.0% Service Revenues 320 343 -6.9% 963 1,023 -5.9% Equipment Revenues 45 71 -36.2% 141 217 -35.0% Fixed Line Revenues 183 190 -4.0% 554 571 -3.0% EBITDA 221 232 -4.5% 651 684 -4.9% % total revenues 40.1% 38.0% 39.0% 37.5% EBIT 55 89 -38.8% 195 252 -22.8% % 9.9% 14.7% 11.7% 13.8% *Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income. 2019 figures were restated for IFRS 16. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 23 Central America Operating Data 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 14,533 15,290 -4.9% Postpaid 2,362 2,508 -5.8% Prepaid 12,171 12,782 -4.8% MOU(1) 194 166 17.1% ARPU (US$) 8 8 -0.7% Churn (%) 6.3% 6.8% (0.5) Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) * 4,227 4,385 -3.6% Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. Figures have been adjusted in accordance with the methodolgy used for all AMX operations.

(1) We modified the methodology for calculating MOUs. We no longer include M2M subscribers. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers page 24 Caribbean Net additions in Dominicana were concentrated in the prepaid segment and 126k new wireless reached 126 thousand subs-nearly 76% more than a year before. In Puerto subs in Dominicana Rico we gained 24 thousand new subscribers, including 13 thousand postpaids. On the fixed-line segment net additions were driven by broadband accesses: 14 thousand in Dominicana and 5 thousand in Puerto Rico. América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Total revenues in Dominicana were up 1.4% showing an important sequential improvement coming from minus 6.0% in 2Q20. Service revenues rose 3.7% an- nually. Mobile service revenues rose 7.6%, compared to minus 2.0% in the prior quarter. The rebound was noteworthy in the prepaid segment where revenues expanded 11.4% compared to a 3.5% reduction the prior quarter. In the postpaid segment revenues were 3.4% greater than a year before (compared to -0.4% in the second quarter). Mobile service revenues +7.6% YoY in Dominicana Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador EBITDA was up 5.8% with the margin climbing two percentage points from the year-earlier quarter to 48.5% on the back of operational efficiencies and the recovery of the revenue base. Puerto Rico's revenue grew 10.9% year-on-year with service revenues expanding 2.8%. Growth is partly linked to federal and local government aid to students that helped boost equipment sales and a greater demand for fixed broadband and mobile WiFi services. This is reflected in a 13.8% increase in mobile postpaid service revenues-from 2.7% the second quarter. EBITDA +5.8% YoY in Dominicana Service revenues +2.8% YoY in Puerto Rico Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary EBITDA for the quarter was up 38.3% following revenue improvements and EBITDA +38% YoY greater equipment profits along with overall cost containment efforts; the EBIT- in Puerto Rico DA margin stood at 19.5% of revenues, 3.9 percentage points higher than a year before. INCOME STATEMENT - Caribbean Millions of Dollars 3Q20 3Q19(1) Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19(1) Var.% Total Revenues* 439 441 -0.6% 1,279 1,342 -4.7% Total Service Revenues 377 391 -3.4% 1,127 1,192 -5.4% Wireless Revenues 272 260 4.6% 777 790 -1.7% Service Revenues 214 210 1.9% 631 640 -1.5% Equipment Revenues 58 50 16.0% 146 150 -2.6% Fixed Line Revenues 166 183 -9.1% 505 560 -9.9% EBITDA 150 145 3.4% 423 440 -3.8% % total revenues 34.1% 32.8% 33.1% 32.8% EBIT 69 66 3.6% 178 198 -9.8% % 15.6% 15.0% 13.9% 14.7% *Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income. 2019 reflects reclassifications of fixed and mobile service revenues. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 25 Caribbean Operating Data 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 6,237 6,139 1.6% Postpaid 2,024 1,994 1.5% Prepaid 4,213 4,145 1.6% MOU(1) 237 227 4.4% ARPU (US$) 12 12 1.0% Churn (%) 3.3% 3.4% -0.2 Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) * 2,532 2,537 -0.2% * Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. We modified the methodology for calculating MOUs. We no longer include M2M subscribers. CONTENT page 26 Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico United States We ended September with 20.9 million subscribers after net disconnections of 42 thousand in the third quarter. Our revenues topped two billion dollars in the third quarter, up 0.7% year-on-year. Service revenues increased 3.5%, up from 1.2% in the second quarter and 0.1% in the first, as the prepaid segment we serve has become, under current economic conditions, more appealing to clients that seek flexibility and better control over their expenditures. ARPU rose 5.5% from the year-earlier quarter to 28 dollars. Service revenues +3.5% YoY Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary EBITDA of 269 million dollars was 69.1% higher than a year before. This figure EBITDA expanded reflects certain reductions in the cost of airtime following negotiations reached 69% YoY on with certain carriers in the second quarter, in absence of which EBITDA growth account of certain would have been 20.1% in the quarter. The EBITDA margin was equivalent to agreements 13.2%, compared to 7.8% in 2019. INCOME STATEMENT - United States Millions of Dollars 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19 Var.% Total Revenues 2,043 2,030 0.7% 6,116 6,020 1.6% Service Revenues 1,764 1,704 3.5% 5,185 5,103 1.6% Equipment Revenues 278 325 -14.4% 930 917 1.5% EBITDA 269 159 69.1% 698 460 51.7% % total revenues 13.2% 7.8% 11.4% 7.6% EBIT 251 142 77.2% 643 405 58.9% % 12.3% 7.0% 10.5% 6.7% United States Operating Data 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 20,876 21,229 -1.7% Straight Talk 9,683 9,307 4.0% SafeLink 2,017 2,448 -17.6% Other Brands 9,176 9,474 -3.1% MOU 657 591 11.1% ARPU (US$) 28 27 5.5% Churn (%) 3.5% 4.0% (0.5) CONTENT Highlights page 27 A1 Telekom Austria Group Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico We added 310 thousand postpaid wireless subscribers-241 thousand in Austria- and 91 thousand prepaids in the third quarter. On the fixed-line platform, the number of fixed broadband and PayTV accesses changed marginally. On a consolidated basis, third quarter revenues decreased 0.9% to 1.1 billion eu- ros, with service revenues declining 2.1% due to roaming losses and negative foreign exchange effects arising form the devaluation of the Belarussian currency. At constant exchange rates service revenues increased 0.1%. 310k postpaid net adds Service revenues remained stable Argentina Mobile service revenues declined 3.8% on a group level. In Austria, mobile service Loss in roaming revenues were down 0.5% and in our international operations they declined 6.5%. revenues The loss of roaming revenues was felt more strongly in Austria, Croatia and Slove- nia whereas the currency effects were limited to Belarus. Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru On the fixed-line segment revenues were flat year-on-year with Austria falling 1.6% driven by lower interconnection revenues as international traffic volumes decreased sharply. Our international operations saw fixed-line service revenues rising 2.3%. Adjusted EBITDA (before restructuring charges) increased 0.5% to 463 million eu- ros; after restructuring charges EBITDA was up 0.6%. In Austria EBITDA rose 4.7% before restructuring charges while in our international operations it was up 3.3% (adjusted by foreign exchange and one-offs) on the back of strong performances in Belarus, Bulgaria and Slovenia. Fixed-line service revenues +2.3% YoY in international operations EBITDA before restructuring charges +0.5% YoY Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary INCOME STATEMENT (In accordance with IFRS 16) - A1 Telekom Austria Group Millions of Euros 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan- Sep 19 Var.% Total Revenues 1,142 1,153 -0.9% 3,364 3,365 0.0% Total service revenues 954 975 -2.1% 2,843 2,843 0.0% Wireless service revenues 524 545 -3.8% 1,554 1,555 0.0% Fixed-line service revenues 430 430 0.0% 1,289 1,288 0.1% Equipment revenues 169 158 7.2% 464 451 2.8% Other operating income 19 20 -5.0% 57 71 -19.8% EBITDA 442 439 0.6% 1,212 1,205 0.6% % total revenues 38.7% 38.1% 36.0% 35.8% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 463 460 0.5% 1,274 1,268 0.5% % total revenues 40.5% 39.9% 37.9% 37.7% EBIT 211 202 4.3% 510 497 2.6% % total revenues 18.4% 17.5% 15.2% 14.8% For further detail please visit www.a1.group/en/investor-relations Does not include restructuring charges in Austria. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 28 A1 Telekom Austria Group Operating Data 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Wireless Subscribers (thousands) 21,609 21,512 0.5% Postpaid 17,505 16,814 4.1% Prepaid 4,104 4,698 -12.6% MOU(1) 410 358 14.5% ARPU (Euros) 8 8 -4.1% Churn (%) 1.2% 1.6% (0.4) Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) * 6,066 6,139 -1.2% *Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. (1) We modified the methodology for calculating MOUs. We no longer include M2M subscribers. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 29 Exchange Rates Local Currency Units per MxP 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19 Var.% Euro End of Period 0.0380 0.0467 -18.7% 0.0380 0.0467 -18.7% Average 0.0387 0.0463 -16.5% 0.0409 0.0462 -11.6% U.S. End of Period 0.0445 0.0509 -12.6% 0.0445 0.0509 -12.6% Average 0.0452 0.0515 -12.2% 0.0459 0.0519 -11.5% Brazilean Real End of Period 0.2512 0.2121 18.4% 0.2512 0.2121 18.4% Average 0.2430 0.2044 18.9% 0.2328 0.2019 15.3% Argentinean Peso End of Period 3.3922 2.9328 15.7% 3.3922 2.9328 15.7% Average 3.3139 2.5976 27.6% 3.1002 2.3091 34.3% Chilean Peso End of Period 35.0955 37.0849 -5.4% 35.0955 37.0849 -5.4% Average 35.2908 36.3210 -2.8% 36.8441 35.5985 3.5% Colombian Peso End of Period 172.7251 176.3066 -2.0% 172.7251 176.3066 -2.0% Average 168.6392 171.8567 -1.9% 170.1113 168.2032 1.1% Guatemalan Quetzal End of Period 0.3467 0.3939 -12.0% 0.3467 0.3939 -12.0% Average 0.3491 0.3956 -11.8% 0.3537 0.3995 -11.5% Peruvian Sol End of Period 0.1603 0.1724 -7.0% 0.1603 0.1724 -7.0% Average 0.1604 0.1722 -6.8% 0.1590 0.1729 -8.1% Dominican Republic Peso End of Period 2.6049 2.6894 -3.1% 2.6049 2.6894 -3.1% Average 2.6463 2.6775 -1.2% 2.6000 2.6543 -2.0% CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 30 Exchange Rates Local Currency Units per USD 3Q20 3Q19 Var.% Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19 Var.% Euro End of Period 0.8532 0.9175 -7.0% 0.8532 0.9175 -7.0% Average 0.8554 0.8998 -4.9% 0.8895 0.8901 -0.1% Mexican Peso End of Period 22.4573 19.6363 14.4% 22.4573 19.6363 14.4% Average 22.1111 19.4227 13.8% 21.7673 19.2546 13.0% Brazilean Real End of Period 5.6407 4.1644 35.5% 5.6407 4.1644 35.5% Average 5.3732 3.9694 35.4% 5.0667 3.8868 30.4% Argentinean Peso End of Period 76.1800 57.5900 32.3% 76.1800 57.5900 32.3% Average 73.2740 50.4516 45.2% 67.4826 44.4612 51.8% Chilean Peso End of Period 788.1500 728.2100 8.2% 788.1500 728.2100 8.2% Average 780.3197 705.4527 10.6% 801.9951 685.4349 17.0% Colombian Peso End of Period 3,878.9400 3,462.0100 12.0% 3,878.9400 3,462.0100 12.0% Average 3,728.8049 3,337.9230 11.7% 3,702.8610 3,238.6848 14.3% Guatemalan Quetzal End of Period 7.7860 7.7355 0.7% 7.7860 7.7355 0.7% Average 7.7195 7.6842 0.5% 7.6992 7.6919 0.1% Peruvian Sol End of Period 3.5990 3.3850 6.3% 3.5990 3.3850 6.3% Average 3.5469 3.3439 6.1% 3.4606 3.3300 3.9% Dominican Republic Peso End of Period 58.5000 52.8100 10.8% 58.5000 52.8100 10.8% Average 58.5137 52.0039 12.5% 56.5950 51.1082 10.7% CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 31 Glossary of Terms ARPU Average Revenue per User. The ratio of service revenues in a given period to the average number of wireless subscribers in the same period. It is present- ed on a monthly basis. ARPM Average Revenue per Minute. The ratio of service revenues to airtime traffic. Capex Capital Expenditure. Accrued capital expenditures related to the expansion of the telecommunications infrastructure. Churn Disconnection Rate. The ratio of wireless subscribers disconnected during a given period to the number of wireless subscribers at the beginning of that period. EBIT Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, also known as Operating Profit. EBIT margin The ratio of EBIT to total operating revenue. EBITDA Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. EBITDA margin The ratio of EBITDA to total operating revenue. EPS (Mexican pesos) Earnings per share. Total earnings in Mexican pesos divided by total shares. Earnings per ADR (US$) Total earnings in U.S. dollars divided by total ADRs equivalent. Gross additions Total number of subscribers acquired during the period. Licensed pops Licensed population. Population covered by the licenses that each of the companies manage. LTE Long-term evolution is a 4th generation standard for wireless communica- tion of high-speed data for mobile phones and data terminals. Market share A company's subscriber base divided by the total number of subscribers in that country. MBOU Megabytes of Use per subscriber. The ratio of wireless data in a given period to the average number of wireless subscribers in that same period. It is pre- sented on a monthly basis. MOU Minutes of Use per subscriber. The ratio of wireless traffic in a given period to the average number of wireless subscribers in that same period. It is pre- sented on a monthly basis. Net subscriber additions The difference in the subscriber base from one period to another. It is the different between gross additions and disconnections. CONTENT Highlights Relevant events Subscribers América Móvil Consolidated Mexico Argentina Brazil Colombia Chile Ecuador Peru Central America Caribbean USA Austria & CEE Currency Exchange Rates Appendix Glossary page 32 Net debt Total short and long term debt minus cash and marketable securities. Net debt EBITDA The ratio of total short and long term debt minus cash and securities to trail- ing 12-month income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Prepaid Subscriber that may purchase airtime to recharge a cellular phone. The client does not hold a contract with the company for voice and data services. Postpaid Subscriber that has a contract for the use of airtime. The client has no need of activating airtime, it is done so immediately. SMS Short Message Service. SAC Subscriber Acquisition Cost. The sum of handset subsidies, marketing expenses and commissions to distributors for handset activation. Handset subsidy is calculated as the difference between equipment cost and equipment revenues. Wireless penetration The ratio of total wireless subscribers in any given country divided by the total population in that country. For further information please visit our website at: www.americamovil.com América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (the "Company") quarterly reports and all other written materials may from time to time contain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and may contain words like "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "envisages", "will likely result", or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. 