America Móvil B de C : Q3 2020 Quarterly Report

América Móvil's third quarter of 2020 financial and operating report
3Q20
Mexico City, October 20th, 2020 - América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("América Móvil")
AMX] [NYSE: AMX, AMOV], announced today its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020.
•
Our cash flow covered our capital expenditures of 91.0 billion pesos and al-
CapEx of MxP 91 Bn
lowed us to significantly reduce our liabilities, directing 47.0 billion pesos to
the reduction of our net debt and 15 billion pesos to pension obligations.
•
At the end of September our net debt stood at 726 billion pesos, up from
Net debt to EBITDA
677 billion pesos relative to December on account of the depreciation of the
at 1.88x
Mexican peso vs. the U.S. dollar and the euro. It stood at 1.88 times EBITDA
under IAS 17.
We will host our conference call to discuss 3Q20 financial and operating results on October 21st at 9:00 am Mexico City time.
Mexico City time. To access the call please log on to www.americamovil.com/investors
Argentina
Highlights
Relevant events
Subscribers
América Móvil Consolidated
Mexico
Argentina
Access Lines
As confinement measures began to be lifted throughout our region of operations towards the end of the second quarter, an improving trend became apparent on commercial activity.
We ended September with 281 million wireless subscribers, after net additions of 3.2 million. This figure comprises 1.8 million postpaid net gains and 1.4 million prepaid net gains. Our postpaid base was up 5.7% organically. Brazil led the way in terms of postpaid growth after adding 1.8 million subscribers followed by Austria with 241 thousand and Colombia with 142 thousand. The prepaid base ended the quarter with 186 million subscribers, after adding 1.2 million in Mexico, approximately 300 thousand in each of Colombia and Ecuador, and 237 thousand in Peru.
Postpaid base up 5.7% YoY
Brazil
Colombia
Chile
Ecuador
Peru
Central America
Caribbean
USA
Austria & CEE
Currency Exchange Rates
Appendix
Glossary
On the fixed-line segment we gained 446 thousand new broadband clients with
446k new
every operation posting an increase in accesses, except for Austria and Croatia.
broadband
However, in the PayTV segment we registered disconnections of 243 thousand in
accesses
the quarter and in fixed-line voice the number of lines came down by 242 thou-
sand.
We ended September with a total of 362 million access lines, which includes 281
362M access lines
million wireless subscribers and 81 million fixed-line RGUs.
Wireless Subscribers as of September 2020
Total(1)
(Thousands)
Country
Sep '20
Jun '20
Var.%
Sep '19
Var.%
Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay
23,996
24,259
-1.1%
24,536
-2.2%
Austria & CEE
21,609
21,208
1.9%
21,520
0.4%
Brazil
60,005
58,520
2.5%
56,451
6.3%
Central America
14,533
14,541
-0.1%
15,290
-4.9%
Caribbean
6,237
6,087
2.5%
6,139
1.6%
Chile
6,505
6,793
-4.2%
6,779
-4.0%
Colombia
32,024
31,535
1.6%
30,577
4.7%
Ecuador
7,822
7,878
-0.7%
8,422
-7.1%
Mexico
76,563
75,378
1.6%
76,150
0.5%
Peru
10,552
10,387
1.6%
11,623
-9.2%
USA
20,876
20,918
-0.2%
21,229
-1.7%
Total Wireless Lines
280,722
277,503
1.2%
278,716
0.7%
Includes total subscribers of all companies in which América Móvil holds an economic interest; does not consider the date in which the companies started being consolidated.
Fixed-Line and Other Accesses (RGUs) as of September 2020
Total(1)
(Thousands)
Country
Sep '20
Jun '20
Var.%
Sep '19
Var.%
Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay
1,385
1,278
8.4%
1,023
35.3%
Austria & CEE
6,066
6,105
-0.6%
6,135
-1.1%
Brazil
32,952
33,260
-0.9%
34,448
-4.3%
Central America
4,227
4,379
-3.5%
4,385
-3.6%
Caribbean
2,532
2,509
0.9%
2,537
-0.2%
Chile
1,391
1,401
-0.7%
1,418
-1.9%
Colombia
8,155
7,938
2.7%
7,555
7.9%
Ecuador
446
454
-1.8%
431
3.5%
Mexico
22,011
21,961
0.2%
22,158
-0.7%
Peru
1,787
1,707
4.7%
1,578
13.3%
Total RGUs
80,953
80,993
0.0%
81,669
-0.9%
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television (Cable & DTH). Central America figures have been adjusted in accordance with the methodolgy used for all AMX operations.
Consolidated ARPU +5.0% YoY at constant Fx
Mobile and fixed service revenues expanded in Colombia
Fixed Bundles(1)
Fixed Voice
(1) IncludesFixed-Broadband,Pay-TVand Fixed Voice in double or triple play bundles.
Mobile Postpaid
Mobile Prepaid
3Q20 Service Revenues(1)Mobile service
30(%)2+34revenues +3.5% YoYat constant Fx
Service revenues up 1.5% YoY at constant Fx
América Móvil Consolidated Results
Following the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus introduced throughout the world since the advent of the pandemic, the third quarter saw a rebound in economic activity in most countries in our region of operation and little of the volatility that was present in the prior two quarters. With the exception of the Brazilian real, which continued to deteriorate vs. the U.S. dollar, the main currencies in Latin America did not see much change over the period.
Our third quarter revenues rose 4.7% in Mexican peso terms from a year before to reach 260 billion pesos, as service revenues expanded 5.4%. At constant exchange rates service revenues were up 1.5%-roughly twice as fast as in the preceding quarter-on the back of continued strong performance of fixed-broadband revenues and the recovery of mobile prepaid revenues, those most affected in the prior quarter in the midst of the lockdown measures implemented throughout Latin America. The difference between the growth rate in peso terms and that at constant exchange rates has to do with the Mexican peso having depreciated against practically all other operating currencies except the Brazilian real and the Argentinean peso in the period: revenues in other currencies increased faster in peso terms.
Mobile service revenues accelerated to 3.5% from 2.3% in the second quarter buoyed by prepaid rev- enues-they rose to +2.5% from -2.0%-while fixed- line service revenues maintained a 1.4% pace of decline as the gains observed in fixed-broadbandrevenues-from a pace of +7.3% to one of +9.1%- were equaled by new revenue losses in fixed-line voice and PayTV revenues. The rhythm of decline of the latter, -9.2%, equaled the pace of growth of fixed-broadband revenues.
Colombia was the only country where service revenues expanded on both the mobile and the fixed-line platform in the third quarter-almost at the same pace in each one. The strongest growth on that platform was in those countries that have more
recently initiated their fixed-lineoperations-Peru,
Ecuador, Argentina, Costa Rica-while Dominicana, Brazil and Puerto Rico all had, together with Colombia, very strong showings on the mobile platform.
Across our operations, voice MOUs rose 11.7% while mobile data per user was up 41.2%, all of which resulted in a 5.0% increase in mobile ARPUs at constant exchange rates. Prepaid ARPUs shot up to an 8.0% year-on-year increase from 0% the preceding quarter while postpaid ARPUs decelerated sharply their rate of decline, from -6.4% in the second quarter to -1.4% in the third.
EBITDA was up 10.1% in the third quarter from the year-earlier quarter to 86.5 bil-
EBITDA +7.2% YoY
lion pesos as the EBITDA margin remained at 33.2%. At constant exchange rates
at constant Fx
EBITDA increased 7.2%, more than twice as fast as it had in the preceding quarter,
with Puerto Rico, Mexico and Dominicana posting important advances. Puerto
Rico's EBITDA growth went from 10% to 38%; Mexico's improved from -10.3% to
+1.3% whereas Dominicana's increased from -5.5% to +5.8%.
América Móvil's Income Statement Millions of Mexican pesos
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Jan-Sep 20
Jan- Sep 19
Var.%
Service Revenues
216,113
205,038
5.4%
645,083
617,637
4.4%
Equipment Revenues
42,636
41,968
1.6%
112,814
122,003
-7.5%
Total Revenues*
260,172
248,475
4.7%
761,857
744,207
2.4%
Cost of Service
76,755
74,009
3.7%
229,528
223,091
2.9%
Cost of Equipment
43,779
42,451
3.1%
119,507
123,574
-3.3%
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
52,088
52,166
-0.1%
162,796
161,648
0.7%
Others
1,091
1,341
-18.7%
3,289
3,939
-16.5%
Total Costs and Expenses
173,712
169,966
2.2%
515,120
512,252
0.6%
EBITDA
86,460
78,509
10.1%
246,737
231,955
6.4%
% of Total Revenues
33.2%
31.6%
32.4%
31.2%
Depreciation & Amortization
41,394
40,454
2.3%
121,811
121,409
0.3%
EBIT
45,066
38,055
18.4%
124,926
110,546
13.0%
% of Total Revenues
17.3%
15.3%
16.4%
14.9%
Net Interest Expense
8,298
8,406
-1.3%
26,650
26,330
1.2%
Other Financial Expenses
6,572
-2,951
322.7%
-15,181
2,547
n.m.
Foreign Exchange Loss
7,511
6,877
9.2%
101,610
-3,539
n.m.
Comprehensive Financing Cost (Income)
22,381
12,333
81.5%
113,079
25,338
346.3%
Income & Deferred Taxes
2,169
11,431
-81.0%
-1,696
35,716
-104.7%
Net Income before Minority
Interest and Equity Participation in Results
20,516
14,292
43.6%
13,542
49,491
-72.6%
of Affiliates
Equity Participation in Results of Affiliates
1
-7
107.5%
-283
7
n.m.
Minority Interest
-1,655
-1,242
-33.3%
-3,718
-2,541
-46.3%
Net Income
18,861
13,043
44.6%
9,540
46,957
-79.7%
*Total revenues include Other Revenues.
n.m. Not meaningful.
Our capital expenditures totaled 91.0 billion pesos in the period and were direct- CapEx of MxP 91Bn ed to securing adequate capacity in our networks and maintaining good quality
of service.
Balance Sheet - América Móvil Consolidated Millions of Mexican Pesos
Sep '20
Dec '19
Var.%
Sep '20
Dec '19
Var.%
Current Assets
Current Liabilities
Cash, Marketable
Securities & Other Short
81,737
67,464
21.2%
Short Term Debt*
124,433
129,172
-3.7%
Term Ivestments
Accounts Receivable
232,187
211,532
9.8%
Lease-Related Debt
24,621
25,895
-4.9%
Other Current Assets
16,221
10,747
50.9%
Accounts Payable
247,853
268,484
-7.7%
Inventories
35,029
41,102
-14.8%
Other Current
100,315
101,849
-1.5%
Liabilities
365,173
330,844
10.4%
497,221
525,400
-5.4%
Non Current Assets
Non Current Liabilities
Plant & Equipment,
1,366,504
1,319,588
3.6%
Long Term Debt
566,730
495,082
14.5%
gross
-Depreciation
724,277
680,244
6.5%
Lease-Related Debt
92,102
94,702
-2.7%
Plant & Equipment, net
642,227
639,343
0.5%
Other Liabilities
199,476
189,843
5.1%
Rights of Use
110,880
118,003
-6.0%
858,308
779,627
10.1%
Investments in Affiliates
1,838
2,474
-25.7%
Deferred Assets
Goodwill (Net)
150,366
152,900
-1.7%
Intangible Assets
136,311
125,169
8.9%
Shareholder's Equity
228,840
226,907
0.9%
Deferred Assets
177,573
163,199
8.8%
Total Assets
1,584,369
1,531,934
3.4%
Total Liabilities
1,584,369
1,531,934
3.4%
and Equity
Includes current portion of Long Term Debt.
Financial Debt of América Móvil* Millions
Sep -20
Dec -19
Peso - denominated debt (MxP)
66,511
80,129
Bonds
51,241
58,129
Banks and others
15,270
22,000
U.S. Dollar - denominated debt (USD)
10,263
9,472
Bonds
9,351
8,975
Banks and others
912
497
Euro - denominated Debt (EUR)
9,700
11,165
Bonds
8,100
10,942
Commercial Paper
1,600
123
Banks and others
0
100
Sterling - denominated Debt (GBP)
2,200
2,750
Bonds
2,200
2,750
Reais - denominated Debt (BRL)
9,975
7,475
Bonds
9,975
7,475
Banks and others
0
0
Debt denominated in other currencies(1)(MxP)
35,299
26,045
Bonds
6,858
5,818
Banks and others
28,441
20,227
Total Debt (MxP)
691,162
624,254
Cash, Marketable Securities and Short Term Financial
81,737
67,464
Investments (MxP)
Net Debt (MxP)
609,425
556,790
*This table does not include the effect of forwards and derivatives used to hedge our foreign exchange exposure. It includes financial debt of Telekom Austria.
(1)Includes Peruvian soles and Chilean pesos.
3Q20
3Q19(1)
Var.%
Jan-Sep 20
Jan-Sep 19(1)
Var.%
Total Revenues*
73,187
72,926
0.4%
209,253
213,473
-2.0%
Total Service Revenues
52,992
53,377
-0.7%
159,511
157,553
1.2%
Wireless Revenues
54,031
52,699
2.5%
150,522
151,936
-0.9%
Service Revenues
34,378
34,569
-0.6%
102,787
100,462
2.3%
Equipment Revenues
19,653
18,130
8.4%
47,734
51,474
-7.3%
Fixed Line Revenues
18,705
19,539
-4.3%
57,173
59,608
-4.1%
EBITDA
27,525
27,178
1.3%
79,717
79,219
0.6%
% total revenues
37.6%
37.3%
38.1%
37.1%
EBIT
19,819
18,431
7.5%
56,511
53,008
6.6%
%
27.1%
25.3%
27.0%
24.8%
*Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income.
2019 reflects reclassifications of "other revenues".
page 13
Argentina Operating Data
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)(1)
21,295
21,885
-2.7%
Postpaid
8,394
8,418
-0.3%
Prepaid
12,901
13,467
-4.2%
MOU
94
77
21.0%
ARPU (ARP)
302
240
26.0%
Churn (%)
2.0%
1.8%
0.2
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) *
1,067
695
53.6%
* Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
(1)Hybrid subscribers are now included in our postpaid figures.
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Jan-Sep 20
Jan-Sep 19
Var.%
Total Revenues*
9,790
9,681
1.1%
29,117
28,706
1.4%
Total Service Revenues
9,423
9,398
0.3%
28,277
27,852
1.5%
Wireless Revenues
4,467
4,062
10.0%
12,969
11,820
9.7%
Service Revenues
4,117
3,809
8.1%
12,168
11,021
10.4%
Equipment Revenues
350
253
38.4%
801
799
0.3%
Fixed Line Revenues
5,306
5,590
-5.1%
16,109
16,831
-4.3%
EBITDA
3,943
3,716
6.1%
11,469
10,614
8.1%
% total revenues
40.3%
38.4%
39.4%
37.0%
EBIT
1,554
1,496
3.9%
4,554
4,131
10.2%
%
15.9%
15.4%
15.6%
14.4%
*Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income.
Brazil Operating Data
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
60,005
56,451
6.3%
Postpaid
33,658
26,243
28.3%
Prepaid
26,348
30,207
-12.8%
MOU(1)
190
159
19.8%
ARPU (BrL)
24
19
25.7%
Churn (%)
4.7%
4.2%
0.5
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) *
32,952
34,448
-4.3%
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
We modified the methodology for calculating MOUs. We no longer include M2M subscribers.
CONTENT
As revenues recovered, EBITDA rose 3.4% relative to the prior year to 1.5 trillion
EBITDA +3.4% YoY
Colombian pesos, with the margin, at 43.4%, slightly higher in spite of the great-
er commercial activity.
INCOME STATEMENT - ColombiaBillions of COP
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Jan-Sep 20
Jan-Sep 19
Var.%
Total Revenues*
3,368
3,269
3.0%
9,729
9,302
4.6%
Total Service Revenues
2,687
2,462
9.2%
7,833
7,219
8.5%
Wireless Revenues
2,300
2,293
0.3%
6,654
6,452
3.1%
Service Revenues
1,654
1,528
8.3%
4,828
4,488
7.6%
Equipment Revenues
646
766
-15.6%
1,826
1,964
-7.1%
Fixed Line Revenues
1,036
962
7.7%
3,016
2,794
8.0%
EBITDA
1,461
1,413
3.4%
4,173
4,051
3.0%
%
43.4%
43.2%
42.9%
43.5%
EBIT
841
838
0.3%
2,383
2,334
2.1%
%
25.0%
25.6%
24.5%
25.1%
*Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income.
Colombia Operating Data
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers* (thousands)
32,024
30,577
4.7%
Postpaid
7,564
7,249
4.3%
Prepaid
24,460
23,328
4.9%
MOU(1)
336
279
20.4%
ARPU (COP)
17,509
16,897
3.6%
Churn (%)
4.7%
4.6%
0.1
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs)**
8,155
7,555
7.9%
*Due to differences in the policy for accounting active subscribers, the figures in this report are different from those published by the Ministry of Communications of Colombia (MinTIC). **Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
We modified the methodology for calculating MOUs. We no longer include M2M subscribers.
Fixed-line service revenues were down 4.9%, an improvement over the 9.4% re-
Broadband
duction observed the prior quarter with fixed-broadband revenues increasing
revenues +10% YoY
10.2%, slightly faster than in the second quarter. Even as mandatory lockdown
has been relaxed for the vast majority of the population, students are still home-
schooling and companies still have an important proportion of employees work-
ing from home which has accelerated the demand for broadband services.
EBITDA declined 13.5% year-on-year to 40.5 billion pesos on account of the re-
EBITDA down 14%
YoY
duction in revenues.
INCOME STATEMENT - ChileMillions of ChPL
3Q20
3Q19(1)
Var.%
Jan-Sep 20
Jan-Sep 19(1)
Var.%
Total Revenues*
192,679
206,234
-6.6%
574,382
623,953
-7.9%
Total Service Revenues
158,644
170,876
-7.2%
482,848
511,037
-5.5%
Wireless Revenues
119,422
129,460
-7.8%
357,133
393,118
-9.2%
Service Revenues
85,693
94,193
-9.0%
266,268
281,574
-5.4%
Equipment Revenues
33,729
35,268
-4.4%
90,865
111,544
-18.5%
Fixed Line Revenues
72,951
76,683
-4.9%
216,580
229,463
-5.6%
EBITDA
40,513
46,855
-13.5%
122,693
131,510
-6.7%
% total revenues
21.0%
22.7%
21.4%
21.1%
EBIT
-12,236
-37,415
67.3%
-38,739
-85,952
54.9%
%
-6.4%
-18.1%
-6.7%
-13.8%
*Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income.
(1)2019 reflects restatements of fixed and mobile revenues.
Chile Operating Data
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
6,505
6,779
-4.0%
Postpaid
2,282
2,242
1.8%
Prepaid
4,223
4,537
-6.9%
MOU
190
168
13.4%
ARPU (ChP)
4,777
5,161
-7.5%
Churn (%)
7.5%
6.0%
1.5
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) *
1,391
1,418
-1.9%
* Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
INCOME STATEMENT - EcuadorMillions of Dollars
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Jan-Sep 20
Jan-Sep 19
Var.%
Total Revenues*
266
327
-18.5%
815
987
-17.4%
Total Service Revenues
248
275
-10.0%
743
826
-10.0%
Wireless Revenues
239
304
-21.2%
736
917
-19.7%
Service Revenues
222
253
-12.1%
668
761
-12.2%
Equipment Revenues
17
51
-66.2%
68
156
-56.3%
Fixed Line Revenues
27
23
16.4%
79
69
15.5%
EBITDA
133
143
-6.9%
383
427
-10.2%
% total revenues
49.8%
43.6%
47.0%
43.2%
EBIT
78
86
-9.9%
217
256
-15.5%
%
29.2%
26.5%
26.6%
26.0%
*Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income.
Ecuador Operating Data
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
7,822
8,422
-7.1%
Postpaid
2,179
2,672
-18.5%
Prepaid
5,643
5,750
-1.9%
MOU
436
447
-2.5%
ARPU (US$)
10
10
-5.6%
Churn (%)
4.4%
4.3%
0.1
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) *
446
431
3.5%
* Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
Glossary
Fixed-line service revenues increased 17.6%, up from 11.0% in the second quarter,
Fixed-line service
on the back of residential broadband services. We have seen broadband revenue
revenues +18% YoY
growth accelerate for six quarters in a row to 42.3% (32.9% growth in the prece-
dent quarter).
EBITDA was up 10.2% year-over-year to 435 million soles, with the EBITDA mar-
EBITDA up 10% YoY
gin, 34.5%, rising 4.3 percentage points from a year before. The improvement in
EBITDA is the result of cost control efforts, lower handset subsidies and fixed-line
service revenue growth.
INCOME STATEMENT - PeruMillions of Soles
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Jan-Sep 20
Jan-Sep 19
Var.%
Total Revenues*
1,260
1,307
-3.6%
3,593
3,832
-6.2%
Total Service Revenues
976
940
3.8%
2,904
2,788
4.2%
Wireless Revenues
1,006
1,091
-7.7%
2,876
3,177
-9.5%
Service Revenues
729
730
-0.1%
2,201
2,161
1.8%
Equipment Revenues
277
361
-23.1%
676
1,016
-33.5%
Fixed Line Revenues
247
210
17.6%
704
627
12.2%
EBITDA
435
395
10.2%
1,226
1,101
11.4%
% total revenues
34.5%
30.2%
34.1%
28.7%
EBIT
167
129
29.6%
435
354
22.9%
%
13.2%
9.8%
12.1%
9.2%
*Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income.
Peru Operating Data
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
10,552
11,623
-9.2%
Postpaid
3,992
4,090
-2.4%
Prepaid
6,560
7,533
-12.9%
MOU
433
270
60.1%
ARPU (Sol)
23
21
11.5%
Churn (%)
3.6%
5.2%
(1.6)
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) *
1,787
1,578
13.3%
* Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
EBITDA came in at 221 million dollars, 4.5% below that of the year-earlier quarter.
EBITDA margin
We managed to increase our EBITDA margin by 2.1 percentage points relative to
+2.1p.p. to 40% of
last year, to 40.1% of revenues, on the back of efficiency gains.
revenues
INCOME STATEMENT - Central America Proforma Millions of Dollars
3Q20
3Q19(1)
Var.%
Jan-Sep 20
Jan-Sep 19(1)
Var.%
Total Revenues*
552
609
-9.4%
1,668
1,825
-8.6%
Total Service Revenues
498
526
-5.4%
1,500
1,573
-4.6%
Wireless Revenues
365
414
-11.9%
1,103
1,240
-11.0%
Service Revenues
320
343
-6.9%
963
1,023
-5.9%
Equipment Revenues
45
71
-36.2%
141
217
-35.0%
Fixed Line Revenues
183
190
-4.0%
554
571
-3.0%
EBITDA
221
232
-4.5%
651
684
-4.9%
% total revenues
40.1%
38.0%
39.0%
37.5%
EBIT
55
89
-38.8%
195
252
-22.8%
%
9.9%
14.7%
11.7%
13.8%
*Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income.
2019 figures were restated for IFRS 16.
Central America Operating Data
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
14,533
15,290
-4.9%
Postpaid
2,362
2,508
-5.8%
Prepaid
12,171
12,782
-4.8%
MOU(1)
194
166
17.1%
ARPU (US$)
8
8
-0.7%
Churn (%)
6.3%
6.8%
(0.5)
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) *
4,227
4,385
-3.6%
Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. Figures have been adjusted in accordance with the methodolgy used for all AMX operations. (1) We modified the methodology for calculating MOUs. We no longer include M2M subscribers.
EBITDA for the quarter was up 38.3% following revenue improvements and
EBITDA +38% YoY
greater equipment profits along with overall cost containment efforts; the EBIT-
in Puerto Rico
DA margin stood at 19.5% of revenues, 3.9 percentage points higher than a year
before.
INCOME STATEMENT - CaribbeanMillions of Dollars
3Q20
3Q19(1)
Var.%
Jan-Sep 20
Jan-Sep 19(1)
Var.%
Total Revenues*
439
441
-0.6%
1,279
1,342
-4.7%
Total Service Revenues
377
391
-3.4%
1,127
1,192
-5.4%
Wireless Revenues
272
260
4.6%
777
790
-1.7%
Service Revenues
214
210
1.9%
631
640
-1.5%
Equipment Revenues
58
50
16.0%
146
150
-2.6%
Fixed Line Revenues
166
183
-9.1%
505
560
-9.9%
EBITDA
150
145
3.4%
423
440
-3.8%
% total revenues
34.1%
32.8%
33.1%
32.8%
EBIT
69
66
3.6%
178
198
-9.8%
%
15.6%
15.0%
13.9%
14.7%
*Revenues reflect eliminations derived from both the overlap of fixed and mobile operations as well as international intercompany transactions. Total revenues include other income.
2019 reflects reclassifications of fixed and mobile service revenues.
Caribbean Operating Data
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
6,237
6,139
1.6%
Postpaid
2,024
1,994
1.5%
Prepaid
4,213
4,145
1.6%
MOU(1)
237
227
4.4%
ARPU (US$)
12
12
1.0%
Churn (%)
3.3%
3.4%
-0.2
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) *
2,532
2,537
-0.2%
* Fixed Line, Broadband and Television.
We modified the methodology for calculating MOUs. We no longer include M2M subscribers.
EBITDA of 269 million dollars was 69.1% higher than a year before. This figure
EBITDA expanded
reflects certain reductions in the cost of airtime following negotiations reached
69% YoY on
with certain carriers in the second quarter, in absence of which EBITDA growth
account of certain
would have been 20.1% in the quarter. The EBITDA margin was equivalent to
agreements
13.2%, compared to 7.8% in 2019.
INCOME STATEMENT - United StatesMillions of Dollars
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Jan-Sep 20
Jan-Sep 19
Var.%
Total Revenues
2,043
2,030
0.7%
6,116
6,020
1.6%
Service Revenues
1,764
1,704
3.5%
5,185
5,103
1.6%
Equipment Revenues
278
325
-14.4%
930
917
1.5%
EBITDA
269
159
69.1%
698
460
51.7%
% total revenues
13.2%
7.8%
11.4%
7.6%
EBIT
251
142
77.2%
643
405
58.9%
%
12.3%
7.0%
10.5%
6.7%
United States Operating Data
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
20,876
21,229
-1.7%
Straight Talk
9,683
9,307
4.0%
SafeLink
2,017
2,448
-17.6%
Other Brands
9,176
9,474
-3.1%
MOU
657
591
11.1%
ARPU (US$)
28
27
5.5%
Churn (%)
3.5%
4.0%
(0.5)
INCOME STATEMENT (In accordance with IFRS 16) - A1Telekom Austria Group
Millions of Euros
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Jan-Sep 20
Jan- Sep 19
Var.%
Total Revenues
1,142
1,153
-0.9%
3,364
3,365
0.0%
Total service revenues
954
975
-2.1%
2,843
2,843
0.0%
Wireless service revenues
524
545
-3.8%
1,554
1,555
0.0%
Fixed-line service revenues
430
430
0.0%
1,289
1,288
0.1%
Equipment revenues
169
158
7.2%
464
451
2.8%
Other operating income
19
20
-5.0%
57
71
-19.8%
EBITDA
442
439
0.6%
1,212
1,205
0.6%
% total revenues
38.7%
38.1%
36.0%
35.8%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
463
460
0.5%
1,274
1,268
0.5%
% total revenues
40.5%
39.9%
37.9%
37.7%
EBIT
211
202
4.3%
510
497
2.6%
% total revenues
18.4%
17.5%
15.2%
14.8%
For further detail please visit www.a1.group/en/investor-relations
Does not include restructuring charges in Austria.
A1 Telekom Austria Group Operating Data
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Wireless Subscribers (thousands)
21,609
21,512
0.5%
Postpaid
17,505
16,814
4.1%
Prepaid
4,104
4,698
-12.6%
MOU(1)
410
358
14.5%
ARPU (Euros)
8
8
-4.1%
Churn (%)
1.2%
1.6%
(0.4)
Revenue Generating Units (RGUs) *
6,066
6,139
-1.2%
*Fixed Line, Broadband and Television. (1) We modified the methodology for calculating MOUs. We no longer include M2M subscribers.
Exchange Rates Local Currency Units per MxP
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Jan-Sep 20
Jan-Sep 19
Var.%
Euro
End of Period
0.0380
0.0467
-18.7%
0.0380
0.0467
-18.7%
Average
0.0387
0.0463
-16.5%
0.0409
0.0462
-11.6%
U.S.
End of Period
0.0445
0.0509
-12.6%
0.0445
0.0509
-12.6%
Average
0.0452
0.0515
-12.2%
0.0459
0.0519
-11.5%
Brazilean Real
End of Period
0.2512
0.2121
18.4%
0.2512
0.2121
18.4%
Average
0.2430
0.2044
18.9%
0.2328
0.2019
15.3%
Argentinean Peso
End of Period
3.3922
2.9328
15.7%
3.3922
2.9328
15.7%
Average
3.3139
2.5976
27.6%
3.1002
2.3091
34.3%
Chilean Peso
End of Period
35.0955
37.0849
-5.4%
35.0955
37.0849
-5.4%
Average
35.2908
36.3210
-2.8%
36.8441
35.5985
3.5%
Colombian Peso
End of Period
172.7251
176.3066
-2.0%
172.7251
176.3066
-2.0%
Average
168.6392
171.8567
-1.9%
170.1113
168.2032
1.1%
Guatemalan Quetzal
End of Period
0.3467
0.3939
-12.0%
0.3467
0.3939
-12.0%
Average
0.3491
0.3956
-11.8%
0.3537
0.3995
-11.5%
Peruvian Sol
End of Period
0.1603
0.1724
-7.0%
0.1603
0.1724
-7.0%
Average
0.1604
0.1722
-6.8%
0.1590
0.1729
-8.1%
Dominican Republic Peso
End of Period
2.6049
2.6894
-3.1%
2.6049
2.6894
-3.1%
Average
2.6463
2.6775
-1.2%
2.6000
2.6543
-2.0%
Exchange Rates Local Currency Units per USD
3Q20
3Q19
Var.%
Jan-Sep 20
Jan-Sep 19
Var.%
Euro
End of Period
0.8532
0.9175
-7.0%
0.8532
0.9175
-7.0%
Average
0.8554
0.8998
-4.9%
0.8895
0.8901
-0.1%
Mexican Peso
End of Period
22.4573
19.6363
14.4%
22.4573
19.6363
14.4%
Average
22.1111
19.4227
13.8%
21.7673
19.2546
13.0%
Brazilean Real
End of Period
5.6407
4.1644
35.5%
5.6407
4.1644
35.5%
Average
5.3732
3.9694
35.4%
5.0667
3.8868
30.4%
Argentinean Peso
End of Period
76.1800
57.5900
32.3%
76.1800
57.5900
32.3%
Average
73.2740
50.4516
45.2%
67.4826
44.4612
51.8%
Chilean Peso
End of Period
788.1500
728.2100
8.2%
788.1500
728.2100
8.2%
Average
780.3197
705.4527
10.6%
801.9951
685.4349
17.0%
Colombian Peso
End of Period
3,878.9400
3,462.0100
12.0%
3,878.9400
3,462.0100
12.0%
Average
3,728.8049
3,337.9230
11.7%
3,702.8610
3,238.6848
14.3%
Guatemalan Quetzal
End of Period
7.7860
7.7355
0.7%
7.7860
7.7355
0.7%
Average
7.7195
7.6842
0.5%
7.6992
7.6919
0.1%
Peruvian Sol
End of Period
3.5990
3.3850
6.3%
3.5990
3.3850
6.3%
Average
3.5469
3.3439
6.1%
3.4606
3.3300
3.9%
Dominican Republic Peso
End of Period
58.5000
52.8100
10.8%
58.5000
52.8100
10.8%
Average
58.5137
52.0039
12.5%
56.5950
51.1082
10.7%
Glossary of Terms
ARPU
Average Revenue per User. The ratio of service revenues in a given period to
the average number of wireless subscribers in the same period. It is present-
ed on a monthly basis.
ARPM
Average Revenue per Minute. The ratio of service revenues to airtime traffic.
Capex
Capital Expenditure. Accrued capital expenditures related to the expansion
of the telecommunications infrastructure.
Churn
Disconnection Rate. The ratio of wireless subscribers disconnected during a
given period to the number of wireless subscribers at the beginning of that
period.
EBIT
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, also known as Operating Profit.
EBIT
margin
The ratio of EBIT to total operating revenue.
EBITDA
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization.
EBITDA
margin
The ratio of EBITDA to total operating revenue.
EPS
(Mexican
pesos)
Earnings per share. Total earnings in Mexican pesos divided by total shares.
Earnings
per ADR
(US$)
Total earnings in U.S. dollars divided by total ADRs equivalent.
Gross
additions
Total number of subscribers acquired during the period.
Licensed
pops
Licensed population. Population covered by the licenses that each of the
companies manage.
LTE
Long-term evolution is a 4th generation standard for wireless communica-
tion of high-speed data for mobile phones and data terminals.
Market
share
A company's subscriber base divided by the total number of subscribers in
that country.
MBOU
Megabytes of Use per subscriber. The ratio of wireless data in a given period
to the average number of wireless subscribers in that same period. It is pre-
sented on a monthly basis.
MOU
Minutes of Use per subscriber. The ratio of wireless traffic in a given period
to the average number of wireless subscribers in that same period. It is pre-
sented on a monthly basis.
Net
subscriber
additions
The difference in the subscriber base from one period to another. It is the
different between gross additions and disconnections.
Net debt Total short and long term debt minus cash and marketable securities.
Net debt
EBITDA The ratio of total short and long term debt minus cash and securities to trail- ing 12-month income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Prepaid Subscriber that may purchase airtime to recharge a cellular phone. The client does not hold a contract with the company for voice and data services.
Postpaid Subscriber that has a contract for the use of airtime. The client has no need of activating airtime, it is done so immediately.
SMS
Short Message Service.
SAC Subscriber Acquisition Cost. The sum of handset subsidies, marketing expenses and commissions to distributors for handset activation. Handset subsidy is calculated as the difference between equipment cost and equipment revenues.
Wireless
penetration The ratio of total wireless subscribers in any given country divided by the total population in that country.
