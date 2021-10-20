America Móvil B de C : Q3 2021 Transcript

our net debt stood at MXN $588 billion or MXN $488 billion which exclude leases. The latter amount was equivalent to 1.55 times EBITDAaL of the last 12 months. This is EBITDA after leases that I'm talking about. So 1.55 times. Net debt excluding leases -- EBITDA after lease. Relative to December, the debt in balance sheet was down MXN $59 billion.

Okay. So with that, I would like to pass the call back to Daniel and open for Q&A.

We can start with the Q&A.

Your ﬁrst question comes from Marcelo Santos from JP Morgan.

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I have actually two questions on broadband. The ﬁrst is in Mexican broadband where you put a good number of ads. Could you speak a little bit more on how -- these ads comprise -- these are ﬁber ads? And second -- and given the question, if you can comment on the Mexican broadband competitive environment. The second question is on broadband in Brazil, where for the third consecutive quarter you have been losing subscribers. We saw what you discussed in the Investor Day regarding network being upgraded and being prepared to offer higher speeds but how do -- what do you expect to happen with the subscriber trends in Brazil? Do you think you revert those losses and start growing more of the market and not losing. Could you please make some comments regarding Brazil broadband? Thank you very much.

I'm going to start with Brazil and then I'm going to ask Oscar can give his comments, but on Brazil what I just want to tell you is that we have been improving and upgrading our network -- our ﬁxed network and our mobile network and in not only in ﬁber, we have been growing ﬁber this year, we're going to be around 2.5 million to 3 million home passes in site[ph], maybe we're going to end with 5 million home passes with ﬁber. But in our cable network we upgrade all our cable network and almost every place in Brazil, we can give one gig of capacity. So what I can tell you is that, our network, our cable network is as competitive as ﬁber in terms of the speed and that so I'll ask Oscar if he can give his comments on our networks in Brazil and what we're doing with the broadband. Oscar, please?

Sure. Well, in Brazil, as you mentioned, we've been investing through getting ﬁber closer to the customer. And then we think that we have more or less fully resilient for the market

