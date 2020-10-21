America Móvil B de C : Q320 Transcription

Daniel Hajj

Thank you. Daniela. Welcome to the third quarter results, Carlos is going to make a summary of the report

Thank you, Daniel and good morning everyone. Well, following the massive monetary and ﬁscal stimulus and for the year, throughout the world since the advent of the pandemic the third quarter saw a rebound in economic activity in most countries in our region of operation and little of the volatility that was present in the prior two quarters. With the exception of the Brazilian real, which continued to deteriorate the dollar, you mean Currency that we America did not seen much change over the period.

As conﬁnement measures began to be lifted towards the end of the second quarter an improving trend became apparent on commercial activity, we added 3.2 million wireless subscribers, 1.8 million of them postpaid and 1.4 million prepaid. Brazil led the late in terms of postpaid growth after adding 1.8 million subscribers, followed by Austria with 241,000 and Colombia with have 2000, in the second quarter we had loss if I've come.

As for the prepaid gains, Mexico open the most with 1.2 million with Colombia and Ecuador contributing approximately [ph]200,000 each Peru 237,000 and Dominicana [ph]439,000 we recovered several the prepaid subscribers will be connected in the second quarter of mobility was restricted and making recharge a diﬃcult. On the ﬁxed line segment, we gained total of [ph]46,000 new broadband clients with every operation in LatAm in an increase in accesses.

Only Austria and Croatia among all our operations, we think disconnections Colombia and Mexico led the way with over 100,000 execute each in Mexico's (inaudible) it doubled both of the prior quarter. Altogether, mobile postpaid and ﬁxed broadband remain our main areas of (inaudible) with the former increasing 5.7% year-on-year and the latter 5.2%. Our prepaid sub base is still down 3.2% from a year before. Well, please Fixed Voice and PayTV accesses at falling a (inaudible).

Our third quarter revenues ross 4.7% in Mexican peso of them from a year before to reach MXN260 billion. Our service revenues expanded 5.4% at constant exchange rates. Service revenues were up 1.5% roughly price of I think the preceding quarter. On the back of continued strong performance of ﬁxed broadband revenues and the recovery of mobile prepaid revenues those most aﬀected in the prior quarter, in the midst of the lockdown measures implemented through our Latin America. Mobile service revenue facilitated to 3.5% from 2.3% in the second quarter while the ﬁxed line service revenues maintained a 1.4% stake of decline across our operations, both (inaudible) growth 11% while mobile data per user, was up 41%, all of which resulted in a 5% increase in mobile ARPUs at constant exchange rates. Mobile service revenues were board by prepaid revenues, its growth from plus ross to 2.5% from minus 2% in the prior quarter by posted revenue decelerated complex to just under the 5% year-on-year, equipment revenues bounced back sharply. We moved I will moved on to a more forceful commercial activity, we continue decline in ﬁxed line revenue took place at the gains observed in ﬁxed broadband revenues from a

