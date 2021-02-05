Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

America Móvil B de C : U.S. states ask FCC to scrutinize Verizon's plan to buy Tracfone

02/05/2021 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York

(Reuters) - The attorneys general of 16 U.S. states and the District of Columbia on Friday urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to thoroughly investigate Verizon Communications Inc's proposed $6.25 billion acquisition of pre-paid mobile phones provider Tracfone and impose conditions if it approves the deal.

Verizon said in September it would buy Tracfone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil, in a cash and stock deal.

The state attorneys general said the FCC "should examine whether the acquisition of TracFone by Verizon could significantly reduce millions of Americans' access to affordable communications services."

Th letter added, "it is imperative that the FCC thoroughly vet the proposed transaction and impose specific conditions that protect and ensure the public interest before considering approval."

The state AGs are led by Virginia's Mark Herring and also include those of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

Tracfone is one of the largest providers of telecommunications services under the government subsidy program known as Lifeline with 1.7 million low-income subscribers in 43 states and the District of Columbia, the state AGs' letter said, while Verizon offers Lifeline in parts of four states.

A Verizon spokesman said on Friday the company "will continue to offer Lifeline service through TracFone and further develop its core brands, products and distribution channels. Strengthening and growing TracFone will benefit value-conscious consumers."

Tracfone, which serves about 21 million subscribers through more than 90,000 retail locations across the United States, said last year more than 13 million of its subscribers rely on Verizon's network under an existing agreement. Verizon is the largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers.

"We urge the FCC to put the interest of the American consumer before that of big business and request additional information before allowing this acquisition to happen," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
11:38aAMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : U.S. states ask FCC to scrutinize Verizon's plan to buy T..
RE
02/02Bulgaria to auction frequency licences to boost 5G rollout
RE
02/01AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Information Summary for the AMX Ordinary Shareholders Mee..
PU
01/30AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Mexican telecoms magnate Slim returns home after hospital..
RE
01/29Brazil's government plans 5G network separate from private market - document
RE
01/29Brazil's government plans 5G network separate from private market - document
RE
01/27AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-..
RE
01/13Mexican Stocks Close Lower; Peso Slips Against Dollar -- Market Talk
DJ
01/07AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Mexican president evaluates merging anti-trust regulators..
RE
01/07AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Mexican president evaluates merging anti-trust regulators..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 019 B 50 603 M 50 603 M
Net income 2020 35 785 M 1 777 M 1 777 M
Net Debt 2020 652 B 32 384 M 32 384 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
Yield 2020 2,42%
Capitalization 933 B 46 387 M 46 350 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 187 383
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,87 MXN
Last Close Price 13,97 MXN
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Director
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.59%45 598
AT&T INC.0.45%205 843
T-MOBILE US-3.15%162 099
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.12.70%149 819
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.11%124 925
KDDI CORPORATION6.78%69 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ