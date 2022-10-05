America Móvil B de C : “Liberty Latin America and América Móvil receive approval for the joint venture between VTR and Claro Chile” - Form 6-K

"Liberty Latin America and América Móvil receive approval

for the joint venture between VTR and Claro Chile"

Mexico City, October 5, 2022. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (" AMX ") [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], informs that today the Chilean National Economic Prosecutor's Office (FNE) approved the previously announced agreement to combine Liberty Latin America Ltd. and AMX's respective Chilean operations, VTR and Claro Chile, to form a 50:50 joint venture.

The parties intend to complete the transaction imminently.

The FNE's approval can be found at: https://www.fne.gob.cl/fne-aprueba-joint-venture-entre-vtr-y-claro-sujeto-a-devolucion-de-espectro-radioelectrico-obligaciones-de-uso-eficiente-de-espectro-y-enajenacion-del-negocio-de-television-satelital/.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of key factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.