  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
17.00 MXN   +0.47%
01:12pAmerica Móvil B De C : “Liberty Latin America and América Móvil receive approval for the joint venture between VTR and Claro Chile” - Form 6-K
PU
09/30America Móvil B De C : “América Móvil informs about the listing of Sitios Latinoamérica, S.A.B. de C.V.” - Form 6-K
PU
09/29America Móvil B De C : América Móvil informs about the listing of Sitios Latinoamérica, S.A.B. de C.V.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

America Móvil B de C : “Liberty Latin America and América Móvil receive approval for the joint venture between VTR and Claro Chile” - Form 6-K

10/05/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
"Liberty Latin America and América Móvil receive approval

for the joint venture between VTR and Claro Chile"

Mexico City, October 5, 2022. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], informs that today the Chilean National Economic Prosecutor's Office (FNE) approved the previously announced agreement to combine Liberty Latin America Ltd. and AMX's respective Chilean operations, VTR and Claro Chile, to form a 50:50 joint venture.

The parties intend to complete the transaction imminently.

The FNE's approval can be found at: https://www.fne.gob.cl/fne-aprueba-joint-venture-entre-vtr-y-claro-sujeto-a-devolucion-de-espectro-radioelectrico-obligaciones-de-uso-eficiente-de-espectro-y-enajenacion-del-negocio-de-television-satelital/.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of key factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

América Móvil SAB de CV published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 870 B 43 582 M 43 582 M
Net income 2022 89 505 M 4 481 M 4 481 M
Net Debt 2022 467 B 23 403 M 23 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 1 082 B 54 151 M 54 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 179 942
Free-Float 45,3%
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 17,00 MXN
Average target price 21,42 MXN
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.62%54 151
T-MOBILE US22.90%178 751
AT&T INC.-13.39%114 656
KDDI CORPORATION28.47%65 613
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-3.66%56 766
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-6.48%33 219