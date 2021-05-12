Log in
    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
America Móvil B de C : "América Móvil informs to the market" (Form 6-K)

05/12/2021
'América Móvil informs to the market'

Mexico City, May 7, 2021. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ('AMX') [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], informs that today a Tribunal from the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes ('ICSID') issued an award in the arbitration proceeding initiated in August 2016 against the Republic of Colombia ('Colombia') pursuant to the Free Trade Agreement between Mexico and Colombia ('FTA').

The ICSID Tribunal held that certain measures adopted by Colombia in relation with the concessions terminated in 2013 by Comunicación Celular, S.A. ('COMCEL'), subsidiary of AMX, did not represent an expropriation of AMX's investments in COMCEL in violation of the FTA, and ordered AMX to pay approximately U$2.2 million corresponding to costs of the arbitration proceeding.

AMX is currently analyzing the available legal actions against the award, including the potential request of its annulment before the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia (seat of the arbitration).

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'target,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'forecast,' 'guideline,' 'should' and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

América Móvil SAB de CV published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 09:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 980 B 49 071 M 49 071 M
Net income 2021 84 829 M 4 248 M 4 248 M
Net Debt 2021 550 B 27 551 M 27 551 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 986 B 49 673 M 49 385 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 184 100
Free-Float 48,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.79%49 673
AT&T INC.12.17%230 336
T-MOBILE US2.34%172 066
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.24.10%122 511
KDDI CORPORATION10.21%71 348
VODAFONE GROUP PLC14.85%55 129