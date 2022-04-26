Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  04-25
21.44 MXN   +0.23%
05:26pAmerica Movil 1Q Net Profit Jumps on Exchange Gains
DJ
04/25Mexico's top court strikes down controversial cellphone registry with biometric data
RE
04/25Brazil's TIM sees $4 bln boost from Oi mobile deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

America Movil 1Q Net Profit Jumps on Exchange Gains

04/26/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican telecommunications heavyweight América Móvil SAB posted a large increase in first-quarter net profit, boosted by foreign exchange gains.

Latin America's largest telecommunications company by subscribers reported net profit of 30.8 billion Mexican pesos ($1.5 billion) for the January-March period, up from 1.8 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Profit was equivalent to 0.48 pesos a share, or 47 U.S. cents an American depositary receipt.

The appreciation of the Mexican peso against the euro and the U.S. dollar led to a 22.6 billion-peso foreign exchange gain, compared with a foreign exchange loss in the first quarter of 2021.

Excluding year-ago results from U.S. business TracFone Wireless, which America Móvil sold in November, revenue rose 2.4% to 211.2 billion pesos, with service revenue up 3.3%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- a measure of profitability -- rose 4.2% to 81.1 billion pesos.

The company added 3.2 million wireless subscribers in the quarter to end March with close to 290 million, while fixed-line subscriptions increased by 79,000 to 74.5 million as broadband additions in the quarter offset the loss of voice and TV customers.

América Móvil issued debt for 28.9 billion pesos in the first quarter to cover an almost equivalent amount in capital expenditures. The company said it typically has higher working capital needs in the first quarter related to equipment and handset purchases, as well as tax payments.

Net debt at the end of March stood at 425 billion pesos, or 1.3 times 12-months Ebitda.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1926ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.23% 21.44 End-of-day quote.-1.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.15% 0.67078 Delayed Quote.4.77%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.56% 1.18233 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.09% 0.73367 Delayed Quote.4.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / MEXICAN PESO (CAD/MXN) 0.22% 16.041065 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
EURO / MEXICAN PESO (EUR/MXN) 0.13% 21.6945 Delayed Quote.-6.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.43% 0.012247 Delayed Quote.2.58%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.63% 0.939514 Delayed Quote.5.19%
US DOLLAR / MEXICAN PESO (USD/MXN) 0.79% 20.376 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
All news about AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:26pAmerica Movil 1Q Net Profit Jumps on Exchange Gains
DJ
04/25Mexico's top court strikes down controversial cellphone registry with biometric data
RE
04/25Brazil's TIM sees $4 bln boost from Oi mobile deal
RE
04/21AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : América Móvil informs about shareholders' resolutions
PU
04/21América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Approves Ordinary Cash Dividend, Payable on August 29, 20..
CI
04/20Mexico's America Movil to increase share buyback fund by 26 bln pesos
RE
04/20AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : América Móvil acquires Grupo Oi's Brazilian assets
PU
04/20AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Summary for AMX Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting (opens in new..
PU
04/20Purchase of Brazil's Oi mobile operations is concluded, says TIM
RE
04/20América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 012 B 49 725 M 49 725 M
Net income 2021 89 370 M 4 389 M 4 389 M
Net Debt 2021 541 B 26 560 M 26 560 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 1 375 B 67 521 M 67 521 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 181 205
Free-Float 15,8%
Chart AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 21,44 MXN
Average target price 21,61 MXN
Spread / Average Target 0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.38%67 596
T-MOBILE US11.06%160 921
AT&T INC.5.02%139 672
KDDI CORPORATION26.71%74 278
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.19%64 345
VODAFONE GROUP PLC12.88%45 534