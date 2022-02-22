America Movil Launches 5G Service in Major Mexican Cities

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Telecommunications company America Movil SAB on Tuesday launched 5G services in 18 of Mexico's largest cities, reaching more than 48 million inhabitants.

The first cities include the capital Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Tijuana and Puebla, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said at a press conference.

"We will gradually add to the cities, and will continue investing to have by the end of the year more than 120 cities in the country with 5G coverage," he added.

Telecommunications regulators this month authorized America Movil's local wireless unit Telcel to put into operation its 5G network, which it said will be the largest in Latin America and will improve telecommunications across the country.

Telcel is Mexico's largest wireless operator with more than 80 million subscribers.

Mr. Hajj said Telcel has more than 40 handset models available that are compatible with 5G, and will start publishing 5G plans on Feb. 28.

He told analysts on the company's fourth-quarter conference call earlier this month that America Movil expects to be offering 5G service in 90% of the countries where it operates by the end of this year, but is still waiting for the needed spectrum in Colombia.

Telcel's main rival in Mexico, AT&T Inc., began testing its 5G network in December, and plans to expand over the next three years, beginning with the main urban markets.

