Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 02/21
18.27 MXN   -1.19%
04:05pAmerica Movil Launches 5G Service in Major Mexican Cities
DJ
01:49pMexico's Telcel announces launch of 5G network in at least 18 cities
RE
12:51pTelcel announces launch of 5G network in 18 Mexican cities
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

America Movil Launches 5G Service in Major Mexican Cities

02/22/2022 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony Harrup


MEXICO CITY--Telecommunications company America Movil SAB on Tuesday launched 5G services in 18 of Mexico's largest cities, reaching more than 48 million inhabitants.

The first cities include the capital Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Tijuana and Puebla, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said at a press conference.

"We will gradually add to the cities, and will continue investing to have by the end of the year more than 120 cities in the country with 5G coverage," he added.

Telecommunications regulators this month authorized America Movil's local wireless unit Telcel to put into operation its 5G network, which it said will be the largest in Latin America and will improve telecommunications across the country.

Telcel is Mexico's largest wireless operator with more than 80 million subscribers.

Mr. Hajj said Telcel has more than 40 handset models available that are compatible with 5G, and will start publishing 5G plans on Feb. 28.

He told analysts on the company's fourth-quarter conference call earlier this month that America Movil expects to be offering 5G service in 90% of the countries where it operates by the end of this year, but is still waiting for the needed spectrum in Colombia.

Telcel's main rival in Mexico, AT&T Inc., began testing its 5G network in December, and plans to expand over the next three years, beginning with the main urban markets.


Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-22 1605ET

All news about AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
04:05pAmerica Movil Launches 5G Service in Major Mexican Cities
DJ
01:49pMexico's Telcel announces launch of 5G network in at least 18 cities
RE
12:51pTelcel announces launch of 5G network in 18 Mexican cities
RE
02/10Mexican regulator authorizes America Movil's Telcel to offer 5G services
RE
02/09America Movil says major 5G launch on track, optimistic about pay TV in Mexico
RE
02/09TRANSCRIPT : América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2022
CI
02/08America Movil 4Q Profit Jumps on TracFone Sale
DJ
02/08América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Dec..
CI
02/08América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/07Brazilian telecom Oi shares plunge as mobile ops sale hits snag
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 012 B 49 882 M 49 882 M
Net income 2021 89 370 M 4 403 M 4 403 M
Net Debt 2021 541 B 26 644 M 26 644 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 1 178 B 58 018 M 58 018 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 182 858
Free-Float 16,2%
Chart AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 18,27 MXN
Average target price 20,78 MXN
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-15.77%58 064
AT&T INC.-2.97%170 501
T-MOBILE US6.90%154 887
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-5.04%75 736
KDDI CORPORATION12.82%73 663
VODAFONE GROUP PLC21.11%49 910