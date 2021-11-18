Log in
    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
California approves Verizon deal to acquire TracFone Wireless

11/18/2021 | 03:40pm EST
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday it has approved Verizon Communications' more than $6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless after the companies agreed to some additional consumer protection conditions.

Under the agreement with the California regulator, TracFone or Verizon must participate in a U.S. program providing subsidized wireless service for low-income consumers for 20 years.

Verizon said in September 2020 it would buy TracFone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil, in a cash and stock deal.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
