California approves Verizon deal to acquire TracFone Wireless

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The California Public
Utilities Commission said Thursday it has approved Verizon
Communications' more than $6 billion proposed acquisition
of TracFone Wireless after the companies agreed to some
additional consumer protection conditions.
Under the agreement with the California regulator, TracFone
or Verizon must participate in a U.S. program providing
subsidized wireless service for low-income consumers for 20
years.
Verizon said in September 2020 it would buy TracFone, a unit
of Mexican telecom company America Movil, in a cash
and stock deal.
