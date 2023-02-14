Mexico's America Movil Q4 net profit tumbles, hit by Chile unit deconsolidation

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexican
telecommunications giant America Movil reported on
Tuesday a 90% drop in its fourth-quarter net profit from the
same period a year earlier, mainly due to the deconsolidation of
Claro Chile and currency headwinds.
Net profit stood at $703 million (13.71 billion pesos), down
from $6.8 billion (132 billion pesos).
The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim, in October received regulatory approval
to launch a joint venture in Chile with VTR. The firm's
subsidiary, Claro Chile, in order to comply with antitrust
concerns, will transfer its satellite television service to a
trustee who will divest the service to a third party.
America Movil, in a statement to Mexico's main stock
exchange, said net profit also took a hit "due to the
depreciation of the Chilean currency against the Mexican peso in
recent years."
The firm posted a 2.4% decrease in revenues, again
partly driven by the appreciation of the Mexican peso versus
other Latin American currencies.
Revenues reached 215.962 billion pesos.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, was 84.8 billion pesos,
a decrease of about 4.4% in nominal terms from a year ago.
America Movil said it added 1.5 million postpaid customers
in the quarter, driven by Brazil, Austria and Colombia. It also
added 1.8 million prepaid customers, with the majority in
Mexico.
There were 110,000 new broadband accesses and 97,000 new
Pay TV customers, while the company lost 234,000 voice access
lines.
($1= 19.5089 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, Valentine Hilaire and Noe
Torres; Editing by Chris Reese)