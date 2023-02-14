Advanced search
    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-13
18.55 MXN   -0.96%
Mexico's America Movil Q4 net profit tumbles, hit by Chile unit deconsolidation

02/14/2023 | 05:57pm EST
MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported on Tuesday a 90% drop in its fourth-quarter net profit from the same period a year earlier, mainly due to the deconsolidation of Claro Chile and currency headwinds.

Net profit stood at $703 million (13.71 billion pesos), down from $6.8 billion (132 billion pesos).

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, in October received regulatory approval to launch a joint venture in Chile with VTR. The firm's subsidiary, Claro Chile, in order to comply with antitrust concerns, will transfer its satellite television service to a trustee who will divest the service to a third party.

America Movil, in a statement to Mexico's main stock exchange, said net profit also took a hit "due to the depreciation of the Chilean currency against the Mexican peso in recent years."

The firm posted a 2.4% decrease in revenues, again partly driven by the appreciation of the Mexican peso versus other Latin American currencies.

Revenues reached 215.962 billion pesos.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, was 84.8 billion pesos, a decrease of about 4.4% in nominal terms from a year ago.

America Movil said it added 1.5 million postpaid customers in the quarter, driven by Brazil, Austria and Colombia. It also added 1.8 million prepaid customers, with the majority in Mexico.

There were 110,000 new broadband accesses and 97,000 new Pay TV customers, while the company lost 234,000 voice access lines.

($1= 19.5089 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. -0.96% 18.55 End-of-day quote.4.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / MEXICAN PESO (CAD/MXN) -0.04% 13.968431 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.17% 5.5776 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
EURO / MEXICAN PESO (EUR/MXN) 0.09% 19.88182 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -0.90% 275.351541 Real-time Quote.-4.42%
US DOLLAR / MEXICAN PESO (USD/MXN) 0.00% 18.5057 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
Financials
Sales 2022 856 B 46 049 M 46 049 M
Net income 2022 85 832 M 4 620 M 4 620 M
Net Debt 2022 498 B 26 807 M 26 807 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 1 174 B 63 165 M 63 165 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 178 399
Free-Float 45,1%
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.92%63 617
T-MOBILE US4.70%180 874
AT&T INC.4.62%137 250
KDDI CORPORATION0.20%64 980
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.98%64 012
VODAFONE GROUP PLC8.76%30 931