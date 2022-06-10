Mexico to bail out telecoms company Altan Redes

MEXICO CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - Mexico will bail out a
flailing telecommunications company tasked with developing a
wholesale national mobile network, President Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador said on Friday.
Mexico signed an agreement to become the majority
stakeholder in Altan Redes, which filed for bankruptcy in 2021,
Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.
"The Mexican state is already the majority partner, it has
the direction and the administration of the company," Lopez
Obrador said, adding that the move will secure Internet access
in all towns and free Wifi in public squares, schools and
hospitals.
Altan Redes said later, in a statement, that it reached an
agreement for credit of $388.1 million.
Altan Redes has since 2016 been developing the so-called Red
Compartida (shared network), which is part of sector reforms
aimed at curbing the dominance of the giant America Movil
controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim,
and improving the low levels of mobile phone penetration and
network coverage.
In March, Mexico's telecoms regulator, the IFT, granted the
company an extension of the target of 92.2% coverage compliance
until January 24, 2028 instead of 2024.
The company said the financing structure includes $161
million from the Mexican development bank, with another $166.6
million through supplier participation. Shareholders will
contribute $50.5 million and the remaining $10 million is from
clients.
The debt will be converted to new shares in the
public-private partnership (PPP) that will be owned by the
Mexican state.
