Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. aide warns Brazil, without evidence, of Huawei 5G 'Big Brother' surveillance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 12:06pm EST
U.S Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Keith Krach speaks during a meeting with businessmen, economists and journalists

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A U.S. official said on Wednesday that Chinese surveillance of the world through 5G technology was like Big Brother in George Orwell's novel 1984, as he urged Brazilian companies not to buy equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Keith Krach, U.S. under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, said multinational companies will increasingly stay away from countries that do not have safe civilian networks and risk their data and intellectual property being stolen.

"This story about the Chinese Communist party ... it is a real and urgent threat to democracies like ours around the world," Krach said in a speech on economic security at Brazil's Getulio Vargas Foundation think tank.

"They are trying to export dictator out of the box with their surveillance tools. It is the extension of that Orwellian 1984 Big Brother surveillance," he said, without providing evidence.

Brazil's right-wing government announced its support on Monday for the U.S. proposal for a Clean Network, a global digital alliance that excludes technology that Washington sees as manipulated by China.

Brazil became the 50th nation to sign on to the initiative, which now includes 170 telephone firms and many of the world's leading high-tech companies.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that "27 of 30 NATO allies, 31 of 37 OECD members, 26 of 27 EU members, and 11 of 12 of the Three Seas nations" have joined.

Krach met in Brasilia with President Jair Bolsonaro's national security advisor, retired army general Augusto Heleno to discuss excluding Huawei from Brazil's 5G market, a decision the Brazilian government is considering before spectrum concessions are auctioned next year to local telcos.

Brazil's top carriers are already testing Huawei equipment for 5G and favor keeping their purchase options open.

Huawei has repeatedly denied being a security risk. It has said it abides by Brazil's laws and is available for tests and clarifications that authorities considered necessary.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. 2.28% 14.37 End-of-day quote.-4.83%
OI S.A. -2.54% 2.3 End-of-day quote.86.99%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -1.19% 0.331 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. 2.88% 45.76 End-of-day quote.-21.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:06pU.S. aide warns Brazil, without evidence, of Huawei 5G 'Big Brother' surveill..
RE
02:13aBrazil backs U.S. Clean Network proposal for transparent 5G technology
RE
11/10AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : América Móvil informs dividend payments results
PU
11/07Brazilian telecoms snub U.S. official over Huawei 5G pressure -source
RE
11/06Brazilian telecoms snub U.S. official over Huawei 5G pressure -media
RE
11/05AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
10/21Communications Services Down On Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Rou..
DJ
10/21ADRs End Mixed; America Movil, China Unicom Trade Actively
DJ
10/21AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Q320 Transcription
PU
10/20AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Q3 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 022 B 49 654 M 49 654 M
Net income 2020 32 140 M 1 562 M 1 562 M
Net Debt 2020 720 B 34 970 M 34 970 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 963 B 47 177 M 46 817 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 187 383
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,77 MXN
Last Close Price 14,37 MXN
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Director
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.83%47 177
AT&T INC.-27.58%205 558
T-MOBILE US56.57%151 077
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.63%135 341
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.81%119 285
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.38.37%119 168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group