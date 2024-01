MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil, controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Tuesday in a statement that it would issue foreign debt worth up to 20 billion pesos ($1.16 billion).

It is part of a 130 billion peso debt issuance said the company, one of Mexico's largest.

($1 = 17.2916 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Valentine Hilaire)