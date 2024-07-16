MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil on Tuesday posted a swing to a net loss of 1.09 billion Mexican pesos ($60 million), citing the depreciation of the local peso even as revenues edged up.

The company, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, had last year posted a net profit of close to 26 billion pesos.

"Our full financing costs reached 40.2 billion pesos due to foreign exchange losses, mainly from the depreciation of the Mexican peso," the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The company's revenues however edged up 1.5% to hit 205.52 billion pesos ($11.24 billion).

Analysts polled by LSEG had estimated a dollar-denominated net profit of $1.06 billion from revenues of $12.09 billion.

America Movil said its core earnings, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), rose nearly 6% in the quarter to 83.1 billion pesos.

It added 2.4 million subscribers, including 1.8 million post-paid customers, driven by gains in Brazil, the region's largest economy. In the fixed-line segment, the company added 376,000 broadband accesses.

($1 = 18.2862 Mexican pesos at end-June)

By end-June, the peso had weakened 7% to the U.S. dollar compared to a year ago.