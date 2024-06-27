Amendments to the Registrant's Code of Ethics, or Waiver of a Provision of the Code of Ethics.
On June 24, 2024, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of America's Car-Mart, Inc. (the "Company") approved and adopted an updated Code of Conduct and Ethics (the "Code"), which applies to all directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Code supersedes the existing Code of Business Conduct and Ethics adopted by the Board in 2016.
The Code has been updated to modernize its language and structure, promote mitigation of risk with Company personnel, and better reflect changes in the Company's day-to-day operations and work environment.
The foregoing description of the Code does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Code, which is filed as Exhibit 14.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
America's Car-Mart, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates in the integrated auto sales and finance segment of the used car market. In this industry, the nature of the sale and the financing of the transaction, financing processes, the type of customer and the methods used to distribute the Companyâs products and services, including the actual servicing of the contracts, as well as the regulatory environment in which the Company operates, all have similar characteristics. The Companyâs operations are principally conducted through its two operating subsidiaries, Americaâs Car Mart, Inc., an Arkansas corporation (Car-Mart of Arkansas) and Colonial Auto Finance, Inc., an Arkansas corporation (Colonial). The Company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for substantially all of its customers. The Company operates approximately 156 dealerships located primarily in small cities throughout the South-Central United States.