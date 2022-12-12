Advanced search
    WIFI   CA02377G1054

AMERICAN AIRES INC.

(WIFI)
05:20pAmerican Aires Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
NE
12/06American Aires Announces Filing of Interim Financial Statements and Provides Update on Cease Trade Order
NE
12/06American Aires Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
American Aires Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

12/12/2022 | 05:20pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTC Pink: AAIRF) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of December 6, 2022, Mr. Vitali Savitski has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Mr. Savitski is an iBBA graduate from Schulich School of Business with 15 years of experience in capital markets, equity research and analysis, implementation and design of business development strategies and the development of successful business models for a variety of industries and businesses, including his own ventures.

"I am tremendously excited to join Aires - the Company demonstrated strong growth potential in a very unique market. The proprietary technology behind the invention is what allows the company to shape the market it is competing in. With the great team already in place, I am looking forward to supporting them over the period of tremendous growth in the coming years," Mr. Savitski commented.

Dimitry Serov, Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased and proud to have Vitali with us. He is a strong addition to our management team as the Company continues to evolve and mature."

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly accredited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer-reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Dimitry Serov, CEO
Email: dimitry@airestech.com
Telephone: (905) 482-4667
Website: www.airestech.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forwardlooking statements and forwardlooking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forwardlooking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forwardlooking statements and information relating, the potential future acquisitions of the Company and the completion of the Offering. The forwardlooking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forwardlooking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forwardlooking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forwardlooking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forwardlooking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forwardlooking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147747


© Newsfilecorp 2022
