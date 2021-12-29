American Aires Announces Resignation and Appointment of Director and Chief Operating Officer

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jacinto Vieira as a Director of the Company, effective December 24, 2021 and Mr. Christoffer Guajala as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective January 1, 2022.

In connection with the foregoing, the Company announces the resignation of Igor Serov as Director of the Company, effective immediately, and the resignation of Yan Namer as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective Janaury 1, 2022. Mr. Serov will continue to provide services to the Company upon request as a consultant. The Board of Directors and management team would like to thank Messrs. Serov and Namer for their contributions to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavours.

Mr. Jacinto Vieira is a lawyer specializing in securities and corporate law. From 2016 to 2019, Mr. Vieira was Vice President, Corporate & Legal Affairs for Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc. Prior to joining Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc., Mr. Vieira was a partner at the law firm Blaney McMurtry LLP and Fogler Rubinoff LLP. Mr. Vieira was called to the Ontario Bar in 1999.

Mr. Vieira commented, "I am excited to join American Aires which has proven itself to be an innovator in transforming electromagnetic field haze into a more biologically-compatible form. Given the increase in the number of people working from home and the use of bluetooth technology, the products being manufactured by American Aires will become invaluable in ensuring the health of anyone using technology. I am looking forward to working with the talented people at American Aires and assisting them in helping the company reach its goal of becoming a household name."

Mr. Guajala commented, "My true passion for this technology and business started seven years ago as a wholesaler of American Aires products. I identified then, the unscratched potential this technology offers, more importantly the opportunity of building a mission driven company that serves a global need. I look to continue building and improving our current business initiatives, while exploring untapped market opportunities across all industries. I'm excited to be a part of this journey and grateful to all those who have supported us."

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. ("Aires") is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI'. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:



Company Contact:



Dimitry Serov, CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com



For further information please contact:



Investor Cubed Inc.:

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not intended for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108624