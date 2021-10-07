American Aires Announces Streamlined Process for International Product Distribution and Improved Cost Structure

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased to announce that the Company has enhanced its e-commerce experience with the commencement of shipping from fulfillment centres located outside of North America, allowing international customers to receive product in a timely and cost-effective manner. The Company has also successfully negotiated with its primary suppliers to secure a reduction in manufacturing and production costs averaging approximately 20%, which is expected to improve the Company's bottom line by an estimated 5-7% going forward.

International Fulfillment Centres Improve Shopping Experience

Based on the latest data from eShopWorld (ESW)[1], an estimated seven out of ten consumers made at least one e-commerce purchase outside their home country in 2020. This significant uptick in cross-border commerce throughout 2020 has continued in 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, Aires realized an increase in transactions of 110% and an increase in revenue from orders outside of the US and Canada of 56%.

To further accelerate international growth and truly reach a global audience, Aires will begin rolling out enhanced cross-border functionality on its website in time for the fast-approaching holiday shopping season. This functionality will enable Aires to offer a localized, customer-centric and cost-competitive shopping experience, as orders can be fulfilled from distribution centers in either North America or Europe. This combination of enhanced customer experience plus convenient and proximal fulfillment for international shoppers is expected to provide faster delivery without incurring duty or local taxes often charged on international shipments. Aires will continue to advance initiatives that can more fully open up cross border commerce, better support the Company's existing and loyal international customers and support its ability to attract new potential customers from around the world.

Josh Bruni, Chief Revenue Officer at Aires commented: "In my short time with Aires, this move to better serve a global audience might be the one I am most excited about. Beyond the cost savings of a fulfillment center that is situated much closer to where the product is being built, our data shows strong international demand and based on industry trends, we believe this demand will continue growing.

Growth marketers are always searching for tactics offering compound effects that can simultaneously and positively improve major e-commerce metrics such as traffic, average order value, conversion rate and lifetime value. I believe these moves will do just that.

Improved Cost Structure

Consistent with the economics behind most consumer packaged goods, cost of goods sold represents a critical factor that can impact corporate profitability. Aires has been actively working to renegotiate its overall costs of production as a means of increasing gross margins, while maintaining stable sales prices and consistent sales volume. Based on forecast manufacturing and production cost reductions of approximately 20%, Aries expects to enhance its gross margins by an estimated 5-7% as a result.

American Aires Inc. is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI'. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

