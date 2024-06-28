Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in innovative technology designed to safeguard against electromagnetic radiation and enhance human well-being, issues this news release in order to clarify certain financial disclosure contained in its news release dated June 18, 2024 (the "June 18th Press Release").

In the June 18th Press Release, the Company disclosed year-over-year ("YoY") order volume figures for April and May 2024 expressed as percentage increases compared to the same months in 2023. For ease of comparison, the Company is pleased to further report that it achieved order volume:

in April 2024 of US$561,206, representing a 47% increase in order volume realized in April 2023 of US$380,616;

in May 2024 of US$940,695, representing a 98% increase in order volume realized in May 2023 of US$475,114; and

between June 1, 2024 and June 25, 2024 of US$477,691, representing an 18% increase in order volume realized between June 1, 2024 and June 25, 2024 of US$406,323.

Aires tracks order volume figures in US dollars, as this is the principal currency of the Company's online store and therefore enables investors to compare YoY results excluding the effect of foreign exchange conversions. When the YoY order volume figures given above are converted into Canadian dollars, the Company's order volumes:

in April 2024 were C$767,393, representing a YoY increase of 50% from the same month in 2023;

in May 2024 were C$1,285,929, representing YoY increase of 100% from the same month in 2023; and

between June 1, 2024 and June 25, 2024 were C$654,898, representing a YoY increase of 21% from the same period in 2023.

The Company has chosen to provide order volume figures (a non-IFRS metric) rather than revenue figures (an IFRS metric) because order volume figures are more readily available than revenue figures, but still represent a consistent, accurate metric to measure growth in the Company's sales for YoY comparison. Order volume is a reflection of demand for the Company's products and ability to generate sales to the end user. Order volume figures are derived from the Company's Shopify store reports by taking gross sales and deducting discounts. Revenue figures are based on same order volume figures, but are subsequently adjusted to: (1) subtract refunds, (2) add shipping revenue, and (3) add or subtract any adjustment caused by the timing differences between when an order was placed and when it was shipped (as IFRS requires revenue to be reported when orders are shipped, whereas order volume is reported when orders are placed). Due to the time it takes to make the adjustments required to obtain revenue figures, the Company chooses to report revenue on a quarterly basis only. The Company does not expect order volume and revenue figures to be materially different for any given period.

In Q1 of 2024, the Company's advertising and promotion expenses represented 53% of the Company's revenue generated during Q1 of 2024. Although the Company's advertising and promotion expenses for June 2024 are not yet available, to their best estimation, management expects that advertising and promotion expenses for Q2 of 2024 will represent approximately the same percentage (53%) of the Company's revenue generated during Q2 of 2024.

The information contained in this press release constitutes Corrective Disclosure as defined in OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors, and was requested to be disclosed by staff of the OSC ("Staff") in connection with a Staff review.

