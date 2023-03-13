Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. American Aires Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIFI   CA02377G1054

AMERICAN AIRES INC.

(WIFI)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  10:30:00 2023-03-13 am EDT
0.0500 CAD   +25.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - American Aires Inc. (WIFI)

03/13/2023 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 13 mars/March 2023) - Effective immediately, American Aires Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, American Aires Inc. sera réintégré aux fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : le 13 mars/March 2023
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : WIFI

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2,55 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
Net income 2021 -6,09 M -4,42 M -4,42 M
Net Debt 2021 0,49 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,35 M 4,61 M 4,61 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart AMERICAN AIRES INC.
Duration : Period :
American Aires Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Josh Bruni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dimitry Serov President, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & CPO
Vitali Savitski Chief Financial Officer
Charles Andrew Green Chairman
Christoffer Guajala Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRES INC.0.00%5
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.02%108 111
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.52%90 376
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.51%67 779
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.46%46 952
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)19.52%35 597