AA: towards a daily flight between San Antonio & Washington?
The new service would complement American Airlines' 25 daily departures from SAT, and offer connections to the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Canada via DCA.
San Antonio leaders, including Airports Director Jesus Saenz and Mayor Ron Nirenberg, support the initiative, highlighting the economic and operational benefits for the military community and local businesses.
