>
Equities
>
Nasdaq
>
American Airlines Group Inc.
AAL
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
(AAL)
02/03 04:00:00 pm
02/03 04:00:00 pm
17.6
USD
+6.09%
05:37p
American Airlines sending about 13,000 furlough warnings as pandemic pain continues
RE
05:20p
American airlines says sending fresh furlough warnings to about 13,000 employees
RE
05:17p
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
: Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS SENDING FRESH FURLOUGH WARNINGS TO ABOUT 13,000 EMPLOYEES
02/03/2021 | 05:20pm EST
02/03/2021 | 05:20pm EST
AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS SENDING FRESH FURLOUGH WARNINGS TO ABOUT 13,000 EMPLOYEES
© Reuters 2021
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
05:37p
American Airlines sending about 13,000 furlough warnings as pandemic pain con..
RE
05:20p
American airlines says sending fresh furlough warnings to about 13,000 employ..
RE
05:17p
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
: Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities..
AQ
10:02a
MORE ACCESS, MORE EASE
: American Airlines Expands its Acceptance of VeriFLY App..
PU
07:15a
Robinhood Stocks Mostly Higher Premarket
DJ
02/02
Short Selling Declines In GameStop and Other Robinhood Stocks
DJ
02/02
Robinhood Stocks Fall Premarket
DJ
02/01
American Airlines CEO tells employees to brace for furlough warnings
RE
02/01
STREET COLOR
: American Airlines May Issue Furlough Warnings In Near Future, But..
MT
02/01
American Airlines CEO tells employees to brace for furlough warnings
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
17 158 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-9 419 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
32 898 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-0,86x
Yield 2020
0,53%
Capitalization
10 310 M
10 310 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
2,52x
EV / Sales 2021
1,67x
Nbr of Employees
102 700
Free-Float
99,1%
More Financials
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
12,00 $
Last Close Price
16,59 $
Spread / Highest target
62,7%
Spread / Average Target
-27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-94,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
William Douglas Parker
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom
President
David G. Seymour
Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr
Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman
Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
5.20%
10 310
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
-2.12%
26 928
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD
-4.31%
3 272
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY
-0.81%
3 021
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD
10.91%
2 198
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
-1.41%
1 415
More Results
