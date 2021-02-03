Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS SENDING FRESH FURLOUGH WARNINGS TO ABOUT 13,000 EMPLOYEES

02/03/2021 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS SENDING FRESH FURLOUGH WARNINGS TO ABOUT 13,000 EMPLOYEES


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
05:37pAmerican Airlines sending about 13,000 furlough warnings as pandemic pain con..
RE
05:20pAmerican airlines says sending fresh furlough warnings to about 13,000 employ..
RE
05:17pAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities..
AQ
10:02aMORE ACCESS, MORE EASE : American Airlines Expands its Acceptance of VeriFLY App..
PU
07:15aRobinhood Stocks Mostly Higher Premarket
DJ
02/02Short Selling Declines In GameStop and Other Robinhood Stocks
DJ
02/02Robinhood Stocks Fall Premarket
DJ
02/01American Airlines CEO tells employees to brace for furlough warnings
RE
02/01STREET COLOR : American Airlines May Issue Furlough Warnings In Near Future, But..
MT
02/01American Airlines CEO tells employees to brace for furlough warnings
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 158 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 419 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,86x
Yield 2020 0,53%
Capitalization 10 310 M 10 310 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 102 700
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 12,00 $
Last Close Price 16,59 $
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target -27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.5.20%10 310
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-2.12%26 928
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-4.31%3 272
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-0.81%3 021
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD10.91%2 198
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.41%1 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ