AT&T, Verizon CEOs reject U.S. request for 5G deployment delay

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The chief executives of AT&T
and Verizon Communications rejected a request to
delay the planned Jan. 5 introduction of new 5G wireless service
over aviation safety concerns but offered to temporarily adopt
new safeguards.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal
Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson had asked AT&T CEO
John Stankey and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg late Friday for a
commercial deployment delay of no more than two weeks.
The wireless companies in a joint letter on Sunday said they
would not deploy 5G around airports for six months but rejected
any broader limitation on using C-Band spectrum. They said the
Transportation Department proposal would be "an irresponsible
abdication of the operating control required to deploy
world-class and globally competitive communications networks."
The aviation industry and FAA have raised concerns about
potential interference of 5G with sensitive aircraft electronics
like radio altimeters that could disrupt flights.
The exclusion zone AT&T and Verizon propose is currently in
use in France, the carriers said, "with slight adaption"
reflecting "modest technical differences in how C-band is being
deployed."
"The laws of physics are the same in the United States and
France," the CEOs wrote. "If U.S. airlines are permitted to
operate flights every day in France, then the same operating
conditions should allow them to do so in the United States."
The FAA said in a statement on Sunday that it was "reviewing
the latest letter from the wireless companies on how to mitigate
interference from 5G C-band transmissions. U.S. aviation safety
standards will guide our next actions."
FAA officials said France uses spectrum for 5G that sits
further away from spectrum used for radio altimeters and uses
lower power levels for 5G than those authorized in the United
States.
Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight
Attendants-CWA (AFA), representing 50,000 workers at 17
airlines, on Sunday said pilots, airlines, manufacturers and
others "have NO incentive to delay 5G, other than SAFETY. What
do they think … we’re raising these issues over the holidays
for, kicks?"
Officials said the exclusion zones proposed by the wireless
carriers is not as large as what has been sought by the FAA.
The FAA and Buttigieg on Friday proposed identifying
priority airports "where a buffer zone would permit aviation
operations to continue safely while the FAA completes its
assessments of the interference potential."
The government would work to identify "mitigations for all
priority airports" to enable most "large commercial aircraft to
operate safely in all conditions."
The wireless carriers, which won the C-Band spectrum in an
$80 billion government auction, previously agreed to
precautionary measures for six months to limit interference.
Trade group Airlines for America, representing American
Airlines, FedEx Corp and other carriers, on
Thursday asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to
halt the deployment around many airports, warning that thousands
of flights could be disrupted daily.
The airline group has said it may go to court on Monday if
the FCC does not act.
Former FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly praised the wireless
carriers for moving ahead.
"We can have safe wireless and safe flights. Reasoned people
should accept US wireless industry not have more C-Band
limitations than France," he said on Sunday.
Wireless industry group CTIA said 5G is safe and spectrum
is being used in about 40 other countries.
